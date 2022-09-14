Risk-taking Graham Potter did not play it safe with his surprise team selection, tactics and formation changes against Salzburg... but the result did not reflect the performance and he has work to do with Chelsea

If ever there was an occasion for a manager to play it safe it was perhaps this one.

Graham Potter's first game in charge of Chelsea, first game at Stamford Bridge and first game in the Champions League, in any capacity.

A night when only victory would do for Chelsea after defeat in their Group E opener at Dinamo Zagreb, in former manager Thomas Tuchel's final game, left them on the back foot.

Graham Potter (above) would have hoped for more after his first game in charge of Chelsea

But if there is one thing that is abundantly clear about Potter it is that safe and the easy option are not really what he does.

The move which kick-started his coaching career from non-league Leeds Carnegie to Ostersund in Sweden was anything but, summing up the risk-taker element of Potter that so appealed to Chelsea's owners.

There was certainly nothing predictable about his first Chelsea team selection.

It contained just one out-and-out centre-back and three natural full-backs, sparking a guessing game about how they would line up.

Just as intriguingly, Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana, summer signings who have just cost Potter's new employers more than a combined £100million, were on the bench.

Based on one of the many things he is remembered for at Brighton, the tactical unpredictability of his sides, it might be worth getting used to all this.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring early in the second half for the hosts

Fearless, forward-thinking and not afraid to go against the status quo are among the ways he is described.

And formation changes were the norm, sometimes multiple times in one half never mind one game.

UEFA were among those who could not work it out. What they presented on the official team-sheet as a Chelsea 4-2-3-1 actually started out more like a 3-1-4-2.

It occasionally resembled a defensive four when Reece James diligently tracked back and Chelsea finished the game with one striker flanked by a string of support attackers as they chased a late winner.

Jorginho was close by to support his centre backs. Chelsea scorer Raheem Sterling's deployment wide on the left gave him a starting position that he seemed better suited to, allowing him to drive inside dangerously.

But Noah Okafor managed to take advantage of some poor Chelsea defending to equalise

'Especially first half we got Raheem into some good 1v1 situations which was good,' Potter said.

Bravery was required particularly in how Chelsea defended, pushing high as often as they could.

There was a lot of responsibility for Thiago Silva, often on the last line of outfield defence on the halfway line.

The veteran seemed to be handling that just fine, as you might expect from someone of his experience, but in the 75th minute came the costly misjudgement that preceded Noah Okafor's Salzburg equaliser.

That meant this might have felt all a little too familiar for former Brighton boss Potter - dominance of possession but the decisive final part missing too often.

A disappointing final result, which some supporters jeered, not reflective of his team's performance or the stats - 72 per cent possession and 17 attempts on goal.

The Blues remain bottom of Group E following defeat in Zagreb last week

'Today is not the best start in terms of points for us but in terms of how we acted on the pitch, as a group, lots of positives,' Potter said.

'We missed a bit in the final third. Their keeper has made some good saves. We're disappointed with the result but the boys gave everything and it wasn't meant to be.'

The positive parts, including noticeably greater Chelsea intensity from the off, saw the hosts earning encouragement and applause throughout from Potter, dressed in a black suit and tie and equally respectful in how he made a low-key entrance for his Blues bow while the pre-match focus was on paying tribute to the late Queen.

Tuchel was not forgotten, applause ringing out in the 21st minute before a rendition of his 'Super Tommy Tuchel song to recognise his 2021 triumph in this competition.

But this is very much Potter's Chelsea now as was quickly evident last night.

And it's him who now has to find the right formula for the uphill task of getting Chelsea from the foot of Group E and into the knockout stages.