Jury selection canceled for Baltimore prosecutor’s trial

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday postponed the trial of Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby on perjury and mortgage fraud charges due to a dispute over disclosure of witnesses.

U.S. District Court Judge Lydia Griggsby canceled jury selection, which was scheduled to begin on Thursday. Mosby’s trial was scheduled to start Monday.

News outlets report the postponement comes after the defense failed to disclose the details of its expert witness testimony by Griggsby’s July 1 deadline.

Prosecutors filed a motion to delay the trial over concerns about an expert witness the defense wants to call. The government said the defense disclosure was late. Prosecutors want more time to prepare, if the judge allows the testimony.

The judge called for attorneys to return to court Thursday, saying there’s too much to hash out to proceed with the trial schedule.

In January, a grand jury indicted Mosby on two counts each of perjury and making a false statement on a loan application in purchasing a home in Kissimmee, Florida, near Disney World and a condominium in Long Boat Key, Florida. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.