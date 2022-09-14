Read full article on original website
"Love Is Blind" star Shaina Hurley may not have found romance on season two of the Netflix series, but she did end up getting her happily ever after. After her breakup with costar Kyle Abrams, Hurley started dating her now-husband, Christos Lardakis, shortly after filming wrapped in spring 2021. Fast forward a year later, and the two are enjoying marital bliss after tying the knot in July.
"House of the Dragon," HBO's prequel to "Game of Thrones," dives into the tumultuous past of the House Targaryen almost 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) vied for the Iron Throne. Though the series introduces us to an entirely new cast — including King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock), to name a few — there's a lot of symbolism in the hair and costumes to unpack, just like the original series.
Prince Andrew, who retained the private support of his mother despite being officially ejected from the ranks of the working royal family by her over his sex abuse case, issued a statement Sunday in tribute to Queen Elizabeth paying tribute to “your compassion, your care, your confidence.”Andrew said: “Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one.“Your Majesty, it has been an honor and privilege to serve you.“Mother—of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honouring their respect.“Mummy, your love for a son, your passion, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever. I found your knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment. I will miss your insights, advice and humor. As our book of experience closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide.”He concluded the statement: “God save the King.”Read it at Twitter
Fox's "Monarch" is a sweeping Southern musical drama that centers on the Romans, a family who have cemented themselves as country-music legends throughout multiple generations. The family are led by Albie (Trace Adkins) and Dottie Roman (Susan Sarandon), known as the "Texas Truthteller" and the "Queen of Country Music." Together, the powerful duo dominate the country-music genre, but their two daughters, Nicky (Anna Friel) and Gigi Roman (Beth Ditto), are in constant competition to follow in their parents' footsteps and establish their own careers.
Celtic fans sing anti-royal family song during minute’s applause for the Queen
Celtic supporters chanted ”If you hate the royal family clap your hands” during a minute’s applause in memory of the Queen, before the Scottish Premiership game against St Mirren in Paisley. The hosts had confirmed the planned applause days after Celtic became the subject of Uefa disciplinary...
On the second to last day of New York Fashion Week, COS debuted its Fall 2022 collection with a highly anticipated runway event. Presenting a see-now, buy-now range of wardrobe staples, the show was framed as an ode to New York City, from its Starrett-Lehigh building location to its reflective runway designed to mirror Manhattan skyscrapers. Alongside celebrities like Euphoria's Angus Cloud and Anderson Paak, Emily Ratajkowski (Emrata) sat front row in a quintessential New York outfit. She chose a black, belted trench with a chic oversize collar, accessorizing with leather, knee-high boots. "[My stylist and I] have a whole mood board going right now that includes Sharon Stone in 'Basic Instinct,' Carrie Bradshaw, and a lot of Tom Ford for Gucci," she told POPSUGAR after the show. The "Sex and the City" influence no doubt inspired Emrata's handbag choice: Christian Dior's ubiquitous saddle bag that Bradshaw helped popularize back in 2000.
