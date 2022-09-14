FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert at the Hawk Community Center on Sept. 22 as part of their DTE Community Concert Series.The free concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre at the community center located at 29995 W. Twelve Mile Road in Farmington Hills. During this concert, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra will be led by Na'Zir McFadden, in his debut as the newly appointed Assistant Conductor and Community Ambassador.The concert series is put on by the DTE Foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of...

