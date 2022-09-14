Read full article on original website
'Cuse Wins Exhibition Game at Union
A trio of Orange scored to give Syracuse a 3-1 victory in an exhibition game at Union on Saturday, September 17th. Junior Tatum White and seniors Brynn Koocher and Anna Leschyshyn tallied goals in the Orange's first time on the ice with new head coach Britni Smith on the bench.
Orange Begin 2022-23 Campaign Saturday
The 2022-23 Syracuse Orange skaters take the ice for an exhibition game at Union College on Saturday, September 17th. The defending College Hockey America champions have 17 returning letterwinners and eight newcomers on the roster for first-year head coach Britni Smith. A 2010 graduate of St. Lawrence University, Smith was...
Captain Clutch
The fourth quarter is becoming Garrett Shrader's time. With less than 50 seconds left, he engineered a thrilling game-winning drive that culminated with a near-perfect pass into the arms of Oronde Gadsden II at the pylon with seven seconds remaining. The throw and catch lifted Syracuse to a 32-29 win over Purdue on Saturday to move the Orange to 3-0.
No. 10 Field Hockey Rolls Past No. 18 Duke
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – For a third straight meeting, the Syracuse University field hockey team, ranked 10th this week, scored at least five times against Duke, picking up a 5-1 win over the Blue Devils to open ACC play Friday night. The Orange (6-1, 1-0 ACC) played just their second...
#3 Duke Defeats Orange On Last-Minute Goal
Syracuse (7-2-0, 0-1-0) battled #3 Duke (6-2-0, 1-0-0) down to the wire before the Blue Devils managed to emerge with a 1-0 triumph on Friday night at the SU Soccer Stadium. The outcome ended the Orange's six-game winning streak. HOW THE GAME WAS DECIDED. Junior Maggie Graham tallied the game's...
Orange Seek 3-0 Start vs. Purdue Saturday
• It's faculty and staff appreciation day. In addition to the $10 tickets for SU faculty and staff (which can still be purchased online via the University provided link), the first 500 faculty and staff members with a faculty or staff Syracuse University I.D. to visit the University's pregame Faculty and Staff Appreciation tent on the Shaw Quad will receive a game day gift and a $5 concession coupon.
Dick Murphy to be Honored with Zunic Award on Saturday
Dick Murphy '67 is the 2022 recipient of the Zunic Award and will be honored during Syracuse's game against Purdue on Saturday. Presented by the Syracuse Football Club, the Zunic Award was created in 2001 to honor Mike and Judy Zunic, who died tragically on July 18, 1989 when a United Airlines plane crashed in Sioux City, Iowa. The pilot, anticipating landing difficulties, requested if some strong passengers would volunteer to give up their seats and sit at the exit doors to assist passengers in the event of an emergency. Mike and Judy gave up their seats in first class to sit at one of the doors. They both died in the crash and those in the Zunics' original seats survived.
Cardiac Cuse Goes to 3-0
For the first time since 2018, Syracuse football is 3-0, enduring five lead changes in the final 17 minutes of the game en route to a 32-29 win over Purdue. Ice in his veins, Garrett Shrader hit Oronde Gadsden II for a 25-yard touchdown with seven seconds left in the game in just the second meeting between schools.
#16 Orange Come From Behind To Upset #1 Clemson On The Road
CLEMSON, S.C. – In a season with signature moments against ranked teams Penn State and Notre Dame, Syracuse men's soccer added a marquee road win to its resume with a 2-1 victory over defending national champion and No. 1 Clemson. The Tigers opened the scoring in the eighth minute...
