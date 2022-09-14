OU football: Sooners' Joseph Wete reportedly withdrawn from NCAA Transfer Portal due to new window rule

Read full article on original website
Related
Longhorns Football Coach Steve Sarkisian Has The Most Stylish Wife (PHOTOS)
What a person wears to college events has become an interest for the past couple of years, much like the extravagant fashion during sorority rush, or "game day outfits" worn to Saturday football games. Some may say the wife of University of Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian has the ultimate...
Stetson Bennett, Spencer Rattler and life after getting benched
Coming out of high school, Spencer Rattler and Stetson Bennett could not have been more different as prospects. Rattler was the No. 1 ranked quarterback in the 2019 cycle, a can’t-miss prospect who was featured on Netflix’s QB1: Beyond The Lights. Bennett’s story is well-chronicled by this point....
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
AthlonSports.com
Here's What Scott Frost Reportedly Told Nebraska When He Got Hired
Scott Frost had a vision for Nebraska football when he was hired back in Dec. of 2017. Unfortunately, that vision never materialized and now Frost finds himself without a job. Frost reportedly wanted to combined the tradition of tough-nosed Nebraska football with Oregon's style of football predicated on finesse and speed. It sounded too good to be true and it ultimately was.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska fans send clear message to Urban Meyer about coaching job
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in need of a new head football coach, and their fans clearly have one person in mind for the job. FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday” pregame show traveled to Lincoln on Saturday for the game between the Cornhuskers and Oklahoma Sooners. That meant Urban Meyer was on set, and was serenaded by chants of “we want Urban” from the assembled Nebraska fans.
KOCO
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
saturdaytradition.com
Bob Stoops weighs in on head coaching vacancy at Nebraska
Who will be the next coach at Nebraska? Will former Bob Stoops be a front-runner for the position following his success in Norman?. Stoops, 62, might be considered a favorite given the fact he’s been coaching in the XFL and looks to remain active. For now, that’s all he hopes to accomplish in his coaching career until further notice (Via 247 Sports).
Kirk Herbstreit has strong criticism for one college football team
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit delivered a fairly stinging criticism of one college football team that he clearly sees as overrated. On Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” Herbstreit had a rather blunt take on the Texas A&M Aggies following their upset loss to Appalachian State last Saturday. Herbstreit said the Aggies had fallen victim to “unwarranted preseason hype” and did not deserve to be ranked No. 6 in the first place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arkansas drops ANOTHER Top 10 team as Hogs race up polls
Just get out of their way at this point. Arkansas volleyball is on a roll like no other in this, the 2022 season. The Razorbacks, which cracked the Top 25 for the first time in seven years earlier this week, beat their second Top-10 team this year on Thursday. No. 7 Georgia Tech visited Barnhill Arena having lost only two games of their 20 so far this year en route to a 6-0 record. But after falling to sixth-ranked Ohio State on Sunday, 3-1, the Hogs went ahead and handed the Yellow Jackets a second straight loss by the same score, 3-1. Arkansas knocked off then Top-10 team Washington in August, which, combined with Thursday’s victory gives the program their first-ever season with two victories over teams within that Top 10. Knocking off the seventh-ranked Tech team gives Arkansas an upset over the highest ranked opponent the team has had since 2007. The Razorbacks are back at it Friday night against North Carolina State.
NFL Defensive Coordinator Congratulated Scott Frost On Getting Fired By Nebraska - Here's Why
This past Sunday, Scott Frost was fired by Nebraska. Although that must have been a devastating moment, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris actually congratulated him. Speaking to the media this week, Morris talked about facing the Atlanta Falcons. He revealed that he has no ill-will towards the organization...
Golf Digest
Virginia football is so afraid of getting upset on Saturday that they’re banning Old Dominion’s service puppy from the sideline
If you’re an FBS struggler at the moment, you gotta be careful. You can’t take anything for granted. You gotta be on upset alert at all hours of every day. Just ask Nebraska. Just ask Texas A&M. Just ask Notre Dame. Nothing is a given. No one is safe. Upsets are in the air.
Cornhuskers ex-AD reveals Scott Frost’s bold statement when he was hired
Former Nebraska Cornhuskers football coach Scott Frost was fired early this week after back-to-back losses to Northwestern and Georgia Southern. Bill Moos, Nebraska’s former athletic director, hired Frost back in 2017, and he made some revealing comments this week. “Scott said, ‘I want to have the Husker toughness and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Nebraska opens hype video for Oklahoma game with clip from Scott Frost firing press conference
It’s the first game for Nebraska post-Scott Frost is a big one, hosting Oklahoma, and the team seems ready to move past the former head coach including a clip from the press conference after his firing in the hype video. It kicks off the video, with Cornhuskers athletic director...
Former Clemson QB throws shade at South Carolina
A former Clemson quarterback took to Twitter to throw some shade at South Carolina and their fans Saturday afternoon. Students and fans left Williams-Brice very early as Georgia romped the Gamecocks. Tucker (...)
FOX Sports
College football top plays: Oklahoma, Baylor cruise to big wins
Week 3 of the college football season is underway as the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners kicked off the day with a dominant victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Elsewhere, No. 17 Baylor stifled Texas Tech in a massive scoring outburst. Now, No. 12 BYU battles No. 25 Oregon on FOX, while No. 22 Penn State takes on Auburn in the afternoon slate.
Oregon Ducks offer elite 2024 quarterback Michael Van Buren during unofficial visit to campus
It was a good weekend for the Oregon Ducks football program. Dan Lanning's program thumped No. 12 BYU 41-20 at Autzen Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The win took place with a marquee quarterback prospect on hand. And he picked up an offer during the trip. St. Frances Academy (Maryland) ...
LOOK: Dan Mullen makes his Week 3 picks, including several interesting upsets
Another week of college football means another week of picks across the country. With several big matchups slated for Friday and Saturday, ESPN’s Dan Mullen has released a first look at some of his picks for some of the weekend’s best games. Amongst Mullen’s eight picks, he has...
Who is starting at quarterback for Steve Sarkisian? The Texas coach isn’t saying
Both Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card were injured in the Longhorns’ near-upset of then-No. 1 Alabama.
ESPN College GameDay on Miami’s Cristobal, cafecito, Canes, but picks Texas A&M over UM
The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies were supposed to get all the attention Saturday in College Station for ESPN College GameDay — that is, until Appalachian State ruined the party by upsetting Texas A&M last weekend.
Comments / 1