The latest USA Today Sports coaches poll was released Sunday, with the Tigers moving down a spot after Week 3. Clemson (3-0) remained undefeated with their 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech though it didn’t stop them from dropping in this week’s poll. Formerly ranked No.4, Clemson fell to No.5 after Week 3, with Michigan moving into the No.4 slot. Will Shipley led the Tigers’ offense against Louisiana Tech as he picked up a career-high 139-yards on just 12 carries while scoring two touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, the defensive line wreaked havoc in the run game while the secondary...

CLEMSON, SC ・ 29 MINUTES AGO