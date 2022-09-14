Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Towns with the Best Downtown Areas
Pennsylvania is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities that make up the Keystone State, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of PA.
Region targeted for aerial geological survey to map underground mineral deposits
Residents in parts of Westmoreland, Fayette, Indiana and Somerset counties may see a low-flying plane or helicopter carrying a torpedo-like probe in the sky over the next few months. It’s part of a U.S. Geological Survey initiative to map underground rocks that may contain rare earth minerals or pockets of...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Pa. store
With sales down 26% year over year for Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it had identified approximately 150 of its lower-producing stores that it plans to close. This week, the company released a list of 56 of those stores, which includes one location in the state. The...
PennDOT recommends routes for State College connector. The options would put some out of business
The transportation agency has narrowed the field of alternatives for the major highway project from 9 to 3.
wdac.com
Measure Impacts PA License Plates
HARRISBURG – The PA House approved legislation authored by Cumberland County Rep. Sheryl Delozier which would generate dollars for the Motor License Fund by creating a vendor-designed specialty license plate program. House Bill 2632 would give residents the option to purchase vendor-designed specialty license plates from a contractor that is overseen by PennDOT and the PA State Police. The bill requires PennDOT to have final approval and oversight of the program. Each vendor-produced specialty license plate must also meet PA’s safety and legibility standards and must be compatible with toll road, police department, and other automated plate reader technologies. The state of Texas implemented a similar program in 2009, and it has been very successful, returning over $115 million in new revenue.
Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter This Pennsylvania Location
One Pennsylvania Bed Bath & Beyond store will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company said earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
This Bridge in Pennsylvania is an Epic Fall Destination
The story of the bridge to nowhere in Pennsylvania has become an iconic state legend. Known as the Kinzua Bridge Skywalk, this northwestern PA observation deck boasts spectacular views and is a must-visit during the fall season. Keep reading to learn more.
onthewater.com
Pennsylvania Fishing Report – September 15, 2022
Walleye fishing is fantastic. Crawler harnesses and spoons are the go-to bait. Walleye are in 50-70 feet of water, but can be found almost anywhere. Anglers are catching Yellow Perch in 50 feet of water off Shades Beach. Anglers are catching Steelhead in 100 feet of water on spoons. Steelhead are starting to stage outside of the creek mouths in anticipation of their fall run. The water temperature in the lake is still in the mid-70s.
abc27.com
Changes coming to some Pennsylvania utility rates after settlement
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved a joint settlement for smaller natural gas distribution rate increases for UGI customers on Thursday. The cost will go up, but it will increase less than UGI initially requested, according to the PUC. Customers’ bills will increase by $5.71...
New cannabis dispensary location opens in Pennsylvania
A new Zen Leaf cannabis dispensary recently opened for business in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more about the new location. The popular cannabis dispensary chain Zen Leaf has just opened another new location in Pennsylvania this month.
wnynewsnow.com
Construction Crews Begin Work To Remodel The Old West Ellicott K-Mart
WEST ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – It appears construction crews have begun work to remodel the old West Ellicott K-Mart on Fairmount Avenue. On Thursday morning, several workers were on hand to fix up the exterior facade of the building, which will be the new home to Chautauqua County first Target Store.
erienewsnow.com
Destructive Spotted Lanternfly Found in Western New York
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – State officials are asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly after a population was found in the Buffalo area this week. The fly is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including...
Centre County drops back to medium COVID level. Here are the 14 PA counties at high
Here’s the latest on new coronavirus cases, deaths, availability of updated booster shots and more for Pennsylvania.
PennDOT Replacing Standard ID With Real ID Beginning November
To enhance the security of driver's licenses and identification card products, The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be updating design and security features.
Major delivery company plans to hire thousands in Pennsylvania
A major delivery company is looking to hire thousands of people across Pennsylvania in anticipation of the busy holiday season. If you're looking for a seasonal job this holiday season, UPS might be a good option for you. According to local reports, UPS plans to hire at least 2,800 people in the Harrisburg area alone for the upcoming holiday season.
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas station
If you bought a lottery ticket recently in Pennsylvania, check your numbers. You could be the latest lucky winner of a $3 million jackpot. According to local reports, a winning scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was recently purchased at the Wawa gas station and convenience store located at 706 East Gay Street in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Gov. Wolf: Food program for Pennsylvania seniors sees rise in users
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Wolf Administration announced on Wednesday that Pennsylvania`s Senior Food Box Program is feeding 20 percent more seniors than it was last year. “Fighting hunger has been a top priority for Frances and me from day one,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work that the departments of agriculture and aging […]
echo-pilot.com
Pennsylvania Hunting: Here's your 2022-23 guide to frequently asked questions
As hunting seasons open across Pennsylvania, there are some important things you need to know regarding when you can hunt and what you need to wear. I took some time this week to highlight some of the more popular things sportsmen need to remember this fall. What Sundays are you...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces $25.4 Million from Biden Administration for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure
Pennsylvania one of the first in the nation to be approved for the first round of $171 million in infrastructure funds. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that the Biden Administration has awarded Pennsylvania $25.4 million to invest in clean transportation through the state’s plan for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure deployment. Pennsylvania is one of the first states in the nation to be approved for this first round of funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
