ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Made in Hawaii Festival Returns to Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The Made in Hawaii Festival produced by the Hawaii Food Industry Association will be held at Ala Moana Center over the Veteran's Day Holiday Weekend, Nov. 11-13, 2022. The festival will feature more than 300 vendors showcasing thousands of locally made products. Spokeswoman for Made in Hawaii, Olena Heu was on Good Morning Hawaii Saturday to share more about the longest running festival of Island made products.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aloha Festivals Collection

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
Local
Hawaii Health
Honolulu, HI
Entertainment
Honolulu, HI
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
KITV.com

First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) - Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in Kailua. It is the first permitted Hale Halawai project on any Dept. of Education campus. Project Coordinator, Tara Gumapac said this was a two-year process. Students and other volunteers are using native Hawaiian techniques...
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

Goodwill Hawaii Opens New Location in Kaneohe

Honolulu (KHON2) – Goodwill Hawaii’s newest store and donation center is now open in Kaneohe. Goodwill Hawaii has been seeing 3,000 donors a month at two designated donation sites in the Kaneohe neighborhood, which encouraged the decision to open a store and donation center. “We’re just really excited...
KANEOHE, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Cancer#The Rolling Stones#Album Cover
honolulumagazine.com

Best Spots on O‘ahu to Catch Amazing Sunrises and Sunsets

What is it about a sunrise or sunset that never gets old, no matter how many times you see it? Here in Hawai‘i we’re particularly spoiled, with sunsets that sport Rainbow-sherbet shades and sunrises full of high-drama and sky-streaking lights. We might go so far as to say that on O‘ahu, sunset- and sunrise-viewing is an extreme sport (extremely awesome, not exerting). In fact, you’ve probably got more than a few friends who swear by their favorite viewing spots, are we right? Sure. But have you tried any of our favorites, below? Let the sunset crawl begin!
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

3 Oahu schools recognized as models of excellence under national Blue Ribbon program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Oahu schools have been recognized as national models of excellence. Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu elementary were named National Blue Ribbon schools on Friday. The federal Blue Ribbon program honors public and private schools based on academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps. The three Hawaii...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
honolulumagazine.com

We Tried It: Broadway Touring Show of “Jersey Boys”

The award-winning Jersey Boys opened this week for a two-week run—Sept. 13-25—at Blaisdell Concert Hall delivering long-lasting musical hits from Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons that include: “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Sherry,” “My Eyes Adored You,” as well as the often-gritty backstage stories behind the songs.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu ranks #10 in top U.S. cities for empty nesters

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- According to professional home service provider website Angi (formerly's Angie's List), Honolulu is ranked #10 in the U.S. out of the best cities for "empty nesters". For parents with newly independent kids who are off to college or out of the nest, Honolulu is an ideal city...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy