Read full article on original website
Related
ABoR Report: Central Texas housing market continues to stabilize
The August report from the Austin Board of Realtors showed the Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area housing market continued its stabilization trend for the third consecutive month.
How long you have to work to afford a mortgage in Texas, Austin
A new study shows just how long Americans need to work to be able to afford a monthly mortgage payment.
‘Crisis capacity’: Austin Animal Center urging adoptions at Saturday event
The Austin Animal Center is at crisis capacity and closed intake earlier this week in an attempt to manage the number of animals already at the overcrowded shelter.
Council OKs Austin police data collection program pilot, sends oversight measure to May election
The Austin Police Department will reboot its license plate reader program over the coming year. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) City Council voted for a reboot of an Austin Police Department data collection program while leaving city voters with the final say on new policy proposals regarding police oversight and officer disciplinary records.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mother of two struggling with affordability in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Loremise Laiosie is a mother of two. She is originally from Haiti but has lived in Texas for many years. “I am from [Haiti] where all the chaos is, I have been very blessed," she said about moving to Texas. She has called Austin home for...
H-E-B joins forces with Camila Alves McConaughey for state-wide celebration of literacy
Texas' favorite grocery store and the state's unofficial First Lady are joining forces to promote literacy and a love of reading. Scheduled for September 30, H-E-B and New York Times best selling author Camila Alves McConaughey will host the Read 3 Big Texas Read-in both virtually and in-person at select locations.
LIST: Central Texas cities, counties with license plate readers
Here's a list of cities and counties in Central Texas where the LPRs are being used by local law enforcement.
Home holdup: Austin Energy application process is backed up
They went under contract for the home in December, and their project manager said they paid their Austin Energy application fees in March — the same week they got them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Austin police announce 17 changes to protest response policies
On Friday, the Austin Police Department said it would announce changes to its policing policies for protests.
COVID-19 booster vaccines designed for omicron now available in Austin
The vaccine is available through Austin Public Health and local pharmacies. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The bivalent COVID-19 booster shot, which is designed to protect against the omicron variants, is now available in Austin. Everyone over age 12 is eligible for the bivalent booster shot, according to Austin Public Health. Vaccines...
2 Texas-based barbershops among 12 best in the country, report says
Who's got the best barbershop in America? Texas, California, somewhere else perhaps? Well, today of all days we are choosing to celebrate them all!
tpr.org
Austin OKs an automated license plate reader program
Austin City Council approved a revival of a police department program to use license plate scanners on police cruisers and at fixed points throughout the city. The council on Thursday agreed on a one-year pilot program to reinstate the readers, which passively scan license plates in the hopes of assisting police in tracking down stolen vehicles, missing children and people who have felony warrants. The approval, in a 8-3 vote, capped off weeks of negotiations over the program, which opponents argued presents privacy issues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
St. David's North Austin receives first living kidney donor in US
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Kidney Transplant Center at St. David's North Austin Medical Center and Donate Life America announced the first living kidney donor through the National Donate Life Living Donor Registry. The new program allows any adult registered as a deceased donor through the National Donate...
South Austin bakery Crema closes due to rising rent, inflation
Crema Bakery in South Austin is closing its doors for good after nearly a decade of serving the community. They said rent was just too high and they couldn't keep up with the rising cost.
Round Rock seeking community input for Stormwater Master Plan
The city of Round Rock is seeking public input regarding flooding and drainage across the community ahead of its Stormwater Master Plan update through a virtual open house. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Round Rock is seeking public input regarding flooding and drainage across the community ahead of its...
IBM files RFP, seeks new Austin home
The tech titan filed a request Thursday for a proposal for new office space in Austin.
Texas has some of the smallest home lot sizes in the country, study shows
The study looked at almost 400,000 home listings on Zillow to determine the median lot sizes in each state and more than a hundred metro areas.
myfoxzone.com
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Pecan Street Festival, UT football and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area. From a long-running street festival to a battle between University of Texas institutions, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s a...
fox7austin.com
Akins ECHS released from 'hold', resumes normal schedule
AUSTIN, Texas - The hold at Akins Early College High School has been lifted after Austin ISD police said they found no threat. At 3:28 p.m., Austin ISD tweeted the district police determined there was no threat, and the hold would be lifted, releasing students and staff. The school will...
‘Spread like wildfire’: Students talk about threats made at Texas schools
Several threats have been made against schools in Texas this week, including one at Westwood High School and another at Akins High School, both near Austin.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 1