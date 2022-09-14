ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Watchful Eye

Traffic pattern changing on Mills Drive in Spotsylvania, traffic to be halted overnight

On Sept 21, traffic on Rt. 17, Mills Drive, at the I-95 overpass in Spotsylvania will be shifted onto a new section of road and bridge. The project replacing and widening the Rt. 17 overpass is entering the next phase. As that happens, traffic will be shifted slightly to the right in the work zone to cross I-95 on the first half of the new bridge, VDOT explained in a media release.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

New roadway construction underway in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The latest construction project is underway at Staunton Crossing. The project will extend Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue to Valley Center Drive off of North Frontier Drive. The roadway will be three lanes wide, and it’s set to include a multi-use lane for pedestrians or bikers, a Park and Drive and a transit stop.
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Officials continue to investigate fatal airplane crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Police and federal agents are investigating a single-engine aircraft crash that occurred Wednesday at around 11:30 p.m. One occupant was declared dead at the scene of the crash. Officials say that the individual was in contact with Air Traffic Control, before the crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albemarle County, VA
Traffic
Local
Virginia Traffic
Albemarle County, VA
Government
County
Albemarle County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
cbs19news

Seeking input on county's swimming beaches

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Anyone who spent time at Albemarle County’s swimming beaches or who has been thinking about going to them is being asked for some feedback. According to a release, the Albemarle County Department of Parks and Recreation is looking for input on possible improvements...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Axios Richmond

10 must-do fall activities in and around Richmond

Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard.The family-run orchard has been around for more than 100 years, with U-pick peaches and apples. After your apple-picking adventure, grab some apple cider doughnuts from the country store and get a slushie from the Bold Rock taproom.Apples are available mid-August through November. You can find the varieties currently available here.Details: The orchard is open 9am-6pm daily, and tickets are required on peak fall weekends. You can buy them here....
RICHMOND, VA
NBC 29 News

Person shot in area of Cedar Hills Rd. and N. Berkshire Rd.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital Wednesday, September 14. Officers with Albemarle County and Charlottesville responded to the area of Cedar Hill Road and North Berkshire Road around 5:40 p.m. yesterday. A gunshot victim was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center. Their condition has not been released to the public.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detour#Roundabout#One Way Traffic#Vdot#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Drivers#Gap Turnpike
wfirnews.com

Wrong-way motorcyclist being pursued dies in head-on crash with truck

State police say a motorcyclist they were pursuing died in a head-on crash with a truck late Tuesday night on US 29 between Lynchburg and Danville. Troopers say 37-year-old James Holley of Graham, North Carolina attempted to elude them by driving south in the northbound lanes when he collided with the semi. Police say they were attempting to stop Holley for reckless driving.
GRAHAM, NC
wsvaonline.com

Griddle fire causes minor damage

A griddle fire Friday morning caused minor damage to the Thunderbird Café along U-S Route 33 in eastern Rockingham County and closed Island Ford Road part of the morning. Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway says the call came in shortly before 7:30. No injuries were reported. A post...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

One killed in Albemarle County plane crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says one person has been killed in a small plane crash overnight. According to police, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after county officials received a distress call from the pilot of a private, single-engine aircraft. Attempts...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
AGU Blogosphere

Friday fold: isoclinal limestone near Harrisonburg

This weekend, my family and I traveled to a little agrotainment complex north of Harrisonburg, Virginia, a joint called Back Home On The Farm. It featured a corn maze, hayrides, petting zoo, apple cider donuts, and pumpkin picking. All typical fall frolic; good clean fun. But there were also big...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating homicide in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. According to police, the incident occurred around 3 a.m. on the 300 block of Third Street NE. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
caswellmessenger.com

100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2

Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville HRC seeking input on legislative priorities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A city commission wants to hear from residents about what they think should be legislative priorities for next year’s General Assembly. Every year, the Charlottesville City Council creates a legislative agenda and sends recommendations to the Thomas Jefferson Area Planning District, which then sends a set of regional legislative priorities to state lawmakers.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy