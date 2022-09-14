Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Scammer steals more than $120K from Blount County resident, police say
The small plane went off the runway and crashed into a hanger, officials said. Danny Scott Wild was arrested on Sept. 9, according to police records. One person was killed in a crash on Alcoa Highway Saturday morning, according to the Alcoa Police Department.
WBIR
BCSO: Scammer pretending to be federal officer steals more than $120,000 from a person
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said a scammer pretending to be a federal law enforcement officer stole $120,000 from a person on Monday after arriving at the victim's home. The incident was reported on Thursday. According to a release, the victim received a call from...
WILX-TV
Parents who were arrested after allegedly encouraging their son to fight students sue school
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Parents who were arrested last year and accused of encouraging their son to fight other students at a Tennessee high school, filed a lawsuit Thursday saying that their son was assaulted first and not protected by school officials, WVLT reported. They are asking for $5,000,000...
wvlt.tv
Raided Oak Ridge health care facility faced previous lawsuit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The FBI raided Patriot Homecare, a private healthcare agency in Oak Ridge, Wednesday. Former employees of Patriot Homecare filed a lawsuit back in May 2020 against the healthcare company, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News. They claimed the company’s owners told employees to chart false...
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN ASKS TO GIVE BACK THREE PAIR OF STOLEN SHOES IN LIEU OF GETTING ARRESTED
09/14/2022 City units responded to the area of Fourth St. where a manager from French’s shoes and boots was chasing two females down the road way who stole shoes from the store. An officer made contact with one female hiding in the bushes with a bag which contained shoes and identified her as Melissa Kilby.
Blount County pregnant mother to receive Habitat for Humanity home
Work is just beginning on a brand-new home for a young woman about to become a brand-new mom, thanks to Blount County Habitat for Humanity.
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. law enforcement investigating jury duty scams
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police announced they are investigating scammers claiming to be from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The scammers were calling people to demand payment for missed jury duty fees or delinquent taxes. They warned that if this happens to you, don’t turn over any cash, instead call the police.
bbbtv12.com
FBI raids Patriot Homecare in Oak Ridge
The FBI raided Patriot Homecare, a private healthcare agency in Oak Ridge, earlier today. We were the first on-scene where there were FBI vehicles along with an ORPD officer parked out front. There were investigators that were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building. Patriot Homecare is...
6 arrested in Knoxville drug bust involving SWAT, 8 pounds of marijuana
A drug bust of two apartments involving SWAT and the narcotics unit resulted in police arrested 6 people on various drug charges and located over 8 pounds of marijuana and nearly $18,000 according to court records.
wvlt.tv
One dead following shooting on Wilson Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead following a shooting on Wilson Avenue early Sunday morning, prompting an investigation by the Knoxville Police Department. KPD officers learned that a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound arrived at the University of Tennessee Medical Center at around 5:00 a.m. on Sept. 18. He showed up at the hospital in a personal vehicle, officials said.
wvlt.tv
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Knoxville woman with the murder of her mother.
Savion Herring was seen kicking his girlfriend’s bag down the hall before eventually punching her in the mouth, police said. A man is dead after hitting a deer on Lakeview Road in Lenoir City Wednesday evening, according to officials. catch up quick. Updated: 7 hours ago. Your headlines from...
wvlt.tv
Morristown authorities respond to paragliding accident
A Corryton man was taken into custody Monday after trying to kill his mother, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. East Tennessee family raising money for childhood cancer organization. Updated: 5 hours ago. An East Tennessee is raising money for the Alex Lemonade Stand Foundation to help provide...
KPD officer steps up to save others after his brother dies by suicide
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville police officer is trying to break the silence around suicide. Matt Lawson is on the co-response team made up of Knoxville Police Department officers and mental health experts from the McNabb Center. Knoxville launched this program as a pilot in 2020 as a way...
wvlt.tv
Man dies after hitting deer with motorcycle in Lenoir City
Savion Herring was seen kicking his girlfriend's bag down the hall before eventually punching her in the mouth, police said. The Knox County Sheriff's Office has charged a Knoxville woman with the murder of her mother.
wvlt.tv
Teen dropped off at Fulton High School, reported missing
wvlt.tv
Oak Ridge health care facility president releases statement on FBI raid
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The FBI raided Patriot Homecare, a private healthcare agency in Oak Ridge, Wednesday. WVLT News was on the scene, where six vehicles - five cars and one van - were parked out front. At least six responders were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building.
wvlt.tv
UT football player charged with domestic assault, removed from team
wnky.com
KSP makes arrest in Whitley Co. murder investigation
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. – Kentucky State Police took a man into custody early this morning in connection with a murder case. KSP arrested Martin A. Canada, 48, of Williamsburg, who has been charged with murder. On Wednesday around 11:45 p.m., KSP was notified by Whitley County 911 of a fatal...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville woman charged with killing mother
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knox County Sheriff’s have charged Angela Marie Holt, 47, with the murder of her mother, court records show. Deputies said in the court documents that they were called to the home on Brackfield Acres Way in West Knox County just after 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, after a family member found the victim inside the house.
q95fm.net
Officials Searching For Man Wanted For Murder
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently investigating a shooting that took place in Whitley County. The shooting is said to have taken place on Patrick Hollow Road on Wednesday night. According to officials, there was a fight between 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W. Caldwell. Canada is said...
