Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Que & A: Why Do We Love Woodstock's Bub-Ba-Que?DeanLandWoodstock, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints odds, picks and predictions
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) clash with the New Orleans Saints (1-0) for the early lead in the NFC South Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Buccaneers vs. Saints, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
Falcons vs. Rams: Who's better at each position?
The easiest way for the Atlanta Falcons to move past their Week 1 loss to the Saints is by defeating the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. That won’t be easy, however, as the Rams are also looking to get back on track after suffering an ugly loss in their season opener.
Bucs OT Josh Wells (calf) questionable to return vs. Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already down their starting left tackle, and might have to finish Sunday’s game without their top backup. Josh Wells left during the first half of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, and is questionable to return. Donovan Smith is out with an...
Ravens announce inactives for Week 2 vs. Dolphins
The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium in their 2022 home opener. The Ravens suffered numerous injuries last season to key contributors before the year even began. However, one of those players will make his 2022 season debut on Sunday. Baltimore released their inactives...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Titans sign former 1st-round pick to practice squad
Takk McKinley is making his way back into the NFL. The Tennessee Titans signed McKinley to their practice squad, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. McKinley was a first-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 out of UCLA. The pass-rusher had 17.5 sacks over four seasons with the Falcons. He played with the Browns last season but tore his Achilles tendon in Week 15, which likely made it difficult for him to find a new team this season.
NFL・
Nelson Agholor Moss'ed Akhello Witherspoon to give us the most disrespectful touchdown of 2022 (so far)
Nelson Agholor was a free agent splurge for the typically frugal New England Patriots. He hit the 2021 marketplace following a career year in his lone season as a Las Vegas Raider — 48 catches, 896 yards and a ridiculously potent 18.7 yards per catch. That made him a piece of Bill Belichick’s 2021 spending spree, where he signed a two-year, $22 million deal to part of the team’s overhauled, post-Tom Brady offense.
NFL・
Matthew Stafford: 3 bold predictions for Rams QB in Week 2 vs. Falcons
On Sunday, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams take on the Atlanta Falcons at Sofi Stadium in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. Following their Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Rams had an extended break. After a poor opening night, the defending Super Bowl champions are looking for their first win of the season.
thecomeback.com
Matt Ryan Hall of Fame ball unfortunately numbered
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan had a decent day at the office last weekend on the road against the Houston Texans. The quarterback threw for 352 yards with one touchdown and an interception. In the game that was ultimately a tie, Ryan became only the eighth quarterback in NFL history...
RELATED PEOPLE
Final score prediction for Rams vs. Falcons in Week 2
It’s been 10 days since the Los Angeles Rams last played, a long time for them to get over the shocking 31-10 loss they suffered at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. Sean McVay is confident his team is going to respond the right way, and they have a golden opportunity to do so against the Atlanta Falcons this afternoon at SoFi Stadium.
4 bold Minnesota Vikings predictions for Week 2 vs. Eagles
The Minnesota Vikings got off to an exciting start to their 2022 season. The team secured a commanding 23-7 victory over the Green Bay Packers and made a statement that they mean business this year. They will face a new challenge this week by facing off against the Eagles in Philadelphia. The Eagles come into the matchup with a 1-0 record as well and will be no easy task for Minnesota. With the Monday night matchup set to have all eyes on it, here are four Vikings Week 2 predictions to expect in the matchup.
RB Myles Gaskin leads Dolphins' list of inactives vs. Ravens
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their second regular season game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re visiting the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed six players as inactive, including running back Myles Gaskin. Joining Gaskin on the list...
MotorTrend Magazine
The InEVitable Podcast Episode 14: Eric Kendricks of the Minnesota Vikings
One this week's episode of The Inevitable—Motortrend's podcast and vodcast about the future of cars—we're joined by the middle linebacker for the Minnesota Vikings, No. 54 himself, Eric Kendricks. Sadly for Mr. Kendricks, the all-time leading tackler for the UCLA Bruins, MotorTrend's VP of content, Ed Loh, is an annoying USC fan. As for me, I'm a diehard Green Bay Packers fan, so to say Eric walked into a hostile environment is an understatement. Still, the three of us managed to have a great time. Back in his UCLA days, Kendricks won the 2014 Butkus award, given to the top collegiate linebacker. That's a lot of tackled Trojans. Eric was drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Vikings—45th overall. Eric became the Vikings' starting middle backer in week 4 of the 2015 season and hasn't budged since. Also, since Troy Polamalu's retirement, Kendricks has the best hair in the game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Leonard Floyd (knee) slated to play vs. Falcons
The Los Angeles Rams were given a scare this week in practice when Leonard Floyd’s knee buckled on Wednesday, causing him to exit practice early. He was held out of action on Thursday and Friday, with Sean McVay saying he would truly be questionable to play against the Atlanta Falcons.
Titans add Takkarist McKinley to practice squad, promote Chris Jackson
The Tennessee Titans made a pair of roster moves on Friday, one of which included adding a former first-round pick to their practice squad. The team announced it has signed edge rusher Takkarist McKinley to the practice squad. He will be taking the place of defensive back Chris Jackson, who has been promoted to the 53-man roster.
Falcons vs. Rams: 5 keys to victory for Atlanta in Week 2
The Atlanta Falcons (0-1) are heavy underdogs entering their Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (0-1). Neither team played their best football in Week 1, but the Falcons’ one-point loss to the Saints was considerably more competitive than the Rams’ 21-point loss to the Bills. There...
Falcons forced to make difficult decision on Damien Williams
Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams took a knock during the team’s season-opener against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. The 30-year-old was able to return to the game in the fourth quarter, but as it turns out, the injury is more serious than earlier anticipated. So much so, that the Falcons have announced that Williams has been placed on injured reserve.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seahawks rule out two DBs, elevate CB from practice squad for 49ers game
On Saturday the Seattle Seahawks announced a few roster moves ahead of today’s matchup with the division rival San Francisco 49ers. Veteran slot corner Justin Coleman was listed as questionable in the team’s final injury report of the week due to a calf issue. He has been downgraded to out for this game, as well as rookie free safety Joey Blount (hamstring). In addition, the team has elevated cornerback Xavier Crawford from the practice squad.
Comments / 0