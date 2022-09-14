Dick Murphy '67 is the 2022 recipient of the Zunic Award and will be honored during Syracuse's game against Purdue on Saturday. Presented by the Syracuse Football Club, the Zunic Award was created in 2001 to honor Mike and Judy Zunic, who died tragically on July 18, 1989 when a United Airlines plane crashed in Sioux City, Iowa. The pilot, anticipating landing difficulties, requested if some strong passengers would volunteer to give up their seats and sit at the exit doors to assist passengers in the event of an emergency. Mike and Judy gave up their seats in first class to sit at one of the doors. They both died in the crash and those in the Zunics' original seats survived.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO