Related
Jadon Sancho starting to play great for Manchester United
Things have really been looking up for Jadon Sancho at Manchester United. After his first campaign with the team didn't go as planned, we're starting to see just how much potential the 22-year-old winger has. Earlier in the season, Sancho turned heads with his awesome goal in the win over...
Ronaldo scores his first-ever Europa League goal in Manchester United win
While Cristiano Ronaldo was hoping to play in the Champions League this year, that's just not going to be the case for him. Manchester United is in the Europa League, and while fans aren't happy, they've got a great chance of winning the title. For Ronaldo, he's not used to...
