Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?
There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.In 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a majority-winner decision after the closest of contests.Following those middleweight...
Gennady Golovkin’s coach notifies Vegas ‘robbery division’ to ‘prevent a third theft by the judges’ in Canelo trilogy
GENNADY GOLOVKIN'S coach has "notified the Las Vegas Police Department’s robbery division" to "prevent a third theft by the judges". The tongue-in-cheek remark, made by Johnathon Banks, comes ahead of GGG's trilogy bout with Canelo Alvarez over the weekend. Canelo was deemed fortunate to walk away with a draw...
Chuck Liddell makes bold prediction for Anderson Silva vs Jake Paul
UFC HALL OF FAMER Chuck Liddell doesn't expect Jake Paul to remain undefeated much longer. Ahead of Paul's much-publicized bout with 48-year-old Anderson Silva, Liddell told Fight Hub TV he thinks this is "a dangerous fight for (Paul)." Liddell believes that Paul, 25, "has nothing to lose" against former UFC...
Boxing Scene
Team Bivol: If Canelo Loses To Golovkin, We're Not Fighting In The Rematch With Him, Either
The next six weeks will see Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol head in vastly different directions. Whether their roads will once again intersect could depend on the performances in their next respective outings. Guadalajara’s Alvarez (57-2-2, 39KOs) will face longtime rival Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin in their long-discussed...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star
Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
WWE・
mmanews.com
Hooker Explains Why Diaz Free Agency Is “Dangerous” For UFC
UFC lightweight Dan Hooker believes that the departure of MMA superstar Nate Diaz is “extremely dangerous” for the promotion. Following talk of a whole host of possible opponents and multiple calls for his release throughout this year, Diaz was finally able to fight out his contract this past weekend at UFC 279.
Nate Diaz Getting Some Help From Elder Brother Nick, Who Mimics Tony Ferguson Backstage Ahead Of UFC 279 Fight
Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz did some training in the backstage locker room area before Nate headed out for his UFC 279 headliner with Tony Ferguson this past weekend. It was quite a tumultuous weekend for Nate Diaz. He was initially slated to headline the pay-per-view (PPV) with Khamzat Chimaev.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo lets Golovkin know he’s knocking him out on Saturday
By Adam Baskin: In today’s final press conference in Las Vegas, Canelo Alvarez politely let challenger Gennadiy Golovkin know that he’s going to knock him out this Saturday night in their headliner at the T-Mobile Arena. (Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing) Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) says he’s putting pressure...
mmanews.com
Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights
The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin will finally take place tonight, and MMA News is here to provide the live results. Canelo vs. GGG takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, tonight on Sep. 17. The...
Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Tale of the Tape: How the two welterweight fighters compare ahead of November bout
ERROL SPENCE JR and Terence Crawford have moved a step closer to confirming their undisputed super-fight. The pair of welterweight rivals have circled each other ever since Crawford jumped to the 147lb division in 2018 and won the WBO belt. Promotional and TV network alliances kept the unbeaten Americans apart,...
Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Teasing Big News
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport with a massive following on social media. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. She was back at it on Wednesday night with a message for her fans.
mmanews.com
Sandhagen: O’Malley’s Track Record Doesn’t Match His Big Talk
UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen believes Sean O’Malley doesn’t back up his confident persona with high-quality wins in the Octagon. Sandhagen will battle Song Yadong in the UFC Vegas 60 headliner this Saturday. He’s looking to rebound following a short-notice loss to former champion Petr Yan at UFC 267 last October.
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Yadong Results & Highlights
UFC Vegas 60 takes place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event will see top-ten bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong face off, while in the co-main, knockout artist Chidi “Bang Bang” Njokuani will take on Gregory Rodrigues in a middleweight clash.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Suddenly Turns Face To Rescue Raquel Rodriguez On SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez suffered a post-match beatdown at the hands of Damage CTRL following her loss to Bayley on the 9/16 "WWE SmackDown." However, just as "Big Mami Cool" appeared to be outnumbered by Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Shotzi ran down to the ring to rescue Rodriguez from the heels.
mmanews.com
Fighters React To Sandhagen’s Win Over Yadong At UFC Vegas 60
UFC Vegas 60 featured a bantamweight main event that saw Cory Sandhagen walk away victorious after a nasty cut on Song Yadong forced the ringside doctor to call the fight off. A closely contested first round included a number of takedowns attempts from Sandhagen, but Yadong’s takedown defense largely help up. “Kung Fu Kid” certainly appeared to have the power advantage early, while Sandhagen was working kicks and landing more volume.
mmanews.com
Archives: Dana White: Dustin Poirier Doesn’t Want To Fight (2020)
Dustin Poirier is known to be a company man through and through, but on this day two years ago, we ran a story of him being thrown under the bus by the head honcho of the UFC. This past weekend at UFC 279, Tony Ferguson took part in a dream fight against Nate Diaz. A common wonderance uttered regarding that fight is how in the world those two never competed against one another in all these years. The same could be said about Ferguson being paired against Dustin Poirier.
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 60 Weigh-In Results: Ladd Misses Again, Fight Canceled
UFC Vegas 60 is set to take place tomorrow night, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results as the bouts become official. Tomorrow night inside the UFC APEX, Cory Sandhagen will headline UFC Vegas 60 opposite 24-year-old upstart Song Yadong. Sandhagen will enter the bout ranked at #4, with Yadong currently listed at #10. The co-main event will feature Chidi Njokua taking on Gregory Rodrigues.
mmanews.com
Widow Of Amateur MMA Fighter Questions Risks Of Fighting
Nearly six months after her husband died from injuries sustained in an amateur MMA bout, Margaret Anderson is still coming to terms with the circumstances of the loss. 25-year-old Christian Lubenga competed in an amateur lightweight bout at AMMO Fight League 10 in West Springfield, Massachusetts in March. Facing fellow debutant Cody McCracken, Lubenga ended up losing the bout via strikes in the third round.
mmanews.com
Videographer For ‘Stylebender’ Doc Talks Adesanya’s Star Power
UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya is going to be the subject of a documentary. One of the biggest stars in the UFC today is Israel Adesanya. He has been dominating the UFC middleweight division for over three years and has also found success outside of the cage. Adesanya is an interesting guy who has style, hence his nickname, “Stylebender.”
