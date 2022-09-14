Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man who robbed a bank to avoid his wife got sentenced to house arrestRickyKansas City, MO
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
One Park Place, formerly known as the BMA Tower represents the Modern style of architectureCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
If you're looking for a fenced-in playground for your children, visit Hodge Park Playground north of the riverCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
KMBC.com
Get ready for near-record heat the next few days
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spotty storms are possible late Saturday evening and overnight with lows in the low 70s. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Sunday through Tuesday and record temperatures may be reached. Cooler weather will return Thursday into next weekend. Highs will be in the 70s to 80s with lows in the 50s. We will continue to have a mainly dry pattern.
KMBC.com
Couple loses priceless items after U-Haul is broken into in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A couple is pleading for help after their U-Haul was broken into in Kansas City during a cross-country move. It happened earlier this month at the Holiday Inn Express near KCI. The Koeslings are newlyweds who are moving from Portland, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina....
KMBC.com
Kansas City police detail street closures for Len Dawson's funeral on Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have released a list of streets that will be closed Friday morning for Len Dawson's funeral service. The memorial service, which is open to the public, is being held at the Country Club Christian Church at 6101 Ward Parkway at 11 a.m.
KMBC.com
Pedestrian hit and killed on I-435 in Leawood Saturday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-435 near State Line Road Saturday night, according to Leawood police. Police say around 8:10 p.m. a woman in her 30s was hit by a car driving westbound on I-435 just west of State Line Road. Responders attempted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMBC.com
Blue Springs Police say four people shot on 40 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs police are investigating after four people were wounded in a shooting on U.S. 40 Highway near Adams Dairy Parkway Saturday night. Officers say they were called shortly before 9 p.m. Authorities said four adults were shot and taken to the hospital. The police...
KMBC.com
Kansas City man builds sports park for kids in the urban core
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chris Harris bought a block of Kansas City's urban core to help kids learn sports. Now, hundreds of children are learning life lessons. At the corner of Wayne Avenue and 40th Street, there is a sports oasis that's free to attend. "To be able to...
KMBC.com
KCPD: Pedestrian hit, killed by dump truck at Zona Rosa identified as 24-year-old woman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has released the identity of the woman hit and killed while crossing the street at the popular Zona Rosa shopping area. Accident investigators said the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road as a Kenworth dump truck was turning...
KMBC.com
Cass County officials start work near property with multiple dog complaints
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five weeks after KMBC 9 Investigatesfirst reported about a property with multiple complaints about dogs, debris, and trash near a popular state trail, Cass County officials started working on visible solution Thursday. Workers cleared much of the debris and trash from the public right-of-way along...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMBC.com
1 dead in crash on southbound I-435 at Gregory Boulevard after Missouri Highway Patrol pursuit
One person has died in a crash Friday afternoon on southbound Interstate 435 at Gregory Boulevard that started with a pursuit by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Highway patrol Sgt. Andy Bell said that just after 2 p.m., a trooper tried to stop the driver of a small white pickup truck with a suspicious registration. The driver fled southbound on I-435.
KMBC.com
Bethany man dies in Cass County crash
PECULIAR, Mo. — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on I-49 in Peculiar Friday night. Missouri State troopers say 27-year-old Randall May was heading southbound on I-49 when he left the roadway and crashed into a barrier just past the Route J exit. It happened at around 9 p.m.
KMBC.com
Pedestrian getting sick along I-70 struck by multiple cars, killed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Friday morning on Interstate 70. Investigators said a Kia Sorento was traveling eastbound on I-70 at Interstate 435 when the passenger sitting behind the driver got...
KMBC.com
Two people in critical condition after early morning rollover crash on 169 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department says two people are in critical condition Saturday after an early morning crash. Accident investigators met with responding officers after vehicle struck a guardrail and overturned on 169 Highway. Authorities say their investigation revealed that a silver Chevrolet Tahoe...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMBC.com
David Jungerman trial postponed due to COVID-19 exposure
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The murder trial ofDavid Jungerman was postponed Friday after a possible COVID-19 exposure. Jungerman is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kansas City attorney Tom Pickert, who was shot and killed outside his Brookside home in October of 2017. Valerie Hartman, the court's...
KMBC.com
Warrensburg lawmaker pushes for sports betting bill during Missouri special session
As the Missouri state legislature gathers for a special session on tax reform, one lawmaker is trying his luck, hoping to get a sports betting bill on the books. KMBC 9 spoke with State Representative Dan Houx about why he says now is the time for Missouri to get in the game.
KMBC.com
Death investigation underway after body found along roadway in unincorporated Jackson County
BLUE SUMMIT, Mo. — Detectives with the Jackson County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office have launched a death investigation after a body was found near a busy intersection Thursday. Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte tweeted a man's body was found near the shoulder of the road at Truman Road and Stark...
KMBC.com
FBI in Kansas City says it's aware of swatting incidents at area schools in Kansas, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI in Kansas City said is it aware of swatting incidents involving several area schools in Missouri and Kansas. "The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately," the Kansas City field office said in a statement.
KMBC.com
St. Luke's cares for triple dose of triplets in NICU
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's been said that good things come in threes. "This is Liliana Montez, that is Leo Montez and Reynaldo Montez," gushed new mother to triplets, Tionna Jones. We don't mean just those triplets, but three sets of three being cared for in the NICU at...
KMBC.com
Man dies after being ejected from ATV in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — A man is dead after he was ejected from a four-wheeler ATV Friday night. Officers were called to South Lennox Drive near South Stratford Road at 11:08 pm. Police say the ATV struck a curb, and the driver was thrown from the vehicle. They found a...
KMBC.com
Court records reveal new details in the case against former KCK police detective
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Court records reveal new details in the case of a former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective accused of sexual assault. Roger Golubski faces six counts of sexual assault against two different victims. Golubski is accused of sexually assaulting the first victim multiple times between 1998 and 2001, and a second victim between 1999 and 2002.
KMBC.com
Family, colleagues honor Independence police officer killed in the line of duty a year ago
PLEASANT VALLEY, Mo. — It has been a year since Independence police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans was killed in the line of duty. Madrid-Evans was answering a call for service Sept. 15, 2021, when a suspect fatally shot him. Fellow officers and loved ones met Thursday at the Pleasant Valley...
Comments / 0