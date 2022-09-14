Read full article on original website
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety Measures
Group advocates for change amid violent episodes in Memphis. The nonprofit Tennessee Voter Project - a group designed to focus on voter turnout and election integrity - is speaking out on recent acts of violence in Memphis. The group is calling for specific measures to address gun violence, including restoring some common-sense gun safety provisions to state law.
WSMV
Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
radio7media.com
Tennessee Department of Education Announces Designations for 2021-22 School Year
THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCED THE SCHOOL AND DISTRICT DESIGNATIONS FOR THE 2021-22 SCHOOL YEAR, WHICH INCLUDES THE HIGHEST PERFORMING SCHOOLS AND DISTRICTS FOR ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT AND STUDENT GROWTH. ACROSS THE STATE, 427 SCHOOLS SPANNING 92 DISTRICTS RECEIVED DESIGNATION AS A REWARD SCHOOL, AND 16 DISTRICTS RECEIVED DESIGNATION AS AN EXEMPLARY DISTRICT. OF WHICH LEWIS COUNTY SCHOOLS RECEIVED RECOGNITION. SOUTH LAWRENCE SCHOOL IN LAWRENCE COUNTY HAS BEEN NAMED A TENNESSEE REWARD SCHOOL FOR OUTSTANDING STUDENT SUCCESS IN ACHIEVEMENT AND GROWTH.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville among 10 communities selected for state Recycling Roundup
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville has been chosen alongside nine other communities for a Recycling Roundup event through the nonprofit organization Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) that will allow residents to recycle items that normally end up in the landfill. The nonprofit is headquartered in Nashville and has been...
fox17.com
Jere Baxter Middle School in Nashville lockout lifted, no potential threat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE:. The lockout was lifted Thursday for Jere Baxter Middle School. Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) said someone overheard another person talking about a threat at Maplewood High School Wednesday. The person who overheard thought the discussion was about Jere Baxter, per an MNPS spokesperson.
Tennessee Tribune
Davidson County Judge Jones Elected to District 7 Governors Board of American Judges Association
NASHVILLE, TN — The Metropolitan Nashville-Davidson County General Sessions Court Judge Lynda Jones has been elected District 7 Board of Governors of the American Judges Association (AJA) for 2022 – 2024. District 7 is comprised of Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Tennessee. The American Judges...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky, Tennessee getting millions of federal dollars to create electric vehicle charging infrastructure
Kentucky and Tennessee are among the states set to receive millions of federal dollars to create statewide electric vehicle charging networks. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the first $900 million has been approved for electric vehicle charging infrastructure projects across the nation as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law.
tennesseelookout.com
No Tax 4 Nash group reaches $1M settlement in class action lawsuit
An anti-tax group that targeted Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Metro Council members for recall will pay more than $1 million as part of a legal settlement after it used pre-recorded robocalls to contact Nashville voters in July 2020. Metro Nashville School Board member Rachael Anne Elrod, attorney Andrew Kaufman...
WKRN
Hundreds of Tennessee service members remain unaccounted for
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – They are gone, but they are not forgotten. The third Friday of every September is designated as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The remains of nearly 82,000 Americans remain unaccounted for, the vast majority from World War II. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency lists 1,399 Tennesseans...
They agree crime is a problem. But Tennessee politicians can't agree on a fix.
Between a week of high-profile homicides in Memphis, and violent crime rates up overall in several Tennessee cities, state lawmakers are looking at ways to combat crime.
utdailybeacon.com
East Tennessee Maverick: Tennessee prime example why states shouldn’t decide abortion
Our conservative state legislature has made endangering the life and welfare of a woman state law in Tennessee. As of Aug. 25, abortion in Tennessee is illegal from fertilization, with no exceptions for rape, incest or child sex abuse. There is also, get this, no direct exception in case of risk to the mother’s life.
wgnsradio.com
Seniors Slip Into the 25th Anniversary of AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro celebrated their 25th anniversary on Friday. From grilled hamburgers to a water-slide, the event was enjoyed by everyone. AdamsPlace Executive Director Terri Deal stated... The age range of those who enjoyed the slip n' slide may surprise you... Those who tried it, really enjoyed the...
Nashville apartments to become housing for homeless veterans
Community Solutions purchased the building at 644 Glastonbury Road in Nashville, which has 144 units total. Eventually, 72 of the apartments will house veterans and the other half will be home to middle-income individuals.
Focusing on violent crime, lawmakers and advocates address different needs for prison reform in TN
On Wednesday Tennessee Senators announced a bill they say will help, by giving more money to law enforcement.
clarksvillenow.com
11 schools in Clarksville-Montgomery County make Reward status, 4 tagged as needing help
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A fourth of the schools in the Clarksville Montgomery County School System have been listed as excelling in the newest data released from the Tennessee Department of Education. This week the Tennessee Department of Education released the 2021-22 designations for schools that were excelling...
clarksvillenow.com
Who’s coming to Clarksville? Occupancy tax revenue recovering from COVID-19 pandemic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Local occupancy tax revenue – which comes from the hotel/motel tax – is steadily increasing following blows from the COVID-19 pandemic. Montgomery County took the ninth spot in Tennessee for tourism spending in 2021, topping $340 million. Part of those tourism dollars...
Nashville Scene
Lacking Infrastructure and Transit Push Retail Off Nashville’s Thoroughfares
Many locals believe Gallatin Avenue, designated an “Immediate Need Multi-Modal Corridor” by the NashvilleNext plan, needs some serious improvements when it comes to walkability and transit. And a major new redevelopment plan for the Lincoln Tech campus in East Nashville has put a spotlight on the question of the busy corridor’s viability for new businesses and retail storefronts.
Bird flu in Tennessee: How does it affect you?
On Thursday, the Tennessee State Veterinarian announced that a strain of avian flu had sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee. Because of that, the Tennessee State Department of Agriculture issued an order for an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide.
TN political strategist Tom Ingram on fixing politics: ‘Fight like dogs and cats in the campaign, but then come together’
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of the most revered behind-the-scenes players in Tennessee politics is concerned. Very concerned. Tom Ingram knows a thing or two about the high-stress world of politics. Since the mid-1970’s, he’s spent many a tense election night waiting to find out if his strategies paid off and his candidates got […]
