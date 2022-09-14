Read full article on original website
Missing, endangered 38-year-old: Escambia Co. Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Alonzo Anthony Wright, 38, was last seen at around 6:20 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 on the 2700-block of N. Q St., according […]
WATCH: Chick-Fil-A employee tackles alleged carjacker
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chick-Fil-A employee is being hailed as a hero after tackling a reported carjacker at the popular spot in Fort Walton Beach. In the video you can see the employee jump on the alleged carjacker and apprehend him. Deputies arrested William Branch from DeFuniak Springs. Deputies said Branch grabbed […]
More charges for man who attempted carjacking at Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the man who was arrested after an attempted carjacking at a Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A will now have more charges following a further investigation. William Branch was charged with robbery and robbery carjacking without firearm or weapon. According to the arrest report, Branch approached […]
WJHG-TV
One injured after multi-car crash in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was reported to have minor injuries after a multi-car crash caused delays on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. They say a car was leaving the Everything A...
Chick-Fil-A employee honored for saving mother, child from carjacking suspect
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Thomas ‘Mykel’ Gordon started his shift at Chick-Fil-A like any normal Wednesday, until it took a turn. The 26-year-old jumped into action while working the lunch rush. “I was getting some orders done, taken out on the POS and I just heard a call for help and all I […]
Man wanted for questioning only, homicide investigation: Escambia Co. Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is wanted for questioning only in reference to a homicide that happened at the Oakwood Terrace Apartment complex in Pensacola, Fla. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 according to a Facebook post from ECSO. Lakendrick Jiles Holmes has been booked into the Escambia County Jail on two separate occasions, in […]
Missing Niceville man, last seen Monday: Okaloosa Co. Deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to locate a 23-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Facebook post from OCSO. Thomas Aaron Murphey, 23, of Niceville, was last seen at his residence on Hidden Lakes Drive on Monday, Sept. 12. […]
newscentermaine.com
Video: Florida Chick-fil-A employee runs to help woman with baby who was being carjacked, deputies say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida Chick-fil-A employee is being called a hero after he successfully stopped a man from an attempted carjacking, according to The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say a young employee outside a Fort Walton Beach area restaurant rushed to help a screaming woman holding a...
Woman almost carjacked while holding baby, suspect tackled by Chick-fil-A employee
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Defuniak Springs man was arrested after he tried to carjack a woman outside Chick-fil-A, according to Okaloosa County deputies. The woman was holding a baby in her arms during the attempted carjacking. William Branch, 43, was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery after he was seen grabbing […]
WEAR
66-year-old Pensacola man killed in motorcycle crash in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is working a fatal motorcycle crash in Milton Friday afternoon. It happened around 12:15 p.m. at Cemetery Rd. and Charlie Foster Rd. Florida Highway Patrol says the driver -- a 66-year-old Pensacola man -- died in the single motorcycle crash. "The motorcycle rider was...
Bicyclist struck in hit-and-run, Milton Police looking for SUV
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton Police Department is looking for an SUV they believe was involved in a hit-and-run. Milton Police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the shoulder of Caroline Street near Mayo Park. The SUV sped away from the crash, according to a Facebook post from the […]
Brewton Police looking for missing woman
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police is asking for the public’s help as they search for a woman reported missing. Police said Leslie Rochelle Kelley, 23, may be in the Brewton area. Police said Kelley is about 5′ 4″. No other descriptive details were made available. Police said if you have any information about […]
Pensacola felon flees police, arrested with array of drugs: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for several drug charges after fleeing from police on two separate occasions this week, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Adrian Kiwane Hale, 25, was arrested for fleeing/eluding police, trafficking methamphetamine, hydrocodone and cocaine, possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended or […]
Manager accused of stealing $100K from Escambia Co. McDonalds
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man for stealing more than $100,000 from a local McDonald’s. On Sept. 14, Jon Jon Smith, 38, was arrested for the crime. According to police, the thefts took place between September 2021 and June 2022. Smith was an employee at […]
Best suburbs to live in Escambia County, Fla., according to Niche.com
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County is the westernmost and oldest county in the State of Florida. Its largest city, Pensacola, is the home to the Blue Wahoos, the Blue Angels and sunny beaches. Here is a list of the best suburbs to live in the county, according to Niche.com: Ferry Pass – 108th […]
Baptist Hospital responds to Pensacola councilwoman allegations
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Pensacola councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness, one out of three hospitals WKRG News 5 reached out to has responded. Brahier told WKRG News 5 she has been taking care of her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke, is non-verbal, can’t move half of her body, […]
Two convicted of attempted murder were sentenced Friday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men convicted of attempted murder will be spending a good portion of the next 25 years in prison. Jordan Hutchinson and Chaze Chavez were in court Friday for sentencing. Judge Tim Register gave Hutchinson 25 years, and Hutchinson received 18 years. Last month a jury convicted the two men […]
Funding paused for Pensacola homeless camp, funds possibly misused
A Pensacola homeless camp is not getting funding from the city temporarily after allegations of financial mismanagement.
WEAR
New Bellview Library opens in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- If you're looking to grab a book the read, you can get one at the new Bellview Library. The location on Mobile Highway opened Friday morning. It sits where a Wells Fargo Bank used the be. The library features splashy colors and a design inspired by...
WEAR
Man dead after possible shooting at Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead after a possible shooting at the Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County Wednesday afternoon. Escambia County deputies were dispatched to the apartment complex on Truman Avenue at around 2:50 p.m. and found a man with a possible gunshot wound to the chest.
