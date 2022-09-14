ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

PhillyBite

Best Burger Bars and Restaurants in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA - If you're hungry for a delicious burger, Philadelphia has many restaurants serving them, and Philly. is wild about burgers. It's also home to the Burger Brawl, held at the X-Finity Live! In South Philly. From dive bars and casual pubs to top-rated restaurants, the city has a variety of places to satisfy your cravings. Here are 5 of our favorites.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thebeet.com

The 10 Best Places to Eat Vegan or Plant-Based in Philadelphia

Philadelphia is a great city for food. This historical destination is as beautiful as it is filled with incredible restaurants, featuring every cuisine to satisfy any craving. Plant-based and vegan diners don't need to miss out on any of the action, because fortunately, Philly is also great for vegan food, with plenty of spots dedicated to vegan cuisine, as well as many other vegan-friendly restaurants with a robust lineup of meatless and vegetarian menu options.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill Wows in Conshohocken

Peter Dissin intends to end his career with the opening of his grande finale restaurant Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill in Conshohocken. Peter Dissin is eyeing retirement—and he has every intention of going out with a bang. After helming Pinefish in Philadelphia’s Washington Square for five years, the restaurateur and chef has packed up his concept and moved it to Conshohocken, rebranding it the Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill. “COVID restrictions were pretty devastating to many smaller restaurants in Philadelphia,” says Dissin. “I discovered this space and community, and I haven’t looked back,”
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
phillygrub.blog

Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years

Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyfunguide.com

3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week

The 3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week powered by the Diasporic Alliance for Cannabis Opportunities (DACO) will return to Philadelphia on September 18-25. In collaboration with local organizations and elected officials, the week will feature the 5th Annual Cannabis Opportunities Conference at The Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University on September 23-25 and other virtual and in-person educational and informational experiences designed to elevate, educate, and celebrate the Black experience, voice, and longstanding history of contributions to the cannabis industry.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Izzy's 33 | Breakfast & Brunch Spot in South Philly

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a great breakfast or brunch spot, Izzy's 33 is the spot for you. This restaurant is the perfect place to start your day by featuring a traditional coffee in the morning, a selection of pastries, and a healthy menu. The contemporary European ambiance and relaxed atmosphere make it the perfect place for brunch with friends or a family lunch.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
aroundambler.com

Two fireworks shows are planned for September 23-24

There are two upcoming fireworks shows planned in Whitpain Township. The first is a private event on September 23rd at 9:00 p.m. at Bluestone Country Cub. The second is part of the Whitpain Community Festival at Montgomery County Community College on September 24th at 8:15 p.m.
WHITPAIN TOWNSHIP, PA
westphillylocal.com

2nd Annual MCCP Hip Hop & Jazz Fest to benefit Mill Creek community

Several prominent hip-hop and jazz musicians will perform this Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Lucien Blackwell Community Center Park (N. 47th St. between Fairmount Ave. and Aspen St.) as part of the 2nd Annual Mill Creek Community Partnership (MCCP) Fest. This free community event highlights and celebrates the fusion of Hip-Hop, Jazz, and the creative arts and benefits the Mill Creek community.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Parking Authority to install several new red light cameras in the city

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Heads up for drivers, Philadelphia is gearing up to add more red light cameras across the city. One of the most prominent locations is right outside the art museum.The light at Kelly Drive and Eakins Oval - right by the Rocky statue - will get a camera.The Philadelphia Parking Authority also plans to put new cameras at South 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue, North Front Street and Hunting Park Avenue, and North 20th Street and J.F.K. Boulevard.The P.P.A. is just waiting for the mayor to sign off on the locations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Happy Hour Spots in South Philly

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for a good happy hour in South Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. Below you'll find a list of places that offer happy hours throughout the city. These locations include the Southhouse, Barcelona Wine Bar, Lucky 13 Pub, and South Philadelphia Tap Room.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania

- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

More red light cameras coming to Philly intersections

More Philadelphia intersections will soon get red light cameras designed to discourage drivers from going through red lights. A proposal from the Philadelphia Parking Authority calls for new cameras near the Rocky Statue on Eakins Oval at Kelly Drive, and three other places by January: 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue, North Front Street and Hunting Park Avenue, and North 20th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

