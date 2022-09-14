ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Norristown Times Herald

Man sent to prison for role in robbery at Cheltenham pharmacy

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man is headed to prison for more than a decade for his role in a holdup at a Cheltenham pharmacy. Torrey Lee Thompson, 52, of the 5600 block of Appletree Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 12.5 to 25 years in a state correctional facility on charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft by unlawful taking and criminal use of a communication facility in connection with the October 2019 robbery at the CVS Pharmacy at 45 Cheltenham Ave.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Norristown Times Herald

5 injured at SCI Phoenix by explosion during training exercise [Updated]

NORRISTOWN — Five people were injured when an explosive device detonated unexpectedly during a training exercise at a state prison Thursday morning. The FBI-led training was taking place at SCI Phoenix in Skippack Township, according to a news release from Montgomery County officials. Three members of the Montgomery County...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy