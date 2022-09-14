Read full article on original website
Warming waters threaten Montana's blue ribbon trout fishing
A new study conducted by the U.S geological survey, Montana Fish Wildlife and parks and the University of Montana suggests a third of the state’s waters may be unsuitable for trout by the year 2080.
Who Wouldn’t Love A Top Golf in Montana?
Do you love golf, drinks, food, and having a great time? Well, you should try visiting one of these spots. If you have been around the United States over the past several years, you know one of the most popular businesses is TopGolf. This is a driving range, arcade, and restaurant all rolled into one experience.
Where Does Montana Rank for Angry and Confrontational Drivers?
If you have spent any amount of time driving Highway 93, you can understand the saying "pray for me I drive 93." The commuter traffic on this highway can create a chaotic scene that is something straight out of the movie "Days of Thunder." Remember that movie with Tom Cruise that features the line "rubbing is racing?" Maybe that is why most that commute from the Bitterroot Valley call the 5'oclock traffic the "Bitterroot 500."
Do You Live In One Of Montana’s Top Ten Most Dangerous Cities?
Every night when we go to sleep, we like to feel safe. We don't want to worry about whether there will be a break-in, a shooting, or even worse, a murder. So when it comes to Montana, what cities are considered the "most dangerous"? Maybe you are living in one right now.
Oldest Chinese Restaurant In America Is In Montana. Wait. What?!
In 1911 Hum Yow and Tam Kwong Yee founded the Pekin Noodle Parlor, and it's been serving Chinese food to hungry Montanans ever since. When you think about Montana "ethically diverse" isn't usually the first thing to come to mind. That's why when I found out that the oldest operating Chinese restaurant in America was located in Montana. Not only in the Big Sky state, but in the last city you would probably guess. The mining city of Butte (America).
“I Spent 24 Hrs In Montana, Now I Want To Live There.” UGH.
Everyone is always saying, "I love Montana! I want to live there." Then you have the people who say, "Montana's full." So I gathered a few videos of 24-hour experiences from people who either live in certain Montana towns OR visited them for 24 hours and create a visual interpretation of what to expect.
25 of the Best Places in Montana For Chicken Tenders
If you're craving chicken tenders and you're looking for the best that Montana has to offer, we've got you covered. Chicken tenders are loved all over the state of Montana; probably because they're quick, easy, delicious, and filling. There's just something about pairing chicken tenders with your favorite dipping sauce that really hits the spot. When it comes to dipping sauces for chicken tenders, there are quite a few options. My personal favorite is honey mustard, but some people prefer barbecue or ranch, among others.
One Of Montana’s Most Popular Restaurants Has New Owner And Name
Change can be hard, especially when you've been one of the most popular restaurants in Montana for years. So when it was announced that Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan would be switching hands, you can imagine that raised an eyebrow or two. The Oasis has been a staple for decades...
Is This The Best Way To See Montana’s National Parks?
This might be one of the most inventive ways to see our national parks, but it's also quite expensive. When visiting Montana or traveling around, you usually only have the time or money to see one of the two national parks in our state. Yellowstone and Glacier are two of the most visited national parks in the country; what if you could see both parks AND most of the Pacific Northwest in one trip? This vacation lets you do just that.
Stranded Yellowstone Front Loader Gets Air Lifted by Montana National Guard
Sometimes, even the hardworking staff at Yellowstone National Park need a little bit of assistance. On Thursday (September 8th, 2022), one of Yellowstone's front loader tractors got stranded, but luckily, the Montana National Guard was there to lend some helping hands... and also supply a helicopter. The official Yellowstone National...
montanaoutdoor.com
Mountain goats approach MT hiker on top of the world
When you’re out hiking in Montana, you just never know who may want to join you!. Check out this footage from September of 2021 that involved a Montana hiker who was approached by curious mountain goats for a brief moment while on top of the world at the Bridger mountain range over in Bozeman. (Notice how the hiker didn’t approach the goats to try to pet them or get a selfie in this footage?) Pretty cool to witness.
Who Wants to Stay at Kevin Costner’s Gorgeous Rocky Mountain Ranch?
Haven't seen or heard of many recent "Costner sightings" as the filming of "Yellowstone" season 5 continues here in Montana. As we Montanans can tell, the popularity of the show has people from all over the country looking at Montana as a possible new place to call home. People seem to want a piece of the "Dutton Family" way of life.
Montana is Full of Big Fish! Check Out These Pictures
Montana is known for a lot of things, and fishing is a big one. The state is full of rivers, lakes, reservoirs, and other places that are perfect for fishing. I spend a lot of time on Montana rivers during the summer, and personally, river fishing is my favorite. A...
Montana 1k Acre Wildfire 0% Contained: Firefighters Unable to Enter Area
The over 1,000-acre wildfire that’s raging in Helena National Forest remains 0% contained as masses of dry timber fuel the flames and make it unsafe for firefighters to enter the area by ground. In an update, the Powell County Sheriff’s Office said officials have been assessing the risks. And...
Fairfield Sun Times
Countries Montana exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Montana exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
Which city likes to booze it up the most in North Dakota?
Out of State Luxury Company Aims to Develop Holland Lake Resort
Now, let us not begin this with a bunch of "go back to where you came from" talk. It is clear that Montana has been found and people are taking advantage of the opportunities available in the state. There is no surprise that companies are looking at Montana as an investment. Which, in the long run, doesn't suck for our economy. But, this progress and funneling of money into the state could begin to take a toll on some of the natural beauty we long-time residents of the state sometimes take for granted.
cowboystatedaily.com
Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season’s opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
This Popular Country Star Loves To Do This While Here In Montana.
Montana is certainly a hunter's paradise, and one that draws folks from all over the country. People come here to take their shot, so to speak, at landing something that will not only fill their freezer, but make for a great story they can tell for generations to come. Among...
Air Quality Alerts Continue Through Wednesday Morning for all of Western Montana
Unhealthy and Very Unhealthy levels of particulates remain in Montana's wildfire smoke soaked air. Every single county in western Montana and southwest Montana continue to be under an Air Quality Alert. Areas south of Missoula are still seeing the 'dirtiest' air with AQI levels well into the 240s and 250s,...
