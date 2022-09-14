Read full article on original website
Traffic pattern changing on Mills Drive in Spotsylvania, traffic to be halted overnight
On Sept 21, traffic on Rt. 17, Mills Drive, at the I-95 overpass in Spotsylvania will be shifted onto a new section of road and bridge. The project replacing and widening the Rt. 17 overpass is entering the next phase. As that happens, traffic will be shifted slightly to the right in the work zone to cross I-95 on the first half of the new bridge, VDOT explained in a media release.
WHSV
New roadway construction underway in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The latest construction project is underway at Staunton Crossing. The project will extend Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue to Valley Center Drive off of North Frontier Drive. The roadway will be three lanes wide, and it’s set to include a multi-use lane for pedestrians or bikers, a Park and Drive and a transit stop.
cbs19news
GYK to help provide 2-D stormwater management modeling for Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The City of Charlottesville has received a grant from the Community Flood Preparedness Fund. This funding will allow Charlottesville to provide 2-D models, created by GYK, for the public in areas that are more prone to flooding. GYK is one of Virginia’s largest corporations,...
cbs19news
cbs19news
Seeking input on county's swimming beaches
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Anyone who spent time at Albemarle County’s swimming beaches or who has been thinking about going to them is being asked for some feedback. According to a release, the Albemarle County Department of Parks and Recreation is looking for input on possible improvements...
10 must-do fall activities in and around Richmond
Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard.The family-run orchard has been around for more than 100 years, with U-pick peaches and apples. After your apple-picking adventure, grab some apple cider doughnuts from the country store and get a slushie from the Bold Rock taproom.Apples are available mid-August through November. You can find the varieties currently available here.Details: The orchard is open 9am-6pm daily, and tickets are required on peak fall weekends. You can buy them here....
Augusta Free Press
NBC 29 News
Person shot in area of Cedar Hills Rd. and N. Berkshire Rd.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital Wednesday, September 14. Officers with Albemarle County and Charlottesville responded to the area of Cedar Hill Road and North Berkshire Road around 5:40 p.m. yesterday. A gunshot victim was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center. Their condition has not been released to the public.
wfirnews.com
Wrong-way motorcyclist being pursued dies in head-on crash with truck
State police say a motorcyclist they were pursuing died in a head-on crash with a truck late Tuesday night on US 29 between Lynchburg and Danville. Troopers say 37-year-old James Holley of Graham, North Carolina attempted to elude them by driving south in the northbound lanes when he collided with the semi. Police say they were attempting to stop Holley for reckless driving.
Augusta Free Press
Local flavors: New Waynesboro business provides what the River City needs
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Kelly and Brandon Sheely live in the Tree Streets neighborhood of the River City. And among their furry visitors in that part of the city are foxes. When they opened their new business venture on August 24,...
wsvaonline.com
Griddle fire causes minor damage
A griddle fire Friday morning caused minor damage to the Thunderbird Café along U-S Route 33 in eastern Rockingham County and closed Island Ford Road part of the morning. Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway says the call came in shortly before 7:30. No injuries were reported. A post...
cbs19news
AGU Blogosphere
Friday fold: isoclinal limestone near Harrisonburg
This weekend, my family and I traveled to a little agrotainment complex north of Harrisonburg, Virginia, a joint called Back Home On The Farm. It featured a corn maze, hayrides, petting zoo, apple cider donuts, and pumpkin picking. All typical fall frolic; good clean fun. But there were also big...
cbs19news
Police investigating homicide in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. According to police, the incident occurred around 3 a.m. on the 300 block of Third Street NE. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at...
fox5dc.com
Spotsylvania School Board approves whopping contract for controversial superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - The Spotsylvania School Board just approved a whopping salary offer for its controversial superintendent candidate Mark Taylor. The board met in both closed and open sessions tonight to talk about it, and ended up agreeing upon $245,000 a year. The board's decision to select Taylor has...
caswellmessenger.com
100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2
Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
cbs19news
Charlottesville HRC seeking input on legislative priorities
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A city commission wants to hear from residents about what they think should be legislative priorities for next year’s General Assembly. Every year, the Charlottesville City Council creates a legislative agenda and sends recommendations to the Thomas Jefferson Area Planning District, which then sends a set of regional legislative priorities to state lawmakers.
wina.com
Small plane crashes late Wednesday night near Batesville killing the pilot
EARLYSVILLE (WINA) – State Police is investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred late Wednesday night near the Miller School. A state police release says:. “Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Albemarle County received a distress call from a pilot. Despite efforts to direct the pilot to land at the Charlottesville...
