ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
SignalsAZ

Mesa Offers Limited Income Senior Rate Program

The City of Mesa’s Limited Income Senior Rate Program (LISR) is a residential utility assistance program that provides a 30 percent discount on the water service rate, one of the key water rate components on a customer’s bill. For the most common type of water service, the discount reduces the fixed monthly charge from $29.23 per month to $20.46 per month. That is an $8.77 monthly savings! The program does not change any other water rate component.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Money woes ringing EV sports park’s bell

Bell Bank Park in Mesa needs a grand slam this fall. After opening in February to much fanfare, revenue for the destination 320-acre sports complex’s first six months of operation fell short of projections. The complex failed to generate profits in its opening months, and in August, Legacy Cares,...
MESA, AZ
12 News

Mesa considers adding 'drought' charge to local water bills

MESA, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Arizona's dreary drought conditions is prompting the City of Mesa to consider charging a little more on consumer water bills. Rising inflation and water shortages have made the cost of delivering water to the East Valley...
MESA, AZ
oucampus.org

4140 N. 104th Dr. Unit 30

2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Phoenix - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is setback from major streets and is conveniently located with easy access to major highways. All tile throughout with all appliances included. Large enclosed patio and ready for move in. Contact Western Vistas today to schedule...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mesa, AZ
Business
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
12 News

A Mesa restaurant is offering a $3k reward to find stolen cash box

PHOENIX — From the food to the customers, Frank Spaccarelli's restaurant, Pacino's, has been a staple in the Mesa community for about ten years. "Been in the restaurant business since 1985," said Frank. "I have a lot of passion for it. It's been a humbling experience here, I have a great neighborhood here that loves me and supports me."
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Here’s how to own parts of the old Desert Diamond casino near Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A part of gambling history in the Valley is up for auction, and anyone can grab a piece. Desert Diamond has more than 200 items from Desert Diamond Casino West Valley, its interim casino near Glendale, on the auction block. The online auction started earlier this month and ends on Monday at 7 p.m. Arizona time. Desert Diamond Casino West Valley at 91st and Northern avenues first opened in 2015 and had only slot machines in the 49,000-square-foot building. It was an interim casino until the current casino, which is more than 75,000 square feet and has slot machines plus electronic and live tables, could be finished. Desert Diamond Casinos reportedly plans to use the building for storage.
GLENDALE, AZ
themesatribune.com

‘Living funerals’ pose new tradition in Mesa

Four years ago, Wynn Scott’s mother-in-law passed away and she learned too late that she had once been a model. In November 2021, Wynn surprised her husband Ryan with a loving and fun way to celebrate his 50th birthday in November 2021. Now, Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery...
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Digital Library#Time#Mesa Public Library#West Monroe#Mesa Library#Energy Monitor
santansun.com

Chandler churches’ merger includes campus re-do

SonRise Faith Community, a well-established church in Chandler’s Galveston neighborhood, has adopted a new name as it undergoes a major overhaul. Now called Bethel SonRise to reflect a partnership with Bethel Chandler Church in southern Chandler, the 30-year-old church. Residents in the area can now look forward to a...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix couple wants home down payment refund due to medical issue

Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and they reveal the cash needed to help secure campuses. Supply chain faring better but improvements still underway, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tells Arizona's Family Susan Campbell that...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

6 Arizona schools, including 4 in the Valley, earn Blue Ribbon designation award

PHOENIX — Six schools in Arizona were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday by the U.S. Department of Education. In Maricopa County, four schools received the exemplary high performing schools honor; Notre Dame Preparatory High School, Weinberg Gifted Academy (Chandler Unified School District), Cherokee Elementary School ( Scottsdale Unified School District) and Vista Del Sure Accelerated Academy (Laveen Elementary School District).
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Neighborhood 'watchdog': 3-year-old Husky loves to sit on roof of Glendale home

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A community in Glendale has a unique neighbor who likes to keep an eye on things from up above. "One day, my mom was leaving for work, and she just sent us a picture on the group chat, and we saw that our dog was on the roof, and she asked me if I could get her down because she honestly thought she was stuck, but she wasn’t she knew how to get down by herself," Jason Camarena said.
GLENDALE, AZ
kjzz.org

Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning

Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy