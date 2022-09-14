Read full article on original website
Related
Falcons vs. Rams: Arthur Smith vs. Raheem Morris Among Storylines to Watch
Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons face their first road test of the season. They'll have to face Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and the defensing Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
Yardbarker
Packers OC: Starters for depleted offensive line will be 'fun surprise'
Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich is preparing the team with shallow depth at the offensive line. Thursday’s injury report had three offensive linemen either not participating or having limited participation in practice. Packers starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins might be missing in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears. The Packers OC will have to figure out what offensive linemen to start if they can’t go.
Clemson moves down in the latest coaches poll
The latest USA Today Sports coaches poll was released Sunday, with the Tigers moving down a spot after Week 3. Clemson (3-0) remained undefeated with their 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech though it didn’t stop them from dropping in this week’s poll. Formerly ranked No.4, Clemson fell to No.5 after Week 3, with Michigan moving into the No.4 slot. Will Shipley led the Tigers’ offense against Louisiana Tech as he picked up a career-high 139-yards on just 12 carries while scoring two touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, the defensive line wreaked havoc in the run game while the secondary...
Comments / 0