ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

COVID-19 cases in Cobb County continue to see steady decline

By , Staff reports
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SS44w_0hvdybzN00

The community transmission level of COVID-19 in Cobb County continues to see a steady decline, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cobb averaged 96 cases per 100,000 residents as of Wednesday, down from a week ago, when it sat at 132 cases per 100,000. Two weeks ago, it sat at 177 cases per 100,000.

The CDC determines a community’s COVID-19 transmission level by the number of new cases, the number of hospital admissions and the number of available hospital beds. “High transmission” is regarded as any rate over 100 per 100,000.

Nine people in Cobb died from the virus since last week’s report, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Here’s a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to last Wednesday. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

As of Monday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 151 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 64% of them unvaccinated. The system had 17 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 82% of them unvaccinated, and 5 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, all of them unvaccinated.

A Cobb and Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027 .

For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report .

National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov .

Comments / 0

Related
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID among Cobb County’s school-aged population for the past 14 days, ending September 15

The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending September 16, 2022. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,47572154HighIncreasing. 5-1727,3427355Moderately HighDecreasing. 18-2217,450148314HighDecreasing. Georgia. Age categoryAll cases to...
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID in Cobb County: Wednesday September 14, 2022

The Georgia Department of Public Health is now reporting on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday September 14, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
COBB COUNTY, GA
nypressnews.com

Kemp announces millions in aid for Grady ahead of Atlanta Medical Center closure

ATLANTA (WUPA) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has announced plans to provide a multimillion-dollar financial rescue package for Grady Health System in response to the upcoming closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. “Today, I’m announcing that the state will dedicate some of our remaining ARPA allotment to provide $130...
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Medicaid expansion debate revived as Kemp tosses Grady $130M lifeline

By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. The governor has directed $130 million in federal aid toward expanding Atlanta’s Grady Hospital as it scrambles to absorb more patients once Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center shuts its doors on Nov. 1. Wellstar’s...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Health
Cobb County, GA
Coronavirus
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
County
Cobb County, GA
Cobb County, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Government
cobbcountycourier.com

Class in Maximizing your Tablet for Cobb Seniors 55 years of age and older

Are you a Cobb County resident 55 years of age or older who has a tablet computer, but who suspects you are not getting the most out of it?. Cobb Senior Services is hosting an educational event called Maximizing Your Tablet, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 1-2 p.m. at the Freeman Poole Senior Center. The event is free for all senior 55+ years of age.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Wellstar Health System#Hospital#Linus Covid#General Health#Medical Services#Douglas Public Health#Centers
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County School District’s decision on discipline appeal expected Thursday

The Cobb County School Board is expected to vote on a discipline appeal filed by a former Campbell High School student at Thursday’s meeting. N.G., then a 16-year-old sophomore, was expelled in September 2021 for allegedly possessing a vape pen with THC. He appealed the decision, but by the time the Georgia Board of Education overturned Cobb’s finding, on the grounds that the student was denied his due process rights by the district, he had already served the expulsion and missed the remainder of his tenth grade year.
cobbcountycourier.com

The Cobb Public Library isn’t just for checking out books

I’m publishing this as a From the Editor rather than a news article because I’m going to intersperse the quotes from the Cobb Public Library with my own observations about how I use the library. I’m a daily user of the Cobb County Public Library. I listen to...
COBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS 46

Major traffic change happening early Monday morning on Georgia 400

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will activate a new Interstate 285 eastbound traffic pattern before Roswell Road at 5 a.m. Monday. I-285 eastbound drivers looking for Glenridge Drive, State Route (SR) 400 northbound or SR 400 southbound must exit earlier just before the...
ROSWELL, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Six schools in Georgia recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

ATLANTA — Six schools in Georgia have been recognized this year as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The U.S. Education Department made the announcement Friday for the 297 schools recognized with the designation nationally. According to the Education Department, the designation is "based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
GEORGIA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

2K+
Followers
519
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy