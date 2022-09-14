ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Amazon’s Kindle 2022 Is Lighter, Brighter and Lasts Longer Than its Predecessor

By Nishka Dhawan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nB988_0hvdrF5O00

Amazon ’s starter Kindle gets a remake, and it’s brighter, lighter and holds more e-books than before. Pre-orders are open now and the item ships on October 12, so make sure to snag your e-reader just in time for the gifting season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p9vu1_0hvdrF5O00
Buy: Kindle 2022 $99.99

The new Kindle 2022 has a 6-inch 300 PPI display — in comparison, the 2019 Kindle had a 167 ppi display, so the newest model is almost two times brighter. It’s also significantly lighter, weighing just about 158 grams.

The latest Kindle also gets a storage upgrade, now holding 16GB worth of books. This stacks up really well with the Kindle Paperwhite , which also boasts up to 16GB of storage. Battery life runs a full six weeks according thr brand on the lowest settings, and a full charge can be achieved in just two hours. This means never having to worry about carrying your Kindle charger when you go on vacation.

Other features include four LED front lights and a completely glare-free display. And, the new 11th gen Kindle is even available in a blue denim shade for the first time. Pre-order now, the Kindle 2022 releases October 12.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Estée Lauder Heir Convinced Trump to Wage a (Very Serious) Effort to Buy Greenland

In a presidency overflowing with bizarre side plots, one of the standouts is Donald Trump’s reported desire to purchase Greenland from Denmark. While the controversy produced a response from the Danish that Greenland was not actually for sale, and plenty of memes, it turns out Trump was dead serious in his attempt, and had the idea planted in his mind by the billionaire heir to the Estée Lauder cosmetics fortune, Ronald Lauder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Late-Night Hosts Take Aim at Ron DeSantis Sending Migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Earlier this week, Florida governor Ron DeSantis took credit for sending two planes filled with migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, much to the delight of late-night television hosts. Several joked about DeSantis’ action, which was apparently part of a program to transport undocumented immigrants to so-called sanctuary destinations. “Ron DeSantis is the governor of Florida, so why is he grabbing refugees in Texas and shipping them to Massachusetts, huh?” Trevor Noah asked on The Daily Show. “Why? So he can prove that America’s immigration system is broken? Yeah, everyone knows that. But instead of pushing lawmakers to actually reform the system,...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Mchale
The Independent

Here are the best laptop deals we’ve found this month

Laptop slowing to a crawl? Did that last browser tab finally push your tireless friend to breaking point? It might be time for an upgrade. Helpfully, we’ve rounded up the best laptop deals in the UK, to help you grab a portable PC or Macbook at a great price.The rise of remote working means more of us than ever are shopping around for the best laptop deals, though finding the ideal machine depends on how you plan to use it.The latest trend in the market is the two-in-one, or foldable, laptop. The device can be used as a traditional laptop,...
COMPUTERS
Engadget

The Apple Watch Series 7 is up to $150 off at Amazon

The retailer has a handful of the premium models still in stock. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Get up to $900 trade-in savings on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Discover Samsung deals are still going strong, as you can now score up to $900 trade-in savings on the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. This amazing device starts with a $1,799 price tag on its 256GB storage variant. However, today’s best deals will help you get this excellent device with twice the storage space for as low as $900 after an eligible trade-in.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Kindle#Kindle Books#Predecessor#The Kindle Paperwhite
Creative Bloq

Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users

When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Apple drops the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 11 from its lineup

While Apple’s September 7th “Far Out” event brought us the new iPhone 14, it also spelled the end for some earlier models. From now on, Apple will only sell 5G-capable phones: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12, and the second-generation iPhone SE (2022).
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone

Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro buying guide: Everything you need to know

Apple’s new iPhone 14 models are here, and there are four to choose from this year: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. That’s right, there’s no Mini version of the iPhone for 2022, and Apple has replaced it with a new, larger Plus model, a name that hasn’t been used on an iPhone since the iPhone 8 Plus from 2017.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Google's Pixel Buds Pro fall back to an all-time low at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you missed...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Everything Apple didn’t announce at its iPhone 14 event

Apple just wrapped up its Far Out event, giving us a glimpse at the new iPhone 14, three new Apple Watch models, and the next generation of AirPods Pro earbuds. But what about everything Apple didn’t announce?. Some rumors we’ve been hearing for the months leading up to the...
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

79K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy