Daily Mail

How Italy is still dressing Russia: Big-name brands are facing a dilemma over whether to continue selling their goods in Russia. So which ones are putting cashflow before conscience? John Hooper investigates

The scene is an upmarket fashion store in Florence. A cheery middle-aged Russian couple have finished selecting their clothes and are ready to pay. The man brings out a roll of freshly minted €100 notes and starts to peel them one by one on to the counter. Russians, even those with foreign bank accounts, cannot pay by card because of sanctions imposed by Britain, the EU and the US in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Associated Press

Strong quake kills 1, knocks house, derails train in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-story building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks. One person died and nine people had minor injuries, Taiwan’s Emergency Operations Center said. The magnitude 6.8 quake was the largest among dozens that have rattled the island’s southeastern coast since Saturday evening, when a 6.4 quake struck the same area. Most of the damage appeared to be north of the epicenter, which Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau said was in the town of Chishang at the relatively shallow depth of 7 kilometers (4 miles).
