Read full article on original website
Related
Staffing issues close Koko Head Shooting Complex
The City's Department of Parks and Recreation said the Koko Head Shooting Complex will be closed for two months beginning Friday, Sept. 16, due to staffing issues.
Man in serious condition after motorcycle crash in Hawaii Kai
A vehicle collision was reported in Hawaii Kai by the Honolulu Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 17.
KITV.com
Hawaii Senator Kurt Fevella calls for criminal penalties for false reporting following beach park incident
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Senate Minority leader Kurt Fevella (District 19) is calling on the Honolulu Police Department to pursue criminal penalties for false reporting to law enforcement, following an alleged incident that occurred on September 7. On the night of Wednesday, September 7, first responders arrived at a homeless encampment...
Ambulance fire likely caused by oxygen tank, regulator
First responders leaders gathered at Honolulu Hale to provide an update on the investigation of the heartbreaking ambulance fire that left one patient dead and a paramedic fighting for his life.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hawaii’s Maile Amber Alert system is 2 for 2
The Maile Amber Alert system has been in place since 2005. It has only been activated twice and certain criteria needs to be in place before an alert can be issued.
4 arrested after more robberies occur in Honolulu
Recent robberies have businesses and residents on high alert.
KITV.com
First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) - Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in Kailua. It is the first permitted Hale Halawai project on any Dept. of Education campus. Project Coordinator, Tara Gumapac said this was a two-year process. Students and other volunteers are using native Hawaiian techniques...
Hawaii police investigates deadly burglary
Big island police responded to a burglary early morning on September 15, 2022, at a home on Kahakai boulevard shortly after five am.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
He needed a helping hand. He ended up offering one instead
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Ewa Beach man is overcoming adversity with the help of Lanakila Disability Services and his own work ethic. For the past three months, 51-year-old Marvin Jack has been getting training at the Hawaiian Railway Society. “In my life, this the first time I’ve worked on the...
Woman dies following Aiea vehicle collision
Honolulu Fire Department and the Honolulu Police Department are responding to an accident on Kamehameha Highway after a reported motor vehicle collision.
Motor vehicle crash prompts lane closures on H1 in Waimalu
The Honolulu Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Waimalu on Friday, Sept. 16.
Woman nearly scammed $45K, warns others to learn from it
A Honolulu woman is speaking out after nearly getting scammed for tens of thousands of dollars. She's hoping her story would prevent others from making the same mistake.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘How do we fix this?’ West Oahu residents call on HPD, prosecutors to do more to crack down on crime
KAPOLEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - West Oahu residents called on law enforcement Thursday to bolster police presence in their communities and start thinking outside of the box to keep repeat offenders off the streets. Honolulu City Council Member Andria Tupola hosted the town hall Thursday night at Kapolei Hale. She said while...
mauinow.com
Maui Mayor orders audit of all no-bid contracts linked to businessman Milton Choy
Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino released a statement today following federal corruption charges involving former Maui Department of Environmental Management Director Stewart Stant and Honolulu businessman Milton Choy. In a video taped address, Mayor Victorino said he ordered an audit of all no-bid contracts awarded to Choy’s companies both current...
Doctors put down dog found shot in Waianae
The Pitbull mix named Nakoa was fighting for his life after he was found shot in Waianae.
100 years of opportunity, family, serving in Manoa
Some refer to it as Manoa’s hidden gem. Waioli Kitchen and is celebrating 100 years of helping serve the community.
KITV.com
Honolululu receives $850k more in CARES Act funds for homeless programs
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development HUD recently received over $850k of re-allocated Emergency CARES Act funds, allowing six Honolulu programs to extend their services by nine months. These funds will go to programs such as PACT's emergency shelter, new showers, and restroom hygiene...
hawaiinewsnow.com
What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across the state were notified on their cellphones with an AMBER alert this weekend. Law enforcement experts said AMBER alerts haven’t been issued in recent memory. MAILE AMBER stands for a “Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency” and “America’s Broadcast Emergency Response.”
KITV.com
Monster home in Kalihi, with 23 bedrooms and bathrooms, leaves community frustrated
It's a house critics sounded off against as it was being built several years ago. KITV-4's 'A'ali'i Dukelow shows us the controversial property.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect arrested after allegedly robbing 2 Honolulu businesses in 2 days
‘We want more’: West Oahu residents voice concerns about rising crime. Residents want more officers in their neighborhoods, but the police chief says that's a big challenge. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Federal prosecutors Thursday charged the Hawaii businessman at the center of the state Capitol bribery scandal.
Comments / 2