THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCED THE SCHOOL AND DISTRICT DESIGNATIONS FOR THE 2021-22 SCHOOL YEAR, WHICH INCLUDES THE HIGHEST PERFORMING SCHOOLS AND DISTRICTS FOR ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT AND STUDENT GROWTH. ACROSS THE STATE, 427 SCHOOLS SPANNING 92 DISTRICTS RECEIVED DESIGNATION AS A REWARD SCHOOL, AND 16 DISTRICTS RECEIVED DESIGNATION AS AN EXEMPLARY DISTRICT. OF WHICH LEWIS COUNTY SCHOOLS RECEIVED RECOGNITION. SOUTH LAWRENCE SCHOOL IN LAWRENCE COUNTY HAS BEEN NAMED A TENNESSEE REWARD SCHOOL FOR OUTSTANDING STUDENT SUCCESS IN ACHIEVEMENT AND GROWTH.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO