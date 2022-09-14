Read full article on original website
snntv.com
Tuskegee Airman George Hardy speaks in Sarasota
One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen spoke in Sarasota Saturday for the 75th birthday of the U.S. Air Force. At a time when segregation was the law of the land, Retired Lieutenant Colonel George Hardy didn't hesitate to step up and serve. He was one of the first African American pilots to fly during World War II.
snntv.com
"Stop the Sprawl" rally in Sarasota
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - Sarasota County is in the midst of an unprecedented building and construction boom. A few residents in the county took to the streets that house Sarasota's Downtown Farmer's Market in a peaceful demonstration in order to quote "stop the sprawl." Some of the residents feel that...
snntv.com
Sarasota Sheriff's Office give raises to retain employees
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - In October, the starting pay for deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will rise from around $56,000 to more than $64,000. And the starting pay for corrections deputies will jump from around $51,000 to around $61,000. The Sheriff's Office's budget will be almost...
snntv.com
Merit scholars announced in Sarasota County schools
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Sarasota County Schools is announces 40 students who have been named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships that began in 1955. High School students who meet published program...
snntv.com
Deadly hit-and-run driver to appear in court this month
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - David Chang’s court date is in two weeks, and he still hasn’t been extradited back to Florida. That's the man the Florida Highway Patrol says killed a young girl as she biked home from school and didn’t even stop to help her. Chang...
snntv.com
Petland Bradenton plans to continue selling puppies
Petland Bradenton continues to sell cats and dogs after a 45 day stay was granted. Despite accusations of their dogs coming from puppy mills, they show no signs of slowing down any time soon. Manatee County Commissioners voted to ban the retail sale of cats and dogs. They gave existing...
snntv.com
EOD seeks volunteers for upcoming reading initiative
SARASOTA - Embracing Our Differences is seeking volunteers for its upcoming reading initiative across the Suncoast. “We sponsor all sorts of education initiatives around kindness and inclusion within in our community," said Embracing Our Differences, Learning and Engagement Director, Ben Jewell-Plocher. In addition to its annual international art exhibit, Suncoast...
snntv.com
Dozens donate blood at Venice Police Department
A Venice Police Officer’s 3-year-old daughter survived a battle with her kidneys thanks to available blood. Inspired by her story, dozens of Venice residents and law enforcement rolled up their sleeves and gave the gift of life today. This summer, 3-year-old Reagan developed a serious kidney ailment. She was...
snntv.com
Rising Sea Levels Threaten to Take Over Sarasota's Historic Sites
Rising sea levels are threatening to overtake Sarasota’s historic sites. Climate change is causing sea levels to rise across the world and right here in Sarasota County. In the wake of these rising waters are historical lands. “So one of the biggest threats we see with sea level rise...
snntv.com
USF Sarasota-Manatee to add its first student housing by 2024
SARASOTA - As many as 200 students will be able to live on the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus for the first time in the fall of 2024. “This will transform our campus, from a commuter campus to a 24/7 residence hall, giving our students that experience to live and learn on campus, be together, build a sense of community, were just so excited," said Associate Vice President of University Advancement at USF, Marrie Neumer.
snntv.com
Bradenton Water Taxi
A water taxi might soon be your choice of transportation from Bradenton to the beach. Officials are planning and discussing how two water taxi boats will carry you from Bradenton to Anna Maria Island, and possibly even all the way to Downtown Sarasota. Elliot Falcione, Executive director of the Bradenton...
snntv.com
Sarasota Opera Food & Wine Festival this Saturday
SARASOTA (WSNN) - After a two-year hiatus, the Sarasota Opera’s Food & Wine Festival returns. It’s happening at the Sarasota Opera House, Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It used to be known as Taste of Downtown, but it’s expanded to include restaurants from Manatee County. You'll have samples from places like Michael’s on East, Tsunami Sushi, Nautical Gin, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Pier 22 are donating their foods, staff time, and raffle prizes.
snntv.com
T-bone crash in Manatee County sends three people to hospital
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - A multi-vehicle crash in Manatee County sent three people to the hospital, Friday morning. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 41/14th Street West and Cortez Road. Florida Highway Patrol tells SNN the driver of a Cadillac STS ran a red light going...
snntv.com
North Port man dies after his plane crashes in Georgia
LAKE HARTWELL, GA (SNN TV) - A North Port man was found dead in his plane that had crashed into a Georgia lake last weekend. A team of rescuers removed the body of 55-yr-old Todd Carrell of North Port last night. The plane had crashed into the lake in the early afternoon last Saturday, Sept. 10, but authorities were unable to get to the plane because it was 120-feet down, the deepest part of the lake, according to the Herald Tribune. Several witnesses saw the crash and marked the area where the plane went down. On the second day of diving rescue teams were able to confirm the pilot was still inside the plane.
snntv.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Sarasota, taken to hospital
SARASOTA (WSNN) - A pedestrian was struck in Sarasota and taken to a hospital, Friday morning. Sarasota police report it happened around 7:30 am at the intersection of Aspinwall St and Lime Ave. SPD says the pedestrian was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert with non-life threatening...
snntv.com
2022 Band of the Week: Riverview High Marching Kilties
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - Sometimes it’s just a matter of perspective. When I visited the Riverview High Marching Kilties in 2021, a refrain I heard was – it’s nice to do the stuff that we couldn’t in 2020 – Jam Time, an actual halftime show – but for senior Willa Gutowski’s perspective, 2020 was incredible.
snntv.com
Screaming Goat Taqueria supports Hispanic Heritage Month
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - Today kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month, and on Latin eatery on the Suncoast supports the celebration with its tasty tacos for your tummy. Screaming Goat Taqueria is a Latin street food restaurant located off of Gulf Gate blvd in Sarasota County. It has tacos, burritos, and...
snntv.com
Game of the Week: St. Frances Academy (MD) vs. Venice
VENICE (SNN-TV) - Powell-Davis Stadium on ESPN2 is the destination for one of this season’s top games, as the island plays host to the nation's 4th ranked team, Baltimore’s St. Frances Academy. Venice and the Panthers have met once before, in 2019, when St. Frances won on the...
