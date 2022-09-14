Read full article on original website
montrosecounty.net
Montrose County Chipeta Highway 550 Signal Project
Montrose, CO— Beginning September 19, Montrose County and Mountain Valley Contracting will implement the construction of a traffic signal located at the intersection of Chipeta Rd and Highway 550. Improvements include traffic signals, curb and gutter, and striping. Project Schedule and Information. The project will start on September 19....
westernslopenow.com
Search leads to bust of Delta marijuana cultivations
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Two illegal marijuana farms in Delta County were searched, leading to the seizure of 680 mature marijuana plants and more. A press release given to KREX reveals that on Wednesday, September 14, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations’ Marijuana Enforcement division investigated two properties on search warrants outside Crawford, Colorado in rural Delta county.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
First snowfall for Colorado high country whets winter appetite
Coloradans woke up to white stuff across the high country on Thursday morning as a low-pressure system followed moisture from Tropical Storm Kay. It was the first snowfall of the season. “It’s always exciting to see snow on the high peaks. It gets people psyched up for ski season,” Aspen...
Three killed after Jeep falls several hundred feet off cliff in Colorado
Three people have died following a crash that took place on a mountain road in the area of Ouray, Colorado on Monday. According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Joshua Lewis, the crash occurred on Monday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Ouray County Road 361, roughly at mile post 3. This is an unpaved road flanked, at times, by a steep drop that is often used to access Yankee Boy Basin and several other recreation areas. It is often referred to as Camp Bird Road.
KKTV
Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew, requests to have seized property returned
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man who was once facing murder charges tied to the disappearance of his wife is now looking to reclaim property that was seized by authorities. Barry Morphew is scheduled to appear in court on October 25 for a hearing. According to court documents,...
