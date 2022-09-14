Atlanta Falcons

One this week's episode of The Inevitable—Motortrend's podcast and vodcast about the future of cars—we're joined by the middle linebacker for the Minnesota Vikings, No. 54 himself, Eric Kendricks. Sadly for Mr. Kendricks, the all-time leading tackler for the UCLA Bruins, MotorTrend's VP of content, Ed Loh, is an annoying USC fan. As for me, I'm a diehard Green Bay Packers fan, so to say Eric walked into a hostile environment is an understatement. Still, the three of us managed to have a great time. Back in his UCLA days, Kendricks won the 2014 Butkus award, given to the top collegiate linebacker. That's a lot of tackled Trojans. Eric was drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Vikings—45th overall. Eric became the Vikings' starting middle backer in week 4 of the 2015 season and hasn't budged since. Also, since Troy Polamalu's retirement, Kendricks has the best hair in the game.

