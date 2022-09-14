Read full article on original website
Masonic Temple in Detroit Celebrating 100th Anniversary, Reopens Fountain Ballroom
The Masonic Temple Detroit, the largest facility of its kind in the world, will host a centennial celebration of its cornerstone laying on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event will occur 100 years to the day of the dedication ceremony, which drew some 200,000 people, including local and national dignitaries. The upcoming Sept. 24 celebration includes a rededication ceremony open to the public at 5 p.m., followed by a red-carpet gala (tickets required) within the temple’s newly restored Fountain Ballroom, which will be unveiled that night.
Detroit Symphony Orchestra to perform free concert in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert at the Hawk Community Center on Sept. 22 as part of their DTE Community Concert Series.The free concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre at the community center located at 29995 W. Twelve Mile Road in Farmington Hills. During this concert, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra will be led by Na'Zir McFadden, in his debut as the newly appointed Assistant Conductor and Community Ambassador.The concert series is put on by the DTE Foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of...
Ribbon cutting ceremony kicks off 2022 NAIAS Charity Preview
DETROIT (WXYZ) — After a three-year hiatus, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and prominent dignitaries convened Friday night for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off the 2022 North American International Auto Show Charity Preview at Huntington Place in Detroit. The Charity Preview will feature new activations like dinosaurs, off-road vehicle...
Tonight on Local 4: Two primetime specials -- what to know
Tonight on Local 4 -- we’ve got two primetime specials coming your way, starting at 8 p.m. Both are available on TV and streaming online. At 8 -- catch Local 4′s newest All 4 Pets special! We’ve got awesome stories including:. Come along on a photo shoot...
Three Best Places for Chili in Detroit
Here is a list of the three best places for a hot bowl of flavorful chili in the city of Detroit at Black-owned establishments. The post Three Best Places for Chili in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
No Sinking Feeling: A Review of the New Boblo Island Documentary
Like a trusty steamboat captain, Aaron Schillinger deftly navigates the tricky channel between silliness and shame in his documentary, Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale, making its theatrical debut Friday, Sept. 16, at select locations. Having already done the round of festivals, Boblo Boats won the Hometown Talent Award in...
Thousands of lobsters heading to Royal Oak
Orders for lobster and seafood are being taken for Holiday Market's annual late summer Lobsterfest. Holiday Market is expecting to sell more than 2,000 lobsters. It’s best to order early. Last year, Lobsterfest had record sales, Tom Violante, co-owner of Holiday Market said. ...
An expanded Thai Street Food Festival returns to Sterling Heights with food, performances, and more
What’s happening: The Thai Street Food Festival returns to Sterling Heights and now, in its sixth year, the festival is bigger than ever. While fans of the annual event still have the opportunity to sample food from different regions of Thailand, organizers of the festival have invited representatives from other Asian communities to join in on the festivities, as well.
Two Michigan Towns Named Among the Best Halloween Destinations
We’re not home to Salem or Sleepy Hollow, but Michigan is now officially a prime destination for spooky season fun. Romeo and Dearborn — more specifically, Greenfield Village — have been named two of the best U.S. small town to visit for Halloween by travel website, Trips to Discover.
Kid Rock heads to Pine Knob for first hometown shows in 3 years: 5 things to know
Kid Rock is headed to Pine Knob Music Theatre this weekend for a concert doubleheader — his first metro Detroit homecoming shows in three years. Rock and his Twisted Brown Trucker band will play the Clarkston amphitheater Friday and Saturday, joined by Foreigner in the opening slot. The shows are essentially sold out, though resale tickets and a handful of premium platinum seats remain available via Ticketmaster.
Luxury boutique McMullen joins fashion retailers in downtown Detroit
Detroit — Downtown Detroit has another fashion retailer set to open its doors. McMullen, a luxury fashion boutique, will make its Detroit debut Friday as a six-month pop-up. The store at 1419 Woodward is McMullen’s second store, the first location outside of California. “It’s our goal is to...
MI Dream Home: Pleasant Ridge Tudor chalet has patios on two floors
Pleasant Ridge — It has everything a classic Tudor-style house should have: steeply-pitched gabled roof, decorated half-timbering and tall, narrow windows. And this chalet, located at 18 Sylvan Ave. near Woodward and Interstate 696, is up for sale. Kenneth Lin, associate broker at Re/Max Showcase Homes-Team Stellar in Birmingham,...
Porta-potty in Royal Oak park has residents fuming
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Lynette Kipp isn't getting what she expected when Royal Oak revamped the neighborhood park - a port-a-potty on Longfellow Avenue. "A lovely outhouse to look at while I sit on my porch," she said. "There is no screening, no landscaping, there is nothing to camouflage it. It is just sitting right out there for all to see and smell."
Grab a bite with a side of history at this Detroit bar
The North American International Detroit Auto Show opens to the public this weekend, and many people will be flocking to Detroit. After looking at all the latest and greatest cars, you may be wanting to sit down and grab a bite to eat. Well, how does a classic Reuben with...
Check out Local 4′s best dressed from the 2022 Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview
DETROIT – Thousands were living it up at Huntington Place Friday night for the North American International Auto Show Charity Preview. After a three-year hiatus, the car prom takes place on the eve of the auto show’s public opening. All proceeds of the black tie event will benefit a wide range of children’s charities.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Michigan
Here's where you can find it.
More Vintage Photos of Detroit, Michigan: 1890s-1960s
It’s always a gas to show some old vintage photos of Michigan’s towns, villages, communities, hamlets…and big cities. This time around, it’s another gallery of old images of Detroit. But before we delve into the photos, here are fifteen trivia facts about the city (thanks to Friedman Real Estate):
Righting the Wrong, Detroit Highway That Displaced 130,000 Black People Will Become Urban Boulevard
A Detroit highway whose construction displaced 130,000 people in two Black neighborhoods will become an urban boulevard. According to a Department of Transportation (DoT) release, the boulevard is one of 26 new infrastructure projects across the country funded by the Biden administration. The DoT has awarded $104.7 million to Detroit to replace the one-mile I-375 freeway.
Shawarma, tacos, dumplings and more: Madison Heights Restaurant Week starts Sunday
One of the most culinary diverse of Oakland County's suburbs, Madison Heights Restaurant Week will celebrate some of the city's independent food businesses Sunday through Sept. 23. The six-day promotion will showcase deals for tacos, dumplings, Middle Eastern food, burgers and more. Get a free spring roll with every order...
