Atlanta, GA

Larry Brown Sports

Titans sign former 1st-round pick to practice squad

Takk McKinley is making his way back into the NFL. The Tennessee Titans signed McKinley to their practice squad, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. McKinley was a first-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 out of UCLA. The pass-rusher had 17.5 sacks over four seasons with the Falcons. He played with the Browns last season but tore his Achilles tendon in Week 15, which likely made it difficult for him to find a new team this season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nelson Agholor Moss'ed Akhello Witherspoon to give us the most disrespectful touchdown of 2022 (so far)

Nelson Agholor was a free agent splurge for the typically frugal New England Patriots. He hit the 2021 marketplace following a career year in his lone season as a Las Vegas Raider — 48 catches, 896 yards and a ridiculously potent 18.7 yards per catch. That made him a piece of Bill Belichick’s 2021 spending spree, where he signed a two-year, $22 million deal to part of the team’s overhauled, post-Tom Brady offense.
thecomeback.com

Matt Ryan Hall of Fame ball unfortunately numbered

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan had a decent day at the office last weekend on the road against the Houston Texans. The quarterback threw for 352 yards with one touchdown and an interception. In the game that was ultimately a tie, Ryan became only the eighth quarterback in NFL history...
Marcus Mariota
ClutchPoints

4 bold Minnesota Vikings predictions for Week 2 vs. Eagles

The Minnesota Vikings got off to an exciting start to their 2022 season. The team secured a commanding 23-7 victory over the Green Bay Packers and made a statement that they mean business this year. They will face a new challenge this week by facing off against the Eagles in Philadelphia. The Eagles come into the matchup with a 1-0 record as well and will be no easy task for Minnesota. With the Monday night matchup set to have all eyes on it, here are four Vikings Week 2 predictions to expect in the matchup.
MotorTrend Magazine

The InEVitable Podcast Episode 14: Eric Kendricks of the Minnesota Vikings

One this week's episode of The Inevitable—Motortrend's podcast and vodcast about the future of cars—we're joined by the middle linebacker for the Minnesota Vikings, No. 54 himself, Eric Kendricks. Sadly for Mr. Kendricks, the all-time leading tackler for the UCLA Bruins, MotorTrend's VP of content, Ed Loh, is an annoying USC fan. As for me, I'm a diehard Green Bay Packers fan, so to say Eric walked into a hostile environment is an understatement. Still, the three of us managed to have a great time. Back in his UCLA days, Kendricks won the 2014 Butkus award, given to the top collegiate linebacker. That's a lot of tackled Trojans. Eric was drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Vikings—45th overall. Eric became the Vikings' starting middle backer in week 4 of the 2015 season and hasn't budged since. Also, since Troy Polamalu's retirement, Kendricks has the best hair in the game.
ClutchPoints

Falcons forced to make difficult decision on Damien Williams

Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams took a knock during the team’s season-opener against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. The 30-year-old was able to return to the game in the fourth quarter, but as it turns out, the injury is more serious than earlier anticipated. So much so, that the Falcons have announced that Williams has been placed on injured reserve.
Seahawks rule out two DBs, elevate CB from practice squad for 49ers game

On Saturday the Seattle Seahawks announced a few roster moves ahead of today’s matchup with the division rival San Francisco 49ers. Veteran slot corner Justin Coleman was listed as questionable in the team’s final injury report of the week due to a calf issue. He has been downgraded to out for this game, as well as rookie free safety Joey Blount (hamstring). In addition, the team has elevated cornerback Xavier Crawford from the practice squad.
