Horry County, SC

WBTW News13

Former Horry County administrator announced as SCDOT chief of staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced its new Chief of Staff and Acting Deputy Secretary on Friday. Justin Powell, former Deputy Secretary for Finance and Administration, will now oversee and execute numerous strategic initiatives on behalf of the agency, according to a press release. “I’m pleased to appoint Mr. Powell […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina father plans to use lottery winnings to surprise daughter

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A father in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina already has plans for his recent jackpot lottery win - and one of those involves his daughter. The South Carolina Education Lottery said that the father hasn't told his daughter what she'll be getting from his winnings, but she was the first person he called when he won.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Investigation underway on Edison Circle near Conway, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police are investigating a situation on Edison Circle near Conway Thursday night, according to officials. Horry County coroner Patty Bellamy said she responded, but the death is not suspicious. There is no risk to the community. ABC15 will update this article when...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Smoke at St. James Middle School delays student arrival

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Smoke at St. James Middle School Friday morning delayed student arrivals, according to a note sent to parents by the school’s principal. Construction work outside caused smoke to enter the building, resulting in fire crews being called, according to the note. There was no fire at the school and students […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Horry County, SC
Government
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Horry County, SC
Education
The Post and Courier

Hicks: How South Carolina's first female police officer changed everything

Adell Harris is sitting in the den of her James Island home, surrounded by family photos and police awards, talking about Sunday dinner. Harris and her husband, Chevalier, are clearly enjoying retirement. After decades in local law enforcement, they now travel a good bit, tailgate at all the S.C. State home games and spend a lot of time with friends.
WMBF

New pickleball complex coming to the Grand Strand

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. and is taking the Grand Strand by storm, but with the growing popularity of the sport is the need for more courts. Between 100 ad 130 people make their way to the J. Bryan Floyd...
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Florence (SC) County Council to Consider Buying Fire Truck, Ambulance

Florence County Council members will decide if the county will pursue a $500,000 South Carolina Department of Commerce Community Enrichment Grant to buy a fire engine for the Johnsonville Fire Station at Thursday’s meeting, SCNOW.com reported. The $500,000 grant will be funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Two injured in crash in Carolina Forest

CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Thursday morning in a crash in Carolina Forest, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two-vehicle crash happened at about 10:20 a.m. in the area of Glenforest Road and Carolina Forest Boulevard, HCFR said. One of the vehicles overturned and someone had to be removed. Drivers […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police working to remove man from home in Georgetown standoff

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police say that an armed man has barricaded himself inside a home in Georgetown early Saturday morning. Officers responded to 308 Shade Street for a shots fired call, according to Deputy Chief Nelson Brown of the Georgetown Police Department. Officers contained the scene and were...
GEORGETOWN, SC
wach.com

Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC

