Warriors' Curry thinks a Jaylen Brown - Kevin Durant swap would have been bad for the Boston Celtics

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Al Bello/Getty Images

When the guy who just beat you for an NBA title thinks it would have been the wrong move to trade for a former teammate, it might be a good idea to listen.

Of course, Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry might be playing some 3-D chess with his going on record suggesting it would have been a bad idea for the Boston Celtics to have traded star forward Jaylen Brown for mercurial Brooklyn Nets star swingman Kevin Durant, we are inclined to agree with Curry here.

To hear more about the Warriors star’s feelings about the Celtics trading for Durant, whether he thinks it would have been a good idea for himself to team up with KD again, and more, check out this video on the topic put together by the folks at NESN.

LOOK: Kennedy Meeks reunites with Roy Williams

Despite not being at the helm anymore, former UNC basketball head coach Roy Williams is still an iconic figure in and around Chapel Hill. Williams has been spotted numerous times in public at events including the Tar Heels’ NCAA Tournament run. It’s no secret he’s a fan favorite for the program but he’s also a favorite of his former players as well. Including Kennedy Meeks who developed into a really good player in his four years at North Carolina, helping deliver Roy another title. Earlier this week, Meeks caught up with Williams as the former head coach was able to meet the former center’s daughter, Sage. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kennedy Meeks (@asapmeeks03) That’s just an awesome moment and the definition of the Carolina Family. It never ends even after you are done playing and is passed down through generations. Maybe we will see Sage lacing it up for the UNC women’s team down the line and follow in her father’s footsteps. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
