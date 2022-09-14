Read full article on original website
BREAKING NEWS: Two Michigan State starters did not travel with team to Washington
The Spartans will be without two key contributors against the Huskies...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker: Spartans will regret repeated instances of 'death by inches' in loss to Washington
Mel Tucker and Michigan State fell on the road to Washington, trying to come back late but running out of time against the Huskies. In the end, a sluggish start to the game on both sides of the ball doomed the Spartans as they fall to 2-1 on the season.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3
Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
Notre Dame commit visiting Michigan for UConn game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Brandon Davis-Swain, a four-star defensive lineman in the 2024 class, is visiting Michigan for the UConn game, The Michigan Insider confirmed Saturday morning. Davis-Swain, a product of West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School, is a Notre Dame commit. He holds offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska,...
Staff Predictions: No. 11 Michigan State at Washington
The Spartans hit the road for the first time in 2022, and will be tested by the Huskies
saturdaytradition.com
AJ Henning increases Michigan lead over UConn with electric punt return TD
AJ Henning has been waiting for that one. He’s finally got his punt return score this season, and he had to work for it. Michigan is up big on UConn and we aren’t even to halftime. Henning took a punt the distance, breaking several tackles along the way while showcasing his ridiculous breakaway speed.
What time, what channel is the Michigan State-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (2-0) continues its season-opening, four-game homestand this Saturday, as Michigan State (2-0) makes its first visit to Seattle since 1970. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT, and the game will air on ABC television. The Huskies have opened the season with convincing wins over Kent State and Portland State in new head coach Kalen DeBoer’s first year at the helm. Following the game vs. the Spartans, the Huskies wrap up their month-long homestand with the Pac-12 opener vs. Stanford.
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara injury: Jim Harbaugh updates status for Michigan QB following UConn game
Cade McNamara exited Michigan’s blowout win over UConn with what appeared to be a leg injury following a sack. Jim Harbaugh spoke on McNamara’s status postgame, stating that the backup quarterback will miss at least “a few weeks” following the injury. Harbaugh named JJ McCarthy the...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State unveils road uniforms for west coast visit to Washington
Michigan State will be wearing its all white uniforms for its road matchup against Washington on Saturday, the team announced on Twitter on Thursday. Both teams are looking to stay undefeated, while Washington hopes to prove itself against a ranked, respected team. The Spartans sit at No. 11 in the...
Watch as Concord football players are escorted to the field by veterans
CONCORD, MI -- It was the seniors idea. And Concord High School football coach Max Clark was fully on board.
wkzo.com
U of M at home, MSU on the road for Sunday college football action
ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – In college football action Saturday, fifth-ranked University of Michigan hosts UConn while ninth-ranked Michigan State University visits Washington. Western Michigan University plays host to 23rd ranked Pittsburgh at Waldo Stadium, Eastern Michigan University plays at Arizona State while Central Michigan University will host...
Jim Harbaugh gives unfortunate injury update on QB Cade McNamara
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines may have won the game against Connecticut on Saturday afternoon, but they lost backup quarterback Cade McNamara in the process. Just before halftime, McNamara was hit hard after throwing the ball, and he suffered an injury. Following the game, Harbaugh spoke to reporters and...
saturdaytradition.com
Ronnie Bell's ridiculous one-handed TD attempt ruled incomplete
Michigan receiver Ronnie Bell showed some insane effort on a touchdown attempt, but his catch was ruled incomplete. Bell fought threw the contact and extended his arm out to wrangle the ball in, but the referees said it hit the ground and it was ruled incomplete. Despite the ruling, Bell still showed some insane athleticism on the play.
Detroit News
Corn maze at Michigan farm takes MSU-UM rivalry to new heights
A farm about an hour northeast of Detroit is taking the rivalry of two of Michigan's most known Big Ten colleges to new heights. On Saturday, Choice Farm Market in Webberville is scheduled to unveil a new corn maze that aerially shows the head of Michigan State University's Spartan mascot, the state of Michigan outline, and the University of Michigan's block "M".
MLive.com
Which Jackson-area high school has the best football stadium?
JACKSON -- Debate may long rage over who has the best team on the field, and opinions are bound to differ on that.
Grand Rapids, Thornapple Kellogg cancel football game due to safety concerns, squaring off Sept. 17
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Friday night lights stayed off at Houseman Field in Grand Rapids after a high school football game was canceled due to safety concerns. Grand Rapids Public Schools’ Ottawa Hills High School varsity team was set to square off against Thornapple Kellogg on Friday, Sept. 16, but the game was called off and rescheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Houseman Field, 162 Houseman Ave NE.
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan to pay $490M to Anderson survivors
DETROIT – The terms were laid out in Jan. 2022 but only now have 98% of those with a claim against the University of Michigan signed off on the $490 million settlement slated for 1,000 victims of Dr. Robert Anderson. In a statement, Paul Brown, the Chairman of the...
Thousands of fans flock to Michigan family farm for county music star Luke Bryan's 2022 tour
Luke Bryan is making his second appearance at a sold-out show hosted by a Michigan family farm on the Livingston/Ingham County border Saturday evening,
abc12.com
Grand Blanc football players, cheerleaders disciplined over messages
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Multiple members of the Grand Blanc High School varsity football team and cheerleading squad were disciplined over a series of messages in a private group chat among players. Grand Blanc Community Schools confirmed on Thursday that multiple players received unspecified discipline over messages "that were...
