Utica, NY

WKTV

Child charged for falsely reporting abduction attempt

New Hartford, N.Y.-- A child has been arrested and charged for falsely reporting an incident that led to a massive search and the cancellation of the New Hartford Cross Country Meet. It happened around 10 AM at the Perry Jr. High School. According to police, an area resident located the child off campus and called 911. The child then told police that he was approached by a male wearing a camouflaged jacket and in possession of a hand gun had tried to lure him into the woods. The child then stated he ran away and became lost in a wooded area. This led police and school officials to cancel the meet and evacuate the campus, while they commenced a search for the suspect. An emergency alert was sent out over TV, radio and cell phones advising residents to "call 911 if the male is seen". K-9 officers from Utica and State Police along with a drone unit from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office were dispatched for the search. During an interview at the New Hartford Police station, the child admitted to police that he had made the entire story up and that none of the information reported to police was true. The child is being charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident, which is a misdemeanor.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WKTV

Firefighters from across the state gather in Old Forge for annual drill school

OLD FORGE, N.Y. – The 55th annual Old Forge Firefighters Drill School kicked off Thursday bringing together hundreds of firefighters across the state for training, events and activities. The event continues through Sunday, Sept. 18. This year’s theme honors Ukrainian firefighters, especially the 35 killed since the start of...
OLD FORGE, NY
WKTV

19-year-old charged with attempted murder following Utica shooting

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting on Dudley Avenue last week. Officers responded to the 1600 block around 3:30 a.m. after reports of gunfire. Police say the suspect, 19-year-old Jahques Gadson, fired several shots toward a female and she was struck in the shoulder. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the injury is not considered life-threatening.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Relay for Life returns to Delta Lake State Park

ROME, NY - The American Cancer Society's Relay for Life took place at Delta Lake State Park Saturday. This year's event was a little different. Usually various communities around the area hold their own relays, but this year organizers decided to combine them all into one big relay. Over 50...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Starlighters Drum & Bugle Corps planning grand reunion

"They were anticipation it was going to be a large crowd…." The Starlighters Drum and Bugle Corps is planning a Grand Reunion. It’s been nearly 60 years since they’ve played together as a group, but they’re expecting a good turnout because back when they were competing, the entire community came out to support them. Starlighters Co-Chair Reunion Committee Dan Clayton is excited for everyone.
FRANKFORT, NY
WKTV

Local volunteers particpate in fall clean-up

ROME, NY - Everybody's done their fair share of spring cleaning, but have you ever considered doing a fall clean-up? That’s what volunteers from the local United Way were doing Saturday. Members of United Way Mohawk Valley's Emerging Leaders United gathered at Steven’s Field in Rome to give the...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Participants needed for research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park

Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business & Technology Park in Rome and needs hundreds of people between the ages of 18 and 65 to participate. Participants can act as basic role-players for one day between Sept. 20 and 27. Pay is $180. IARPA will instruct...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Golf tourney raises money for addiction recovery services through CFLR

ROME, N.Y. – A golf tournament was held in Rome Friday morning to support local services that help people recovering from addiction. The Center for Family Life and Recovery puts on the annual Tim Foley Recovery Classic to raise money for its prevention, health, counseling and community programs that assist those struggling with addiction and their families.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Unused hand sanitizer on the move

More than 700,000 gallons of unused hand sanitizer that's been in Oriskany since 2021 is being sent to Rochester to be repurposed. More than 700,000 gallons of state-produced hand sanitizer moving from Oriskany to Rochester for recycling. Hundreds of thousands of gallons of expired state-produced hand sanitizer that were sitting...
ORISKANY, NY
WKTV

Special Olympians compete in Bocce Regionals

ROME, NY - Plenty of excitement on the courts in Rome Saturday. Teams of Special Olympic athletes, including 4 unified teams, gathered at the Toccolana Club to compete in the Super Regional Bocce Competition. The teams come from all over the state to participate in the event. Bocce has been...
ROME, NY

