Gunnison County, CO

montrosecounty.net

Montrose County Chipeta Highway 550 Signal Project

Montrose, CO— Beginning September 19, Montrose County and Mountain Valley Contracting will implement the construction of a traffic signal located at the intersection of Chipeta Rd and Highway 550. Improvements include traffic signals, curb and gutter, and striping. Project Schedule and Information. The project will start on September 19....
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
westernslopenow.com

Search leads to bust of Delta marijuana cultivations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Two illegal marijuana farms in Delta County were searched, leading to the seizure of 680 mature marijuana plants and more. A press release given to KREX reveals that on Wednesday, September 14, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations’ Marijuana Enforcement division investigated two properties on search warrants outside Crawford, Colorado in rural Delta county.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

First snowfall for Colorado high country whets winter appetite

Coloradans woke up to white stuff across the high country on Thursday morning as a low-pressure system followed moisture from Tropical Storm Kay. It was the first snowfall of the season. “It’s always exciting to see snow on the high peaks. It gets people psyched up for ski season,” Aspen...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Three killed after Jeep falls several hundred feet off cliff in Colorado

Three people have died following a crash that took place on a mountain road in the area of Ouray, Colorado on Monday. According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Joshua Lewis, the crash occurred on Monday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Ouray County Road 361, roughly at mile post 3. This is an unpaved road flanked, at times, by a steep drop that is often used to access Yankee Boy Basin and several other recreation areas. It is often referred to as Camp Bird Road.
OURAY, CO
