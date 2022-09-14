ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harborcreek Township, PA

Travel Maven

Pennsylvania Towns with the Best Downtown Areas

Pennsylvania is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities that make up the Keystone State, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of PA.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Bed Bath & Beyond to close Pa. store

With sales down 26% year over year for Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it had identified approximately 150 of its lower-producing stores that it plans to close. This week, the company released a list of 56 of those stores, which includes one location in the state. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Measure Impacts PA License Plates

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved legislation authored by Cumberland County Rep. Sheryl Delozier which would generate dollars for the Motor License Fund by creating a vendor-designed specialty license plate program. House Bill 2632 would give residents the option to purchase vendor-designed specialty license plates from a contractor that is overseen by PennDOT and the PA State Police. The bill requires PennDOT to have final approval and oversight of the program. Each vendor-produced specialty license plate must also meet PA’s safety and legibility standards and must be compatible with toll road, police department, and other automated plate reader technologies. The state of Texas implemented a similar program in 2009, and it has been very successful, returning over $115 million in new revenue.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
onthewater.com

Pennsylvania Fishing Report – September 15, 2022

Walleye fishing is fantastic. Crawler harnesses and spoons are the go-to bait. Walleye are in 50-70 feet of water, but can be found almost anywhere. Anglers are catching Yellow Perch in 50 feet of water off Shades Beach. Anglers are catching Steelhead in 100 feet of water on spoons. Steelhead are starting to stage outside of the creek mouths in anticipation of their fall run. The water temperature in the lake is still in the mid-70s.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes coming to some Pennsylvania utility rates after settlement

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved a joint settlement for smaller natural gas distribution rate increases for UGI customers on Thursday. The cost will go up, but it will increase less than UGI initially requested, according to the PUC. Customers’ bills will increase by $5.71...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wnynewsnow.com

Construction Crews Begin Work To Remodel The Old West Ellicott K-Mart

WEST ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – It appears construction crews have begun work to remodel the old West Ellicott K-Mart on Fairmount Avenue. On Thursday morning, several workers were on hand to fix up the exterior facade of the building, which will be the new home to Chautauqua County first Target Store.
erienewsnow.com

Destructive Spotted Lanternfly Found in Western New York

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – State officials are asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly after a population was found in the Buffalo area this week. The fly is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including...
BUFFALO, NY
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf: Food program for Pennsylvania seniors sees rise in users

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Wolf Administration announced on Wednesday that Pennsylvania`s Senior Food Box Program is feeding 20 percent more seniors than it was last year. “Fighting hunger has been a top priority for Frances and me from day one,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work that the departments of agriculture and aging […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces $25.4 Million from Biden Administration for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

Pennsylvania one of the first in the nation to be approved for the first round of $171 million in infrastructure funds. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that the Biden Administration has awarded Pennsylvania $25.4 million to invest in clean transportation through the state’s plan for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure deployment. Pennsylvania is one of the first states in the nation to be approved for this first round of funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

