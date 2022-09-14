ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

WKRG News 5

Missing, endangered 38-year-old: Escambia Co. Deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Alonzo Anthony Wright, 38, was last seen at around 6:20 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 on the 2700-block of N. Q St., according […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
MyArkLaMiss

WATCH: Chick-Fil-A employee tackles alleged carjacker

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chick-Fil-A employee is being hailed as a hero after tackling a reported carjacker at the popular spot in Fort Walton Beach. In the video you can see the employee jump on the alleged carjacker and apprehend him. Deputies arrested William Branch from DeFuniak Springs. Deputies said Branch grabbed […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

More charges for man who attempted carjacking at Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the man who was arrested after an attempted carjacking at a Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A will now have more charges following a further investigation. William Branch was charged with robbery and robbery carjacking without firearm or weapon. According to the arrest report, Branch approached […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

One injured after multi-car crash in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was reported to have minor injuries after a multi-car crash caused delays on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. They say a car was leaving the Everything A...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing Niceville man, last seen Monday: Okaloosa Co. Deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to locate a 23-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Facebook post from OCSO. Thomas Aaron Murphey, 23, of Niceville, was last seen at his residence on Hidden Lakes Drive on Monday, Sept. 12. […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WEAR

66-year-old Pensacola man killed in motorcycle crash in Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is working a fatal motorcycle crash in Milton Friday afternoon. It happened around 12:15 p.m. at Cemetery Rd. and Charlie Foster Rd. Florida Highway Patrol says the driver -- a 66-year-old Pensacola man -- died in the single motorcycle crash. "The motorcycle rider was...
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

Bicyclist struck in hit-and-run, Milton Police looking for SUV

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton Police Department is looking for an SUV they believe was involved in a hit-and-run.  Milton Police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the shoulder of Caroline Street near Mayo Park. The SUV sped away from the crash, according to a Facebook post from the […]
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

Brewton Police looking for missing woman

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police is asking for the public’s help as they search for a woman reported missing. Police said Leslie Rochelle Kelley, 23, may be in the Brewton area. Police said Kelley is about 5′ 4″. No other descriptive details were made available. Police said if you have any information about […]
BREWTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola felon flees police, arrested with array of drugs: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for several drug charges after fleeing from police on two separate occasions this week, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Adrian Kiwane Hale, 25, was arrested for fleeing/eluding police, trafficking methamphetamine, hydrocodone and cocaine, possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended or […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Baptist Hospital responds to Pensacola councilwoman allegations

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Pensacola councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness, one out of three hospitals WKRG News 5 reached out to has responded. Brahier told WKRG News 5 she has been taking care of her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke, is non-verbal, can’t move half of her body, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Two convicted of attempted murder were sentenced Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men convicted of attempted murder will be spending a good portion of the next 25 years in prison. Jordan Hutchinson and Chaze Chavez were in court Friday for sentencing. Judge Tim Register gave Hutchinson 25 years, and Hutchinson received 18 years. Last month a jury convicted the two men […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

New Bellview Library opens in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- If you're looking to grab a book the read, you can get one at the new Bellview Library. The location on Mobile Highway opened Friday morning. It sits where a Wells Fargo Bank used the be. The library features splashy colors and a design inspired by...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

