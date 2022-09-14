ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3

Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Notre Dame commit visiting Michigan for UConn game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Brandon Davis-Swain, a four-star defensive lineman in the 2024 class, is visiting Michigan for the UConn game, The Michigan Insider confirmed Saturday morning. Davis-Swain, a product of West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School, is a Notre Dame commit. He holds offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska,...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

AJ Henning increases Michigan lead over UConn with electric punt return TD

AJ Henning has been waiting for that one. He’s finally got his punt return score this season, and he had to work for it. Michigan is up big on UConn and we aren’t even to halftime. Henning took a punt the distance, breaking several tackles along the way while showcasing his ridiculous breakaway speed.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Michigan State-Washington game on?

The Washington football team (2-0) continues its season-opening, four-game homestand this Saturday, as Michigan State (2-0) makes its first visit to Seattle since 1970. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT, and the game will air on ABC television. The Huskies have opened the season with convincing wins over Kent State and Portland State in new head coach Kalen DeBoer’s first year at the helm. Following the game vs. the Spartans, the Huskies wrap up their month-long homestand with the Pac-12 opener vs. Stanford.
SEATTLE, WA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State unveils road uniforms for west coast visit to Washington

Michigan State will be wearing its all white uniforms for its road matchup against Washington on Saturday, the team announced on Twitter on Thursday. Both teams are looking to stay undefeated, while Washington hopes to prove itself against a ranked, respected team. The Spartans sit at No. 11 in the...
EAST LANSING, MI
wkzo.com

U of M at home, MSU on the road for Sunday college football action

ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – In college football action Saturday, fifth-ranked University of Michigan hosts UConn while ninth-ranked Michigan State University visits Washington. Western Michigan University plays host to 23rd ranked Pittsburgh at Waldo Stadium, Eastern Michigan University plays at Arizona State while Central Michigan University will host...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Ronnie Bell's ridiculous one-handed TD attempt ruled incomplete

Michigan receiver Ronnie Bell showed some insane effort on a touchdown attempt, but his catch was ruled incomplete. Bell fought threw the contact and extended his arm out to wrangle the ball in, but the referees said it hit the ground and it was ruled incomplete. Despite the ruling, Bell still showed some insane athleticism on the play.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Corn maze at Michigan farm takes MSU-UM rivalry to new heights

A farm about an hour northeast of Detroit is taking the rivalry of two of Michigan's most known Big Ten colleges to new heights. On Saturday, Choice Farm Market in Webberville is scheduled to unveil a new corn maze that aerially shows the head of Michigan State University's Spartan mascot, the state of Michigan outline, and the University of Michigan's block "M".
WEBBERVILLE, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, Thornapple Kellogg cancel football game due to safety concerns, squaring off Sept. 17

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Friday night lights stayed off at Houseman Field in Grand Rapids after a high school football game was canceled due to safety concerns. Grand Rapids Public Schools’ Ottawa Hills High School varsity team was set to square off against Thornapple Kellogg on Friday, Sept. 16, but the game was called off and rescheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Houseman Field, 162 Houseman Ave NE.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

University of Michigan to pay $490M to Anderson survivors

DETROIT – The terms were laid out in Jan. 2022 but only now have 98% of those with a claim against the University of Michigan signed off on the $490 million settlement slated for 1,000 victims of Dr. Robert Anderson. In a statement, Paul Brown, the Chairman of the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc football players, cheerleaders disciplined over messages

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Multiple members of the Grand Blanc High School varsity football team and cheerleading squad were disciplined over a series of messages in a private group chat among players. Grand Blanc Community Schools confirmed on Thursday that multiple players received unspecified discipline over messages "that were...
GRAND BLANC, MI

