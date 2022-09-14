The Washington football team (2-0) continues its season-opening, four-game homestand this Saturday, as Michigan State (2-0) makes its first visit to Seattle since 1970. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT, and the game will air on ABC television. The Huskies have opened the season with convincing wins over Kent State and Portland State in new head coach Kalen DeBoer’s first year at the helm. Following the game vs. the Spartans, the Huskies wrap up their month-long homestand with the Pac-12 opener vs. Stanford.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO