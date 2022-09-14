ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foresthill, CA

Mr. & Mrs. Coach: Placer's Isaac has a new assistant in tennis program

In the 19 years Tom Isaac has been at the helm of the Placer High School tennis program, it has thrived. Placer has claimed 18 league championships, 10 Sac-Joaquin Section titles and two section runner-up finishes. Now joining Isaac in the green and gold is his wife, Jen, who has...
AUBURN, CA
Volleyball roundup: PVL play heats up, Placer starts FVL next week

Pioneer Valley League girls volleyball play is in full swing. There has been little separation and the parity of the league has shown as the first- and fifth-place teams are separated by just 1.5 games. Sutter is the lone unbeaten team in the PVL. Here's a look at how local...
AUBURN, CA
Del Oro defense, quarterback shine in homecoming win over Menlo-Atherton

Two unbeatens met on the gridiron Friday night in Loomis, as Del Oro High School hosted Menlo-Atherton in a battle of Northern California powerhouses. The iron-clad defense of Del Oro stood tall again, shutting down a high-powered Bear offense in a 42-13 homecoming victory. The Golden Eagle faithful have always...
LOOMIS, CA
Timberwolves ground and pound their way to win against the Zebras

Some say that the offensive line is the heart and soul of a football team. That showed on Friday night as the Woodcreek High Timberwolves dominated both the offensive and defensive lines up front and came away with a 21-0 win over the Lincoln High Fighting Zebras. “We were really...
LINCOLN, CA
Kelly Post

On August 17, 2022 Kelly Post, age 70, passed away peacefully from Alzheimer's Disease with her sisters by her side. She was born in Los Angeles, CA to Franklin and Marian Post. She grew up in Alhambra, CA, and attended St. Thomas More Grammar School and Ramona Convent Catholic High School where she excelled in academics. She graduated from CSU Los Angeles with a BS in Psychology and earned her Masters in Marriage, Family and Child Counseling at CSU Sacramento.
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

Folsom's FLB Entertainment Center introduces HyperBowling

FOLSOM, Calif. — The FLB Entertainment Center in Folsom is the first bowling center in the region to introduce a new kind of bowling. On Wednesday, the company announced it would now be offering HyperBowling -- a new type of bowling for all ages and skill levels. The FLB Entertainment Center says HyperBowling is the same idea as traditional bowling, but it has new ways to play, score and win.
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Cherry Island Golf Course in Elverta vandalized with a racist symbol and offensive message

Vandals recently dug offensive words and a swastika into the ground at a Sacramento County golf course. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, they received a call of an unknown number of suspects digging a hole at Cherry Island Golf Course. It turned out to be a swastika and an offensive statement. The golf course issued a statement that read:"This vandalism that occurred today is despicable, and that it happened here is heartbreaking and a serious matter. Cherry Island Golf Course condemns hate speech, and this incident of discrimination has been turned over to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office and is under investigation."
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

5 mph speed limit to hit Folsom Lake this weekend

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Boaters on Folsom Lake are enjoying their final days before a 5 mph speed limit is imposed on the entire lake. The California State Parks managers lower the speed limit once the lake's surface elevation drops below 400 feet above sea level. At that point,...
FOLSOM, CA
One killed in El Dorado Hills crash Saturday

An El Dorado Hills man was reportedly the victim of a fatal vehicle accident Saturday morning. Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Saturday, units from the El Dorado Hills Fire Department, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) we’re dispatched to Salmon Falls Road near the intersection of Salmon Valley Lane in El Dorado Hills for what was reported in a 911 call as a rollover accident.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
Sports
Auburn doctor hits the slopes with the US National Ski Team

It's said if you do what you love, you will never work a day in your life. That is the case for Greg Lichtman, a sports medicine doctor and orthopedic surgeon at Sutter Health in Auburn. Lichtman’s passions outside of medicine include skiing and trail running, the former of which led to his newest challenge.
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Auburn hit-and-run leads to shooting, CHP says

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol officer shot a person suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run in the Auburn area on Saturday, according to the CHP. Witnesses that spoke with the CHP said that the hit-and-run collision occurred on a highway. Several people followed the driver, believed to be a white man […]
AUBURN, CA
Richard E. Jones

Richard Eugene Jones passed away peacefully on September 8, 2022, in his Auburn home with his wife and son by his side. He was a great husband and father who was always involved in all of his children's activities. He leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Beverly Jones, four children, and 16 grandchildren. Our father will be missed and he was loved by all those who knew him. Price Funeral Chapel (916-725-2109), directors.
AUBURN, CA
outsidemagazine

California’s Largest Wildfire of 2022 Is Burning the Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run Course

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. California’s largest fire this year is currently burning on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada mountains, east of Sacramento, threatening several foothill communities known for their proximity to one of the most iconic ultrarunning races on Earth—The Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run.
FORESTHILL, CA

