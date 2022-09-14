Read full article on original website
Psych Centra
What Is True Intimacy in a Relationship?
Intimacy is a sense of closeness and connection that transcends physical contact and may bring emotional, mental, and spiritual understanding to any relationship. Intimacy isn’t only the glue that keeps you connected to others, but the atmosphere of closeness you develop with special people in your life. Sometimes intimacy...
Therapists, Psychologists, And Other Mental Health Experts Are Sharing "Red Flags" To Look For In The First Six Months Of A Relationship
"It seems so nice, but it's just a way to get you to depend on them and turn a blind eye on the things that they really want to do."
psychologytoday.com
What Makes Two People Click in a Relationship?
Many people come to therapy asking questions about their intimate relationships. Some common questions are:. “How do I know if I’m looking for the right qualities in a romantic partner?”. “What do I do if I’m having doubts about my relationship?”. “How can I make him/her love me...
Psych Centra
What is a Loving Relationship and Steps To Building One
Humans form many types of connections — so what makes loving relationships special?. We experience many relationships throughout our lives, with a partner, family, friends, colleagues, and acquaintances. There are different connections within these, too — from platonic and sexual to emotional and spiritual. So, where do loving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I'm a psychologist who runs a program designed for male narcissists. I use 3 strategies to see if they can save their marriages.
Dr. David Hawkins runs a three-part course for narcissists who want to save their marriage. If their partner isn't on board, they'll fail, he said.
Lack of intimacy in romantic relationships often goes unnoticed
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The first few years of my marriage were blissful. I was young and in love, and we couldn’t get enough of each other. We were constantly touching, kissing, and exploring new ways to be intimate with each other. But then life happened. We had a kid, careers, and other obligations that seemed to take up our time. Intimacy became less and less of a priority until it was almost non-existent.
Wife Claims Sleeping on a Fold-Out Couch in a Separate Bedroom From Her Husband Has Helped Her Marriage
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio. A woman took to Mumsnet, an internet forum for parents, to declare that she hasn't slept better since she left the bed she once shared with her husband. She now sleeps in her son's room on a fold-out couch. Instead of waking up all night to various disturbances from her husband, she sleeps soundly. No more listening to her husband's snoring, enduring his fidgeting in bed, or freezing from the cold draft from the window he likes to keep open.
studyfinds.org
Love and secrets: Hiding small, innocent purchases from partners can actually benefit relationships
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Secrets are supposedly poison for a healthy relationship, but surprising new research finds hiding a few small purchases from your significant other may actually benefit the relationship. Study authors report the guilt stemming from “secret consumer behavior” frequently leads to greater relationship investment. No...
psychologytoday.com
Lopsided Relationships: When Your Needs Always Come Last
Relationships require mutual give and take. Both people need to demonstrate empathy and care for each other. They need to show interest in each other’s goals and ideas, and a desire to meet each other’s needs whenever possible. Lopsided relationships lack this mutuality. One person consistently does all...
psychologytoday.com
Relationships: When Does "Enough!" Become Enough?
Long-term marriages are not insulted from divorce. Small-scale promises unkept can, over time, add up to a major betrayal. Sometimes only one act can shift a partner from resignation to desperation. When does enough become enough in a relationship so that a spouse files for divorce decades into a marriage?...
My second marriage wasn't supposed to happen
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. After my first marriage ended, it felt like I had just survived a major car accident. I walked away from the whole thing both completely traumatized and utterly incredulous that I had made it out in one piece.
Divorce: When it's appropriate
Divorce is a touchy subject, and no one wants to talk about it. Many people will try to stick it through and work it out for the sake of their children because of the effects of divorce that might cause them or for the sake of the marriage. According to churchofjesuschrist.org,
psychologytoday.com
The Weathervane Emotions: Anger, Jealousy, and Guilt
Anger is when a boundary has been crossed. Jealousy is when you want something different in your life. Guilt means you need to make amends. Painful emotions have gotten a bad rap. Our current "toxic positivity" culture encourages people to disown negative emotions and be upbeat and optimistic. Implicit in this paradigm is that all problems can be overcome with a can-do attitude and a smile on your face.
