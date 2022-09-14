ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. 88 K-POT: Bethlehem Square shopping center, 3926 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Township. All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue is on its way, with 88 K-Pot opening perhaps in December near...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Last day of the 75th Annual Oley Valley Community Fair

OLEY, Pa. - Saturday is the last day of the 75th Annual Oley Valley Community Fair. The event highlights a wide variety of local products from the farm and home. Plus, several area churches and their congregations help prepare and serve the home style food at the fair. The fair...
OLEY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

A look at how type I diabetes affects local families

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S. In this video, Eve Russo talks with guests about how diabetes affects local families. Watch the video to learn more. Visit JDRF Greater Delaware Valley Chapter.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Parade and festival to celebrate Puerto Rican community in Berks

READING, Pa. - A parade and festival will celebrate the Puerto Rican community in Berks County this weekend. The 3rd annual Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival is taking place Sunday in Reading and is expected to cause traffic delays in the city. "We want every person from all parts...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Expect lots of fun at the Latin Festival in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Saturday is the 7th annual Latin Festival in Pottstown in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. It's set from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Riverfront Park. Activities include mariachi music, authentic Latin American Food, Salsa dancing lessons. There will also be free canoeing, kayaking, biking, and...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Owner: Grim's Orchard up for sale

BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. - A popular and long-standing orchard in Lehigh County is up for sale. The co-owner of Grim's Orchard in Breinigsville tells 69 News that the business was listed last month for just under $11 million. The owner says he and his wife, who co-owns the 83-acre property, are...
BREINIGSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reward offered for information on cold case missing person Ryan Jan Kemp

SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - The PSP announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the discovery of Ryan Jan Kemp. The police continue to investigate the September 1981 disappearance of the Slatington native. Ryan Jan Kemp, was renting a home in Germansville, Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County. H was last seen at...
GERMANSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Giant holds drive-up vaccination clinic in Upper Macungie

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - With flu season right around the corner, Giant gave people in Lehigh County a chance to roll up their sleeves. A drive-up vaccination clinic was held Friday at the Giant on Hamilton Boulevard in Upper Macungie Township. The clinic also offered COVID booster shots for...
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Council moves Easton Iron & Metal site project forward

EASTON, Pa. - Easton City Council advanced the rehabilitation of the former Easton Iron & Metal site Wednesday night at City Hall. The legislative body expressed their "intent to proceed" with the project and issue up to $1.75 million in obligations to provide temporary financing at Iron & Metal, located at 1111-13 Bushkill Drive.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Parade, festival to impact travel, parking in Reading

READING, Pa. — Reading police are putting drivers and residents on notice about a pair of events impacting travel and parking in parts of the city this weekend. "On Sunday, the City of Reading will host the 3rd Puerto Rican Day Parade & Festival," RPD Chief Richard Tornielli said in a news release. "These events will cause some traffic disruptions, mainly in the downtown area."
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Upper Mount Bethel crash

1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Upper Mount Bethel Twp. It happened just after 10 p.m. on Mount Bethel Highway near Johnsonville Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township.
MOUNT BETHEL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Sunrise Chef: Tastes and Tunes fundraising event

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Today's kitchen segments aren't just about tasty food, they will also promote a benefit for a family shelter on Bethlehem's south side. The Bethlehem Rotary Club is organizing the event on Oct. 2, starting at 3 and 6 p.m. Chefs and restaurateurs are donating meals. The event...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown school lockdowns: 'You just go into panic mode'

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — We're not even through the first month of the new school year, and there are already more school safety concerns, as three schools in the Allentown School District went on lockdown for a few hours Thursday morning. Police said they arrested someone with a loaded gun...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash on Rt. 422 damaged State Police cruiser

LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - A State Police cruiser was damaged in a crash on Route 422 in Montgomery County. It happened Friday night in Limerick Township on the westbound side of the highway. A State Police cruiser and a U-Haul both had significant damage. It also appears that a dump...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

