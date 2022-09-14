Maccabi Haifa 1-3 PSG: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar show all their class to spare French giants' blushes in Israel by securing comeback win to stay top of Group H

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi combined superbly as Paris Saint-Germain's near-perfect start to the season continued with a 3-1 win at Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Messi cancelled out Tjarron Chery's surprise first-half opener after being set up by Mbappe and he returned the favour for the France forward after the break before Neymar grabbed a late third as PSG were made to sweat by the Israeli champions.

PSG top Group H with six points, level with Benfica who claimed a 2-1 victory at Juventus.

Christophe Galtier's French side travel to Benfica on October 5 while Juventus and Haifa meet with the threat of early elimination looming.

Lionel Messi (right) scored against a 39th different Champions League team in PSG's 3-1 win

Messi got a crucial goal to pull PSG level on a night where the French giants looked nervous

Kylian Mbappe's 30th Champions League goal got their noses in front in the second half

Late on Neymar (right) was able to get in on the act to ensure victory was heading to France

'We had two or three big chances in the first period, they too had some, and that made it very hard in a tough atmosphere,' Galtier told RMC Sport afterwards.

'We were not well organised and it made for a very difficult first period.

'We had to rectify things and after the break we were much more compact.

'The opponents are always of very good quality in the Champions League so we had to react after this first period more than just average, especially on a tactical level.'

Level at 1-1 at half-time, with Messi's goal bringing them back on level terms, there was plenty of work for PSG, one of the tournament favourites to do.

That goal from Messi was against his 39th different team in the Champions League, taking him one clear of long-time adversary Cristiano Ronaldo.

Maccabi Haifa had struck a surprise opening goal to stun PSG thanks to Tjarron Chery

It sparked a wild atmosphere in the stadium as home fans cherished Chery's surprise opener

Neymar found himself in the wars but PSG raised their level to show their class in second half

From a Maccabi Haifa point of view, they are left ruing an opportunity missed having rattled PSG in the early exchanges.

'We started well,' Pierre Cornud added to RMC.

'Afterwards, it was complicated in the second half and they scored two goals.

'I'm disappointed by the defeat, but it's a team which, if you give them space, you pay the price.

'If we don't believe [we can progress in the group], we can't do something. We had ambition and, ultimately, I think there was something to be done.'

Mbappe pushed PSG in front with his 30th Champions League goal for PSG, seeing him equal Edinson Cavani as PSG's highest ever goalscorer in the competition.

From there Maccabi Haifa were needing a miracle and Neymar capped off victory for the visitors with a strike two minutes from time.

Christophe Galtier won't have been best pleased but his side remain top of Group H

Maccabi Haifa will feel disappointed having rattled PSG early on and should take pride in that

It took PSG's famed front three to spare their blushes and they now prepare to face Benfica

MATCH FACTS

MACCABI HAIFA: Cohen, Batubinsika, Goldberg, Sundgren (Seck 55), Cornud (Tchibota 90+1), Haziza, Lavi, Mohammad, Chery, Atzili (David 76), Pierrot (Rukavytsya 90+1)

SUBS NOT USED: Mohamed, Menachem, Arad, Meir, Levi, Eliyahu, Gershon, Mishpati.

GOALS: Chery (24)

BOOKED: Haziza, Atzili, Pierrot

PSG: Donnarumma; Mukiele (Hakimi 83), Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha (F Ruiz 74), Verratti; Messi, Neymar (Soler 90+1); Mbappe

SUBS NOT USED: Bernat, Sergio Rico, Sarabia, Bitshiabu, Zaire Emery, Ekitike, Letellier.

GOALS: Messi (37), Mbappe (69), Neymar (88)

BOOKED: Neymar

REFEREE: Daniel Siebert (Germany)