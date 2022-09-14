ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Get ready for near-record heat the next few days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spotty storms are possible late Saturday evening and overnight with lows in the low 70s. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Sunday through Tuesday and record temperatures may be reached. Cooler weather will return Thursday into next weekend. Highs will be in the 70s to 80s with lows in the 50s. We will continue to have a mainly dry pattern.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Pedestrian hit and killed on I-435 in Leawood Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-435 near State Line Road Saturday night, according to Leawood police. Police say around 8:10 p.m. a woman in her 30s was hit by a car driving westbound on I-435 just west of State Line Road. Responders attempted...
LEAWOOD, KS
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
KMBC.com

Blue Springs Police say four people shot on 40 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs police are investigating after four people were wounded in a shooting on U.S. 40 Highway near Adams Dairy Parkway Saturday night. Officers say they were called shortly before 9 p.m. Authorities said four adults were shot and taken to the hospital. The police...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
#Perfect Day
KMBC.com

Bethany man dies in Cass County crash

PECULIAR, Mo. — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on I-49 in Peculiar Friday night. Missouri State troopers say 27-year-old Randall May was heading southbound on I-49 when he left the roadway and crashed into a barrier just past the Route J exit. It happened at around 9 p.m.
PECULIAR, MO
KMBC.com

Pedestrian getting sick along I-70 struck by multiple cars, killed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Friday morning on Interstate 70. Investigators said a Kia Sorento was traveling eastbound on I-70 at Interstate 435 when the passenger sitting behind the driver got...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KMBC.com

David Jungerman trial postponed due to COVID-19 exposure

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The murder trial ofDavid Jungerman was postponed Friday after a possible COVID-19 exposure. Jungerman is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kansas City attorney Tom Pickert, who was shot and killed outside his Brookside home in October of 2017. Valerie Hartman, the court's...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

FBI in Kansas City says it's aware of swatting incidents at area schools in Kansas, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI in Kansas City said is it aware of swatting incidents involving several area schools in Missouri and Kansas. "The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately," the Kansas City field office said in a statement.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

St. Luke's cares for triple dose of triplets in NICU

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's been said that good things come in threes. "This is Liliana Montez, that is Leo Montez and Reynaldo Montez," gushed new mother to triplets, Tionna Jones. We don't mean just those triplets, but three sets of three being cared for in the NICU at...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Man dies after being ejected from ATV in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — A man is dead after he was ejected from a four-wheeler ATV Friday night. Officers were called to South Lennox Drive near South Stratford Road at 11:08 pm. Police say the ATV struck a curb, and the driver was thrown from the vehicle. They found a...
OLATHE, KS
KMBC.com

Court records reveal new details in the case against former KCK police detective

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Court records reveal new details in the case of a former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective accused of sexual assault. Roger Golubski faces six counts of sexual assault against two different victims. Golubski is accused of sexually assaulting the first victim multiple times between 1998 and 2001, and a second victim between 1999 and 2002.
KANSAS CITY, KS

