Dingdong Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Pending: Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before October 24, 2022 to Discuss Your Rights - DDL

Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
SHAREHOLER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Enochian Biosciences Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - ENOB
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Enochian Biosciences Inc. ("Enochian" or the "Company") ENOB and certain of its officers and directors. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 22-cv-01374, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Enochian securities between September 24, 2020 and May 31, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of ADC Therapeutics SA - ADCT
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ADC Therapeutics SA ("ADC" or the "Company") ADCT. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether ADC and certain...
Benzinga
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TGTX, WEBR and LFST: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Benzinga
Securities Class Action Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Latch, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP(www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in against Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisition Corp. ("Latch") LTCH. The action charges Latch with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Latch's materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Latch investors have suffered significant losses.
RELATED PEOPLE
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ENOB MNSO TSP: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.
LAW・
Benzinga
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MNSO, LTCH and SMRF
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
LAW・
Benzinga
Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of MNRL, STOR, STR, OCSL
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MNRL and Sitio Royalties Corp. whereby MNRL shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.133 shares of common stock in the combined company for each share of MNRL common stock owned on the closing date.
Comments / 0