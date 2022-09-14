ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Comments / 0

Related
Psych Centra

What Is True Intimacy in a Relationship?

Intimacy is a sense of closeness and connection that transcends physical contact and may bring emotional, mental, and spiritual understanding to any relationship. Intimacy isn’t only the glue that keeps you connected to others, but the atmosphere of closeness you develop with special people in your life. Sometimes intimacy...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

What Makes Two People Click in a Relationship?

Many people come to therapy asking questions about their intimate relationships. Some common questions are:. “How do I know if I’m looking for the right qualities in a romantic partner?”. “What do I do if I’m having doubts about my relationship?”. “How can I make him/her love me...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

What is a Loving Relationship and Steps To Building One

Humans form many types of connections — so what makes loving relationships special?. We experience many relationships throughout our lives, with a partner, family, friends, colleagues, and acquaintances. There are different connections within these, too — from platonic and sexual to emotional and spiritual. So, where do loving...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Couples Therapy#Stress#Marriage Counseling#Family Process
StaceyNHerrera

Lack of intimacy in romantic relationships often goes unnoticed

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The first few years of my marriage were blissful. I was young and in love, and we couldn’t get enough of each other. We were constantly touching, kissing, and exploring new ways to be intimate with each other. But then life happened. We had a kid, careers, and other obligations that seemed to take up our time. Intimacy became less and less of a priority until it was almost non-existent.
Elle Silver

Wife Claims Sleeping on a Fold-Out Couch in a Separate Bedroom From Her Husband Has Helped Her Marriage

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio. A woman took to Mumsnet, an internet forum for parents, to declare that she hasn't slept better since she left the bed she once shared with her husband. She now sleeps in her son's room on a fold-out couch. Instead of waking up all night to various disturbances from her husband, she sleeps soundly. No more listening to her husband's snoring, enduring his fidgeting in bed, or freezing from the cold draft from the window he likes to keep open.
studyfinds.org

Love and secrets: Hiding small, innocent purchases from partners can actually benefit relationships

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Secrets are supposedly poison for a healthy relationship, but surprising new research finds hiding a few small purchases from your significant other may actually benefit the relationship. Study authors report the guilt stemming from “secret consumer behavior” frequently leads to greater relationship investment. No...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
psychologytoday.com

Lopsided Relationships: When Your Needs Always Come Last

Relationships require mutual give and take. Both people need to demonstrate empathy and care for each other. They need to show interest in each other’s goals and ideas, and a desire to meet each other’s needs whenever possible. Lopsided relationships lack this mutuality. One person consistently does all...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Relationships: When Does "Enough!" Become Enough?

Long-term marriages are not insulted from divorce. Small-scale promises unkept can, over time, add up to a major betrayal. Sometimes only one act can shift a partner from resignation to desperation. When does enough become enough in a relationship so that a spouse files for divorce decades into a marriage?...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
M. Brown

My second marriage wasn't supposed to happen

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. After my first marriage ended, it felt like I had just survived a major car accident. I walked away from the whole thing both completely traumatized and utterly incredulous that I had made it out in one piece.
Bella Smith

Divorce: When it's appropriate

Divorce is a touchy subject, and no one wants to talk about it. Many people will try to stick it through and work it out for the sake of their children because of the effects of divorce that might cause them or for the sake of the marriage. According to churchofjesuschrist.org,
psychologytoday.com

The Weathervane Emotions: Anger, Jealousy, and Guilt

Anger is when a boundary has been crossed. Jealousy is when you want something different in your life. Guilt means you need to make amends. Painful emotions have gotten a bad rap. Our current "toxic positivity" culture encourages people to disown negative emotions and be upbeat and optimistic. Implicit in this paradigm is that all problems can be overcome with a can-do attitude and a smile on your face.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy