Former Horry County administrator announced as SCDOT chief of staff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced its new Chief of Staff and Acting Deputy Secretary on Friday. Justin Powell, former Deputy Secretary for Finance and Administration, will now oversee and execute numerous strategic initiatives on behalf of the agency, according to a press release. “I’m pleased to appoint Mr. Powell […]
WLTX.com
South Carolina father plans to use lottery winnings to surprise daughter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A father in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina already has plans for his recent jackpot lottery win - and one of those involves his daughter. The South Carolina Education Lottery said that the father hasn't told his daughter what she'll be getting from his winnings, but she was the first person he called when he won.
wpde.com
Investigation underway on Edison Circle near Conway, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police are investigating a situation on Edison Circle near Conway Thursday night, according to officials. Horry County coroner Patty Bellamy said she responded, but the death is not suspicious. There is no risk to the community. ABC15 will update this article when...
Smoke at St. James Middle School delays student arrival
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Smoke at St. James Middle School Friday morning delayed student arrivals, according to a note sent to parents by the school’s principal. Construction work outside caused smoke to enter the building, resulting in fire crews being called, according to the note. There was no fire at the school and students […]
The Post and Courier
New proposed ordinance in Horry County would limit use of fireworks in certain areas
CONWAY — Horry County officials are considering an new ordinance that would limit the use of fireworks on public property and at certain times on private property in urban areas. The Horry County Public Safety Committee ultimately approved the proposed ordinance during its Sept. 13 meeting. The ordinance will...
The Post and Courier
Hicks: How South Carolina's first female police officer changed everything
Adell Harris is sitting in the den of her James Island home, surrounded by family photos and police awards, talking about Sunday dinner. Harris and her husband, Chevalier, are clearly enjoying retirement. After decades in local law enforcement, they now travel a good bit, tailgate at all the S.C. State home games and spend a lot of time with friends.
WMBF
New pickleball complex coming to the Grand Strand
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. and is taking the Grand Strand by storm, but with the growing popularity of the sport is the need for more courts. Between 100 ad 130 people make their way to the J. Bryan Floyd...
Family says Garden City vacation rental home was not as advertised
GARDEN CITY, S.C (WBTW) — One family spent thousands of dollars on a high-end rental home in Garden City, but when they arrived on Saturday, it was everything but what they expected. Now, Georgetown County is involved, and the family is packing up disappointed. “Just trying to enjoy the beach and a vacation,” Bill Collins […]
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Florence (SC) County Council to Consider Buying Fire Truck, Ambulance
Florence County Council members will decide if the county will pursue a $500,000 South Carolina Department of Commerce Community Enrichment Grant to buy a fire engine for the Johnsonville Fire Station at Thursday’s meeting, SCNOW.com reported. The $500,000 grant will be funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant...
Warrants: Horry County convenience store owner underreported taxable sales for years
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County convenience store owner is accused of failing to report taxable sales for years, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue. Prem Kumar Akkineni, 36, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Friday and charged with four counts of tax evasion, according to the SCDOR. Akkineni operated Akkineni LLC […]
Beach Sweep keeps the Grand Strand clean for the 33rd year in a row
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Trash should be picked up off the beach everyday, but Saturday, thousands of people across the country will gather to keep their local beaches clean. Beach Sweeps are taking place up and down the Grand Strand. From North Myrtle Beach to Pawleys Island, there is a clean-up taking place at […]
WMBF
‘It’s a safety thing’: Murrells Inlet residents voice concerns, developers compromise plans for rezoning
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Developers compromised after dozens of Murrells Inlet residents gathered to voice concerns on potential new development. The Indigo Creek Golf Course is along McDowell Shortcut Road and it is one neighborhood, in particular, up for rezoning. During the last Horry County Council meeting, council members...
Two injured in crash in Carolina Forest
CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Thursday morning in a crash in Carolina Forest, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two-vehicle crash happened at about 10:20 a.m. in the area of Glenforest Road and Carolina Forest Boulevard, HCFR said. One of the vehicles overturned and someone had to be removed. Drivers […]
West Florence Fire-Rescue runs into out-of-service hydrants while fighting fire
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — West Florence Fire-Rescue ran into out-of-service fire hydrants while fighting a house fire early Thursday morning. West Florence Fire-Rescue was called at about 4:35 a.m. to a home on Pine Needles Road for the fire, according to the department. Everyone made it out of the home safely, which the department […]
live5news.com
Police working to remove man from home in Georgetown standoff
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police say that an armed man has barricaded himself inside a home in Georgetown early Saturday morning. Officers responded to 308 Shade Street for a shots fired call, according to Deputy Chief Nelson Brown of the Georgetown Police Department. Officers contained the scene and were...
The Post and Courier
Andrews overcomes five turnovers to down cross-county rival Waccamaw
PAWLEYS ISLAND — Andrews kept turning the ball over to keep Waccamaw in the game, but in the end, the Yellow Jackets were too much for the Warriors. Andrews downed Waccamaw, 30-16, despite committing five turnovers and 10 penalties at Waccamaw High School on Sept. 16. “We did not...
The Post and Courier
Director: Police not allowed to provide security at Georgetown County polls per state law
GEORGETOWN — Security at polling sites during elections falls to the poll workers and managers, not law enforcement, members of the Georgetown County elections board learned Sept. 15. In South Carolina, it is illegal to have law enforcement officers at the polls during elections, Aphra McCrea, director Voter Registration...
The Robesonian
Five NC schools, two in Robeson County, earn national blue ribbon recognition
RALEIGH — East Robeson Primary School, in the Public Schools of Robeson County School District, and Southeastern Academy Charter School, in Lumberton were among five North Carolina public schools that were named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 Friday by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The five schools...
myhorrynews.com
'To temper justice with mercy,’ Baby Boy Horry judge postpones sentencing
On Dec. 4, 2008, five line workers from Horry Electric were clearing the right-of-way along Meadowbrook Road only a couple miles away from Coastal Carolina University when they found a cardboard box. At first they thought they found a doll. “Inside the box was a Bath & Body Works tote...
wach.com
Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
