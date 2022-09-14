Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Hoolaulea Block Party Bringing the festival fun back to Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV)- It's time for the Aloha Festivals and the Aloha spirit and cash were flowing. A little song, a little dance, a little tradition, and a lot of food and other vendors going on at the Aloha Festival's 68th block festival on Saturday.
KITV.com
Made in Hawaii Festival Returns to Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The Made in Hawaii Festival produced by the Hawaii Food Industry Association will be held at Ala Moana Center over the Veteran's Day Holiday Weekend, Nov. 11-13, 2022. The festival will feature more than 300 vendors showcasing thousands of locally made products. Spokeswoman for Made in Hawaii, Olena Heu was on Good Morning Hawaii Saturday to share more about the longest running festival of Island made products.
Good News Network
Passengers Flying to Hawaii Surprised with Free Ukuleles and a Lesson Aboard World’s Happiest Flight –WATCH
Known for their inflight mischief designed to make passengers smile, Southwest Airlines outdid themselves this week on a flight to Honolulu. After boarding the plane in Long Beach, California, flyers were delighted on Friday to find a ukulele waiting for them in their seat. They would soon learn that Guitar...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aloha Festivals Collection
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
KITV.com
Young at Heart Expo, for 50+ crowd, comes to Blaisdell Exhibition Hall September 16-17
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The third annual 'Young at Heart' Expo comes to Honolulu this weekend, an event made just for kupuna and their families. Island residents 50+ can visit the event at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on Friday and Saturday, September 16-18 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Local comedian and Honolulu Councilmember Augie Tulba on living in both worlds
Local comedian Augie Tulba, better known to many of us as Augie T, gave what was marketed as his “last stand,” his final big show on March 2, 2019, at the Blaisdell Arena. At the time, it was widely assumed by many that the 30-year comedy veteran had retired from comedy.
KITV.com
After 5 years closed, the Waipahu district pool will be opening soon
WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- A pool that was once filled with Waipahu community members is now empty and green. Residents have been waiting for 5 years for the pool at the Waipahu district park to re-open.
Oahu Mexican restaurants for National Guacamole Day
Sept. 16 is National Guacamole Day and there is no better way of celebrating than going to a Mexican restaurant on Oahu.
Aloha Authentic: Ancient Hawaiian land district system
We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?
KITV.com
First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) - Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in Kailua. It is the first permitted Hale Halawai project on any Dept. of Education campus. Project Coordinator, Tara Gumapac said this was a two-year process. Students and other volunteers are using native Hawaiian techniques...
100 years of opportunity, family, serving in Manoa
Some refer to it as Manoa’s hidden gem. Waioli Kitchen and is celebrating 100 years of helping serve the community.
KHON2
Goodwill Hawaii Opens New Location in Kaneohe
Honolulu (KHON2) – Goodwill Hawaii’s newest store and donation center is now open in Kaneohe. Goodwill Hawaii has been seeing 3,000 donors a month at two designated donation sites in the Kaneohe neighborhood, which encouraged the decision to open a store and donation center. “We’re just really excited...
honolulumagazine.com
Best Spots on O‘ahu to Catch Amazing Sunrises and Sunsets
What is it about a sunrise or sunset that never gets old, no matter how many times you see it? Here in Hawai‘i we’re particularly spoiled, with sunsets that sport Rainbow-sherbet shades and sunrises full of high-drama and sky-streaking lights. We might go so far as to say that on O‘ahu, sunset- and sunrise-viewing is an extreme sport (extremely awesome, not exerting). In fact, you’ve probably got more than a few friends who swear by their favorite viewing spots, are we right? Sure. But have you tried any of our favorites, below? Let the sunset crawl begin!
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Lifeguard rescues swimmers being dragged out to sea at Waikiki Beach within minutes
AMBER alert issued for 15-year-old girl believed abducted from Hawaii Island beach. Debina is 5 feet 3 inches, weighing at 120 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and a tan freckled complexion. AMBER alert issued for 15-year-old girl believed abducted from Hawaii Island beach. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Debina is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 Oahu schools recognized as models of excellence under national Blue Ribbon program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Oahu schools have been recognized as national models of excellence. Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu elementary were named National Blue Ribbon schools on Friday. The federal Blue Ribbon program honors public and private schools based on academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps. The three Hawaii...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘A game of chicken’: Inter-island fare war takes off between Hawaiian, Southwest airlines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines and its latest competitor, Southwest, are engaged in an air fare battle, and flyers may be taking advantage. The lower air fares may be having their intended effect, at least according to travelers at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Many said they considered flying to...
Oahu woman finishes treacherous Kaiwi Channel swim
Only a number of people have successfully swum the Molokai Channel Crossing, and on Thursday an Oahu woman joined the elite group of swimmers after swimming for 20 hours, Terri Dietz completed the 28-mile journey.
honolulumagazine.com
We Tried It: Broadway Touring Show of “Jersey Boys”
The award-winning Jersey Boys opened this week for a two-week run—Sept. 13-25—at Blaisdell Concert Hall delivering long-lasting musical hits from Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons that include: “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Sherry,” “My Eyes Adored You,” as well as the often-gritty backstage stories behind the songs.
Woman nearly scammed $45K, warns others to learn from it
A Honolulu woman is speaking out after nearly getting scammed for tens of thousands of dollars. She's hoping her story would prevent others from making the same mistake.
KITV.com
Honolulu ranks #10 in top U.S. cities for empty nesters
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- According to professional home service provider website Angi (formerly's Angie's List), Honolulu is ranked #10 in the U.S. out of the best cities for "empty nesters". For parents with newly independent kids who are off to college or out of the nest, Honolulu is an ideal city...
