Chargers QB Justin Herbert's injury revealed

Good news for Chargers fans. The diagnosis of quarterback Justin Herbert’s injury that he sustained in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs is fractured rib cartilage, per head coach Brandon Staley. As a result, Herbert is day-to-day. Staley added that he could be back at practice next week,...
Larry Brown Sports

Titans sign former 1st-round pick to practice squad

Takk McKinley is making his way back into the NFL. The Tennessee Titans signed McKinley to their practice squad, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. McKinley was a first-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 out of UCLA. The pass-rusher had 17.5 sacks over four seasons with the Falcons. He played with the Browns last season but tore his Achilles tendon in Week 15, which likely made it difficult for him to find a new team this season.
CBS Sports

Brandon Carr, former Cowboys cornerback, arrested for DWI in Texas

Free agent NFL cornerback Brandon Carr, most known for his tenure as a starter for the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested Thursday for driving while intoxicated in Allen, Texas. According to a report by KDFW, Carr was released on a $1,500 bond following his arrest. A fifth-round pick by the Kansas...
