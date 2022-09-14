ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety Measures

Group advocates for change amid violent episodes in Memphis. The nonprofit Tennessee Voter Project - a group designed to focus on voter turnout and election integrity - is speaking out on recent acts of violence in Memphis. The group is calling for specific measures to address gun violence, including restoring some common-sense gun safety provisions to state law.
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Tennessee Department of Education Announces Designations for 2021-22 School Year

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCED THE SCHOOL AND DISTRICT DESIGNATIONS FOR THE 2021-22 SCHOOL YEAR, WHICH INCLUDES THE HIGHEST PERFORMING SCHOOLS AND DISTRICTS FOR ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT AND STUDENT GROWTH. ACROSS THE STATE, 427 SCHOOLS SPANNING 92 DISTRICTS RECEIVED DESIGNATION AS A REWARD SCHOOL, AND 16 DISTRICTS RECEIVED DESIGNATION AS AN EXEMPLARY DISTRICT. OF WHICH LEWIS COUNTY SCHOOLS RECEIVED RECOGNITION. SOUTH LAWRENCE SCHOOL IN LAWRENCE COUNTY HAS BEEN NAMED A TENNESSEE REWARD SCHOOL FOR OUTSTANDING STUDENT SUCCESS IN ACHIEVEMENT AND GROWTH.
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville among 10 communities selected for state Recycling Roundup

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville has been chosen alongside nine other communities for a Recycling Roundup event through the nonprofit organization Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) that will allow residents to recycle items that normally end up in the landfill. The nonprofit is headquartered in Nashville and has been...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Jere Baxter Middle School in Nashville lockout lifted, no potential threat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE:. The lockout was lifted Thursday for Jere Baxter Middle School. Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) said someone overheard another person talking about a threat at Maplewood High School Wednesday. The person who overheard thought the discussion was about Jere Baxter, per an MNPS spokesperson.
NASHVILLE, TN
tennesseelookout.com

No Tax 4 Nash group reaches $1M settlement in class action lawsuit

An anti-tax group that targeted Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Metro Council members for recall will pay more than $1 million as part of a legal settlement after it used pre-recorded robocalls to contact Nashville voters in July 2020. Metro Nashville School Board member Rachael Anne Elrod, attorney Andrew Kaufman...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Hundreds of Tennessee service members remain unaccounted for

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – They are gone, but they are not forgotten. The third Friday of every September is designated as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The remains of nearly 82,000 Americans remain unaccounted for, the vast majority from World War II. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency lists 1,399 Tennesseans...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Seniors Slip Into the 25th Anniversary of AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TN) AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro celebrated their 25th anniversary on Friday. From grilled hamburgers to a water-slide, the event was enjoyed by everyone. AdamsPlace Executive Director Terri Deal stated... The age range of those who enjoyed the slip n' slide may surprise you... Those who tried it, really enjoyed the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nashville Scene

Lacking Infrastructure and Transit Push Retail Off Nashville’s Thoroughfares

Many locals believe Gallatin Avenue, designated an “Immediate Need Multi-Modal Corridor” by the NashvilleNext plan, needs some serious improvements when it comes to walkability and transit. And a major new redevelopment plan for the Lincoln Tech campus in East Nashville has put a spotlight on the question of the busy corridor’s viability for new businesses and retail storefronts.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Bird flu in Tennessee: How does it affect you?

On Thursday, the Tennessee State Veterinarian announced that a strain of avian flu had sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee. Because of that, the Tennessee State Department of Agriculture issued an order for an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

TN political strategist Tom Ingram on fixing politics: ‘Fight like dogs and cats in the campaign, but then come together’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of the most revered behind-the-scenes players in Tennessee politics is concerned. Very concerned. Tom Ingram knows a thing or two about the high-stress world of politics. Since the mid-1970’s, he’s spent many a tense election night waiting to find out if his strategies paid off and his candidates got […]
TENNESSEE STATE

