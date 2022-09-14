Read full article on original website
Banner County fire contained to 70 percent after overnight rain
BANNER COUNTY, Neb. -- Portions of the Panhandle remain under a haze of smoke as the 4,318 acre fire continues to burn. Officials who are responding to the wildfire about 15 miles southeast of Gering said they are optimistic after the rain from Thursday night reached the entire fire. Banner...
Containment begins on Panhandle wildfire
Banner County, Neb. — Incident Commander Tim Grubbs, fire chief for the Banner County Volunteer Fire Department, said crews are making progress on monitoring, maintaining and containing the fire within its current footprint. “We are estimating containment of the fire at 28% and will work to increase that line...
Firefighters continuing to make progress in fighting Banner County blaze
BANNER COUNTY, Neb. — Firefighters say progress continues to be made on a wildfire in the Nebraska Panhandle. Incident Commander Tim Grubbs, fire chief for the Banner County Volunteer Fire Department, said crews continue to monitor, maintain and contain the fire within its current footprint. “We are estimating containment...
Crews make progress to contain western Nebraska wildfire
Crews Thursday made progress at containing a 3,700-acre fire in western Nebraska that began on Tuesday. Incident commander Tim Grubbs, fire chief for the Banner County Volunteer Fire Department, estimated the fire was 28% contained as crews worked to patrol and monitor around the perimeter of the fire. He said...
Crews from multiple states working to contain wildfire near Gering
GERING, Neb. — Several crews are still fighting the wildfire blazing near Gering. Officials said it's already burned 4,000 acres, and there's no word of any containment yet. Nebraska Game and Parks had to close the Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area as a result. The state emergency management agency...
Disability Disaster Workshop coming to three Panhandle locations
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- The Disability Disaster Preparedness Workshop will be available to the entire Nebraskan Panhandle. On Oct. 6th, three different workshops will be available to the public. One at the Harms Center in Scottsbluff, another at WNCC in Sidney, and one in Alliance at WNCC. Each workshop is from 8:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Williams Gap WMA closed for Panhandle wildfire
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has temporarily closed Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area in Banner County as ground and aerial crews battle a wildfire on the property and the vicinity. Hunter Baillie, a wildlife manager for Game and Parks’ northwest district, said several hundred acres of the wildlife area...
Banner County was set to have Nebraska’s largest wind project. Until the military stepped in.
HARRISBURG — In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. “We get very little rain,” said Jim Young, standing in a field that’s been in his family for 80 years. “And we get a lot of wind.”
Williams Gap WMA temporarily closed due to wildfire
BANNER COUNTY, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has temporarily closed Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area in Banner County Wednesday afternoon. The closing of the area was announced as ground and aerial crews battle a wildfire on the property and the vicinity. Hunter Baillie, a wildlife manager for...
Wildfire blazing through 'Wildcat Hills' in western Nebraska
GERING, Neb. — Another wildfire is burning in western Nebraska's Wildcat Hills on Tuesday. The flames are east of Gering, blazing down into Banner County. Currently, there are no reports of any injuries, but it's unclear if any homes are in the path. Troopers are asking people to stay...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200782 08:15 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF : 600 BLOCK OF SWEETWATER AVENUE/ REPORTED DISTURBANCE/ CHARGES RECOMMENDED Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200783 11:41 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF : 300 BLOCK NIOBRARA AVENUE/ COMMUNITY BICYCLE LOCATED IN DUMPSTER/ REPORT TAKEN Inactive - Case Suspended. P202200784 14:23 FI : FIELD INTERVIEW 1600 BLOCK OF W. 3RD ST/...
Hemingford man pleads guilty to setting person on fire, possession of LSD
On Sept. 14, 24-year-old Jon Mazanec plead guilty in Box Butte County District Court during an arraignment to 2nd Degree Domestic Assault with a prior conviction (Class IIA Felony), 3rd Degree Domestic Assault (Class IIIA Felony) and Possession of a Controlled Substance-LSD (Class 4 Felony). Mazanec waived his right for...
Fatal car crash in Box Butte County, one dead
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a man after a fatal car crash in Box Butte County. NSP said the crash happened around 12:00 p.m. on Saturday and troopers responded to a reported two-vehicle crash that involved a car and a motorcycle. The crash took place at the intersection of Highway 385 and Link 7E.
Ricketts to host 'Broadband, Water' Town Halls in Alliance, Ogallala
LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will host town halls in Ogallala and Alliance on Tuesday, September 20. At the town halls, Gov. Ricketts will discuss how the State is expanding broadband internet access and give an update on projects to protect and strengthen Nebraska’s water resources.
Safeway in Chadron, Sidney partner with Food Bank for the Heartland
OMAHA, NE — Food Bank for the Heartland has been selected as a charity partner for Safeway stores in Sidney and Chadron and will receive donations—throughout the month of September—from its annual Nourishing Neighbors campaign aimed at helping ensure every child has access to a healthy breakfast.
Panhandle police activity, Sept. 8 - Sept. 14
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
AVFD Chief Shoemaker grateful for WESTCO donation
The City of Alliance would like to express our deep appreciation to WESTCO for their substantial donation of $40,000 to the Alliance Fire Department. Following the unfortunate loss of their building at the corner of Black Hills and 3rd Street, David Briggs, General Manager of WESTCO contacted the City to express their gratitude that the Alliance Fire Department was able to isolate the fire and prevent further loss of materials and equipment. Mr. Briggs expressed his desire to further demonstrate their gratitude and proceeded to seek and was able to secure a grant in the amount of $20,000. WESTCO matched this grant dollar-for-dollar, for a total donation $40,000.
'Autumn in Alliance' festival to be held in Alliance
Autumn in Alliance festival will be held Sept. 23 - 25. There will be lots of live music everyday, bounce houses, games, food, a chili-cinnamon roll cook-off on Saturday, free hot dogs on Sunday and more.
Alliance American Legion to hold flag disposal ceremony
The American Legion Post 7 and Sallow's Museum is honored to conduct a flag disposal ceremony on Friday, September 16at the Museum at 1101 Niobrara Ave, Alliance, NE at 8:30 am. The observance of proper respect for the Flag of our country and the education of our citizenry in the...
Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Sept. 6
Today we'll go back to the Alliance City Council meeting from Sept. 6. The council approved a donation presentation from WESTCO and Land O' Lakes to the Alliance Fire Department, the 2022-2023 Budget Presentation overivew, an additional 1% for budgeted restricted funds, which does not increase the fiscal year budget, Fraternal Order of Police contract approval, contract approval for the 16th Street and Box Butte Avenue Tennis Courts and more.
