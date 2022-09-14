ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC Directs Teams To Unschedule Oklahoma Matchups Ahead Of Expansion

Photo: Getty Images

The Southeastern Conference has "directed" the Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs to "postpone" previously scheduled home-and-home non-conference matchups against the Oklahoma Sooners ahead of the latter -- along with the Texas Longhorns -- joining the conference , ESPN reports.

Georgia was previously scheduled to face Oklahoma in 2023 and 2031, while Tennessee was set to host the Sooners in 2024 and travel to Norman to make up a game canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, which would have taken place after the Sooners joined the conference.

The conference claimed the cancelations were due to the latter games in each series taking place "after Oklahoma joins the SEC in 2025."

Oklahoma and Texas officially accepted future invitations to join the SEC in August 2021 and multiple reports have indicated that a move away from the Big 12 Conference could take place before 2025, but it would cost an expected $80 million exit fee.

Oklahoma and Georgia have both filled their open spots for the 2023 season after the SEC's direction to cancel the series, with the Sooners facing SMU and the Bulldogs matching up against Ball State.

In August, SwimSwam co-founder Braden Keith reported the SEC was negotiating with Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina and Virginia to join the conference, as more leagues attempt to add teams following the announcements of Oklahoma and Texas' future plans.

