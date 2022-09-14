Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
Best Burger Bars and Restaurants in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA - If you're hungry for a delicious burger, Philadelphia has many restaurants serving them, and Philly. is wild about burgers. It's also home to the Burger Brawl, held at the X-Finity Live! In South Philly. From dive bars and casual pubs to top-rated restaurants, the city has a variety of places to satisfy your cravings. Here are 5 of our favorites.
phillyvoice.com
Enter your dog into a fashion show during East Passyunk's pet-friendly festival
Dog lovers can head over to East Passyunk Avenue later this month for a charity event benefitting one of America's first animal refuge shelters that was founded in Philadelphia. Floofa PAWlooza will take place on Sunday, Sept. 25 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Singing Fountain near the intersection...
thebeet.com
The 10 Best Places to Eat Vegan or Plant-Based in Philadelphia
Philadelphia is a great city for food. This historical destination is as beautiful as it is filled with incredible restaurants, featuring every cuisine to satisfy any craving. Plant-based and vegan diners don't need to miss out on any of the action, because fortunately, Philly is also great for vegan food, with plenty of spots dedicated to vegan cuisine, as well as many other vegan-friendly restaurants with a robust lineup of meatless and vegetarian menu options.
mainlinetoday.com
Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill Wows in Conshohocken
Peter Dissin intends to end his career with the opening of his grande finale restaurant Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill in Conshohocken. Peter Dissin is eyeing retirement—and he has every intention of going out with a bang. After helming Pinefish in Philadelphia’s Washington Square for five years, the restaurateur and chef has packed up his concept and moved it to Conshohocken, rebranding it the Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill. “COVID restrictions were pretty devastating to many smaller restaurants in Philadelphia,” says Dissin. “I discovered this space and community, and I haven’t looked back,”
phillygrub.blog
Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years
Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
phillyvoice.com
Celebrate the new school year with free treats during a pajama party at Insomnia Cookies
A late-night dessert spot popular with college students is commemorating the start of a new school year with a celebration featuring giveaways and the unveiling of limited-time treats. Insomnia Cookies is hosting a PJ Party at over 225 of its bakeries on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 9 p.m. until close....
phillyvoice.com
Explore the 'dark past' of a 19th century textile mill at Manayunk's new haunted house
Philadelphia's newest haunted experience will be arriving just in time for the start of Halloween celebrations, putting a spooky twist on an old textile mill's storied history. Lincoln Mill Haunted House will be open Thursdays to Saturdays from Oct. 6 through Nov. 5 in Manayunk at 4100 Main St. Tickets...
phillyfunguide.com
3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week
The 3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week powered by the Diasporic Alliance for Cannabis Opportunities (DACO) will return to Philadelphia on September 18-25. In collaboration with local organizations and elected officials, the week will feature the 5th Annual Cannabis Opportunities Conference at The Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University on September 23-25 and other virtual and in-person educational and informational experiences designed to elevate, educate, and celebrate the Black experience, voice, and longstanding history of contributions to the cannabis industry.
PhillyBite
Izzy's 33 | Breakfast & Brunch Spot in South Philly
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a great breakfast or brunch spot, Izzy's 33 is the spot for you. This restaurant is the perfect place to start your day by featuring a traditional coffee in the morning, a selection of pastries, and a healthy menu. The contemporary European ambiance and relaxed atmosphere make it the perfect place for brunch with friends or a family lunch.
Hundreds remember late rapper PnB Rock at Germantown vigil
Hundreds came out to a vigil in Germantown Friday night to remember and celebrate rapper and Philadelphia native PnB Rock, who was killed earlier this week in Los Angeles.
aroundambler.com
Two fireworks shows are planned for September 23-24
There are two upcoming fireworks shows planned in Whitpain Township. The first is a private event on September 23rd at 9:00 p.m. at Bluestone Country Cub. The second is part of the Whitpain Community Festival at Montgomery County Community College on September 24th at 8:15 p.m.
westphillylocal.com
2nd Annual MCCP Hip Hop & Jazz Fest to benefit Mill Creek community
Several prominent hip-hop and jazz musicians will perform this Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Lucien Blackwell Community Center Park (N. 47th St. between Fairmount Ave. and Aspen St.) as part of the 2nd Annual Mill Creek Community Partnership (MCCP) Fest. This free community event highlights and celebrates the fusion of Hip-Hop, Jazz, and the creative arts and benefits the Mill Creek community.
Popular Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding, Will Open New Location in Suburbs
A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bensalem, its first expansion into the suburbs. Staff writers at 94.5 PST recently wrote about the upcoming location. Founding Fathers Bar, a longtime staple of the city’s South Street eatery community, is filling the vacated 2900 Street Road...
Philadelphia Parking Authority to install several new red light cameras in the city
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Heads up for drivers, Philadelphia is gearing up to add more red light cameras across the city. One of the most prominent locations is right outside the art museum.The light at Kelly Drive and Eakins Oval - right by the Rocky statue - will get a camera.The Philadelphia Parking Authority also plans to put new cameras at South 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue, North Front Street and Hunting Park Avenue, and North 20th Street and J.F.K. Boulevard.The P.P.A. is just waiting for the mayor to sign off on the locations.
PhillyBite
5 Best Happy Hour Spots in South Philly
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for a good happy hour in South Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. Below you'll find a list of places that offer happy hours throughout the city. These locations include the Southhouse, Barcelona Wine Bar, Lucky 13 Pub, and South Philadelphia Tap Room.
These Spots In New Hope and Quakertown Make for Great Fall Getaways, Dinner Dates
If you are planning to take a trip out of town to enjoy nature and delicious food, these local spots will make for a great day. Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé wrote about the local spots for Philadelphia Magazine. New Hope is a historic town that makes the perfect backdrop for a...
PhillyBite
5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania
- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
Longtime Philly Pizza Shop Owner 'Heartbroken' After Building Collapse
The longtime owner of a Philadelphia pizza shop says she is heartbroken after a building collapse forced her to close the business and lay off her employees. Sharon Labens Garro has been the owner of Key Food Pizza in the Fishtown neighborhood for nearly three decades. "In the past 26...
Philly forensic science nonprofit opens doors for women, people of color
When Antionette Campbell started her career in forensic science — and even earlier, while studying chemistry at Temple — she didn’t find many people like her in the field. So she did something about it.
More red light cameras coming to Philly intersections
More Philadelphia intersections will soon get red light cameras designed to discourage drivers from going through red lights. A proposal from the Philadelphia Parking Authority calls for new cameras near the Rocky Statue on Eakins Oval at Kelly Drive, and three other places by January: 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue, North Front Street and Hunting Park Avenue, and North 20th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard.
