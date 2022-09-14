ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle, TX

First Quince Expo coming to Kyle

By Megan Navarro (Wehring)
The Hays Free Press
The Hays Free Press
 3 days ago

By Megan Wehring

Despite Hispanic people accounting for over 50% of the total population in the city of Kyle, there has yet to be a quinceanera expo until now.

Quince Expos was created last year by Jason Rubio, who discovered that the Hispanic/Latino community was not being fully represented at events like bridal extravaganzas. Rubio and his team hosted a Quince Expo in Austin that received positive feedback, leading him to plan the first one in Kyle to held on Sunday, Oct. 9 from noon to 4 p.m. at Gemstone Palace (located at 1101 Bunton Creek Road).

“We put this on to target that market,” Rubio said. “A quince expo is basically like a bridal extravaganza but for quinceaneras and Latinx brides because the Hispanic/Latino population has very specialized music. They might want a bilingual DJ or bilingual staff. For most of these bridal extravaganzas, we cannot find those types of vendors. For whatever reason, a lot of people do not serve that population.”

As an owner of Austin’s Best DJs & Photo Booths, Rubio and his wife have experience with quinceaneras and weddings.

Having attended several bridal extravaganzas, Rubio said that the Hispanic/Latino community will most likely not find all of the vendors they need or want for their event – which is why the Quince Expo will be a unique opportunity.

“We see you. We are here for you, and we know what your needs are. There are people who can help you with your events,” Rubio said. “Most of the vendors that are going to be there are minority vendors, minority business owners – which helps them. [Attendees can say], ‘These people are me. They look like me so they likely know my culture and the intricacies of our event.’ They are likely more comfortable booking with them.”

For more information about the event, visit https://quinceexpos.com/.

The Hays Free Press

The Hays Free Press

Hays County, TX
75
Followers
144
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Barton Publications Inc. has been bringing readers Kyle and Buda news and sports since the 1950s. The Hays Free Press covers north Hays County.

 https://www.haysfreepress.com

