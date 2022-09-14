Read full article on original website
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
Ex-NFL head coach Sean Payton is one of the best talent evaluators in the game. But it doesn't take a genius to figure out who the NFL's best quarterback is. Payton told FS1's Colin Cowherd this week that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, and it's "obvious." He adds there's "no argument" to be made against his claim.
Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was held out of practice Friday for disciplinary reasons, coach Kevin Stefanski said.
Jimmy Garoppolo & Trey Lance don't have the friction that the fans & media have about who should startGetty Images. Let the controversy begin. Pro Football fans and media are notorious for their overreactions on players and teams. From the NFL Network to ESPN, many ex-players, coaches, and analysts gave their opinions this week on if San Francisco 49er QB Trey Lance should be the 49er starting quarterback over Jimmy Garoppolo. The answers were a mixed bag of takes.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers did battle Thursday night in an early-season statement game for the two
Thursday Night Football — that is, the Thursday night NFL games — are now on Amazon Prime Video, and only streaming on Prime Video. That’s true when the Pittsburgh Steelers head to Cleveland to play the Browns on September 22 to open Week 3. It’ll be a short week for both teams, with the AFC rivals having each played games just five days prior.
Three reasons the Cleveland Browns are looking at a trap game with the New York Jets. The Cleveland Browns should defeat the New York Jets on paper. Their offense is not very good at the moment and a lot of that has to do with the fact that Joe Flacco is the guy directing the offense. The team doesn’t seem to have a spark and they limped to the finish line against the Baltimore Ravens last week.
It is Friday, September 16, 2022, and the 1-0 Cleveland Browns are preparing to host the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon for the first home game at FirstEnergy Stadium during the 2022 regular season. News about Sunday’s game headlines the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
Calling a QB a "game manager" has a negative connotation. Few teams have a backup QB they trust to guide them for a significant amount of time. It's not an easy thing to do. We see at least one team lose their starting QB every year and immediately panic. The speculation about trades and/or free agent signings starts immediately.
The Cleveland Cavaliers finally took an “L” this offseason if these City jerseys are correct. The Cleveland Cavaliers have won the offseason. That’s not even a doubt. They had a great-looking draft on paper, they signed the key free agent they needed and wanted in Ricky Rubio, and then they went out and got Donovan Mitchell for next to nothing.
Just four years ago, Baker Mayfield became the surprise No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the
The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (calf), wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip), guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), tackle Billy Turner (knee), outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, wide receiver Jalen Virgil and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike won’t play against the Texans.
Thursday night’s clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers is notable for more reasons beyond the dynamic two quarterbacks squaring off in the game. It is the first exclusive Thursday Night Football broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service will broadcast games each Thursday night from Week 2 through Week 17, skipping Week 12, which is Thanksgiving Week.
For the first time since 2016, the New York Giants started 1-0 with a 21-20 victory vs the Titans. They had luck on their side with Randy Bullock missing a game-winning 47-yard field goal. A fourth quarter comeback in week one helped seal the victory for New York, but Saquon Barkley carried the team all game long. He looked fresh and it was clear that Barkley is much healthier than he was in week one last season. His stellar performance earned him the honor of being named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
LAKEWOOD — In a powerful show of support for one of the Cavaliers’ most beloved and respected former players, the team’s general managers from five decades attended Saturday’s funeral mass for Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former center Zydrunas Ilgauskas. Jennifer Ilgauskas, who adopted sons Deividas and...
Picking NFL games is always difficult. But picking games in the first week of a new season is often the toughest task of all. Instead of actual results and performances from previous weeks that can be used to shape decisions, those trying to predict the outcomes in the first week of a new year are relying on the hopes and dreams of each team, dreams built and crafted over weeks of training camp footage, HBO specials and clips on social media.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley had a terrific rookie season in the 2021-22 campaign, and he’ll look to improve even more when the 2022-23 regular season kicks off next month. Mobley has been putting in work this offseason, and according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, he was sending shots back...
Four Cleveland Browns players had exceptional performances during their 2022 season opener against the Carolina Panthers. First, rookie kicker Cade York converted four field goals, including the game-winner. Then there’s Myles Garrett who had four tackles and two sacks. The remaining players on that list are running backs Nick...
