Mr. & Mrs. Coach: Placer's Isaac has a new assistant in tennis program
In the 19 years Tom Isaac has been at the helm of the Placer High School tennis program, it has thrived. Placer has claimed 18 league championships, 10 Sac-Joaquin Section titles and two section runner-up finishes. Now joining Isaac in the green and gold is his wife, Jen, who has...
WATCH: Folsom coach Paul Doherty — 'That's why they come to Folsom,' — after 23-15 win over Pittsburg
Paul Dougherty said Pittsburg officials treated he, the coaching staff and the their Folsom football like kings before Friday's big Northern California tilt. The Bulldogs weren't exactly abiding guests, intercepting four passes, blocking and punt and a kick during a 23-15 victory. Afterward ...
Volleyball roundup: PVL play heats up, Placer starts FVL next week
Pioneer Valley League girls volleyball play is in full swing. There has been little separation and the parity of the league has shown as the first- and fifth-place teams are separated by just 1.5 games. Sutter is the lone unbeaten team in the PVL. Here's a look at how local...
Del Oro defense, quarterback shine in homecoming win over Menlo-Atherton
Two unbeatens met on the gridiron Friday night in Loomis, as Del Oro High School hosted Menlo-Atherton in a battle of Northern California powerhouses. The iron-clad defense of Del Oro stood tall again, shutting down a high-powered Bear offense in a 42-13 homecoming victory. The Golden Eagle faithful have always...
Timberwolves ground and pound their way to win against the Zebras
Some say that the offensive line is the heart and soul of a football team. That showed on Friday night as the Woodcreek High Timberwolves dominated both the offensive and defensive lines up front and came away with a 21-0 win over the Lincoln High Fighting Zebras. “We were really...
Kelly Post
On August 17, 2022 Kelly Post, age 70, passed away peacefully from Alzheimer's Disease with her sisters by her side. She was born in Los Angeles, CA to Franklin and Marian Post. She grew up in Alhambra, CA, and attended St. Thomas More Grammar School and Ramona Convent Catholic High School where she excelled in academics. She graduated from CSU Los Angeles with a BS in Psychology and earned her Masters in Marriage, Family and Child Counseling at CSU Sacramento.
'It was just heart-wrenching': Antisemitic vandalism discovered at Sacramento County golf course
ELVERTA, Calif. — Vandals targeted a Sacramento County golf course overnight Thursday with antisemitic hate speech and symbols. Ground crews at Cherry Island Golf Course discovered gouged greens and deep divots on and around the sixth hole of the course before the facility opened for the day. The county...
Folsom's FLB Entertainment Center introduces HyperBowling
FOLSOM, Calif. — The FLB Entertainment Center in Folsom is the first bowling center in the region to introduce a new kind of bowling. On Wednesday, the company announced it would now be offering HyperBowling -- a new type of bowling for all ages and skill levels. The FLB Entertainment Center says HyperBowling is the same idea as traditional bowling, but it has new ways to play, score and win.
Placer High School, 2000-09: Student life changes, from academics to activities to fashion - and piercings
This is the 12th in a series commemorating Placer High School. To celebrate the school’s 125-year anniversary, a school and community celebration will be held Oct. 1 in Old Town Auburn, sponsored by the Hillmen Foundation. Ticket sare available at hillmenfoundation.org. Sept. 11, 2001. As with the entire country,...
Cherry Island Golf Course in Elverta vandalized with a racist symbol and offensive message
Vandals recently dug offensive words and a swastika into the ground at a Sacramento County golf course. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, they received a call of an unknown number of suspects digging a hole at Cherry Island Golf Course. It turned out to be a swastika and an offensive statement. The golf course issued a statement that read:"This vandalism that occurred today is despicable, and that it happened here is heartbreaking and a serious matter. Cherry Island Golf Course condemns hate speech, and this incident of discrimination has been turned over to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office and is under investigation."
5 mph speed limit to hit Folsom Lake this weekend
GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Boaters on Folsom Lake are enjoying their final days before a 5 mph speed limit is imposed on the entire lake. The California State Parks managers lower the speed limit once the lake's surface elevation drops below 400 feet above sea level. At that point,...
One killed in El Dorado Hills crash Saturday
An El Dorado Hills man was reportedly the victim of a fatal vehicle accident Saturday morning. Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Saturday, units from the El Dorado Hills Fire Department, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) we’re dispatched to Salmon Falls Road near the intersection of Salmon Valley Lane in El Dorado Hills for what was reported in a 911 call as a rollover accident.
Auburn doctor hits the slopes with the US National Ski Team
It's said if you do what you love, you will never work a day in your life. That is the case for Greg Lichtman, a sports medicine doctor and orthopedic surgeon at Sutter Health in Auburn. Lichtman’s passions outside of medicine include skiing and trail running, the former of which led to his newest challenge.
Mosquito Fire: Cooler temperatures and rain in the forecast, but crews brace for stronger winds
Some residents in the community of Georgetown in El Dorado County can begin returning home after firefighters have made progress in keeping the Mosquito Fire away, officials said. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office reduced the evacuation order, a lawful mandate to leave immediately, to an evacuation warning, which is...
Firefighters extinguish Placer County structure fire that spread to vegetation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Saturday afternoon structure fire in Placer County spread to nearly 30 acres of vegetation, officials with Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit said. At 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Cal Fire officials said they were responding to a structure fire with extension to nearby vegetation off of Garden Bar Road near Fowler Road in Placer County.
Auburn hit-and-run leads to shooting, CHP says
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol officer shot a person suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run in the Auburn area on Saturday, according to the CHP. Witnesses that spoke with the CHP said that the hit-and-run collision occurred on a highway. Several people followed the driver, believed to be a white man […]
Hit and run on Interstate 80 ends minutes later with officer-involved shooting in Auburn
A hit-and-run on Interstate 80 in Auburn on Saturday ended a few minutes later when a California Highway Patrol officer shot a man who was armed with a knife near Applebee’s on Bell Road. It was the second officer-involved shooting in Auburn in four months. On May 26, a...
Richard E. Jones
Richard Eugene Jones passed away peacefully on September 8, 2022, in his Auburn home with his wife and son by his side. He was a great husband and father who was always involved in all of his children's activities. He leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Beverly Jones, four children, and 16 grandchildren. Our father will be missed and he was loved by all those who knew him. Price Funeral Chapel (916-725-2109), directors.
Oroville High student brought a weapon to campus Tuesday, school district says
OROVILLE, Calif. - An Oroville High School student is in hot water after the school says they brought a weapon to campus. The school district alerted families it happened on Tuesday at lunch, saying staff took the kid off campus and let the police know. The Oroville Police Department said...
California’s Largest Wildfire of 2022 Is Burning the Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run Course
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. California’s largest fire this year is currently burning on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada mountains, east of Sacramento, threatening several foothill communities known for their proximity to one of the most iconic ultrarunning races on Earth—The Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run.
