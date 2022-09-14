ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii Government
KITV.com

First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) - Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in Kailua. It is the first permitted Hale Halawai project on any Dept. of Education campus. Project Coordinator, Tara Gumapac said this was a two-year process. Students and other volunteers are using native Hawaiian techniques...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

He needed a helping hand. He ended up offering one instead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Ewa Beach man is overcoming adversity with the help of Lanakila Disability Services and his own work ethic. For the past three months, 51-year-old Marvin Jack has been getting training at the Hawaiian Railway Society. “In my life, this the first time I’ve worked on the...
HONOLULU, HI
News Break
Politics
mauinow.com

Maui Mayor orders audit of all no-bid contracts linked to businessman Milton Choy

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino released a statement today following federal corruption charges involving former Maui Department of Environmental Management Director Stewart Stant and Honolulu businessman Milton Choy. In a video taped address, Mayor Victorino said he ordered an audit of all no-bid contracts awarded to Choy’s companies both current...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Honolululu receives $850k more in CARES Act funds for homeless programs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development HUD recently received over $850k of re-allocated Emergency CARES Act funds, allowing six Honolulu programs to extend their services by nine months. These funds will go to programs such as PACT's emergency shelter, new showers, and restroom hygiene...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across the state were notified on their cellphones with an AMBER alert this weekend. Law enforcement experts said AMBER alerts haven’t been issued in recent memory. MAILE AMBER stands for a “Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency” and “America’s Broadcast Emergency Response.”
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect arrested after allegedly robbing 2 Honolulu businesses in 2 days

‘We want more’: West Oahu residents voice concerns about rising crime. Residents want more officers in their neighborhoods, but the police chief says that's a big challenge. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Federal prosecutors Thursday charged the Hawaii businessman at the center of the state Capitol bribery scandal.
HONOLULU, HI

