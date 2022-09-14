Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Just In: Vols Lose Star WR in Akron Game
Tennessee star wide receiver Cedric Tillman will not return for the Vols in their game against Akron, the ESPN+ broadcast confirms. Tillman took a hard shot to the leg when getting tackled on an eight-yard reception midway through the second quarter. The broadcast also stated Tillman ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brady Quinn names SEC team as College Football Playoff dark horse
Tennessee is in their 2nd season under Josh Heupel, with the No. 15 Volunteers welcoming Akron to Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Vols were once one of the top teams in college football. But the program has struggled to regain its footing since Phillip Fulmer stepped down in 2008 after 16 seasons; Heupel is the 5th coach it’s had since then. But is Tennessee possibly positioned for a College Football Playoff berth in 2022?
Bold Predictions: No.15 Tennessee-Akron
No.15 Tennessee (2-0, 0-0) is set to host Akron (1-1,0-0) on Saturday night for its third non-conference game of the 2022 schedule. Tennessee opened as a fifty-point favorite against the Zips as the Vols will look to fine tune some things before embarking in conference play. Ahead of the contest, ...
Breaking: Tennessee Gives Josh Heupel a Raise
Tennessee Football head coach Josh Heupel has received a $1 Million raise, increasing his annual salary to $5 Million, On3's VolQuest reports. Heupel's contract runs through Jan. 31, 2028 with a guaranteed salary of $5 million annually, VolQuest stated. Heupel's raise makes him ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Tennessee Dismisses Two Football Players Following Arrests
Team spokesperson Bill Martin announced the news Friday.
atozsports.com
Watch: Josh Heupel has perfect reaction to Vols’ game against Florida being sold out
The Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Florida Gators on September 24 in Neyland Stadium is officially sold out. Tennessee made the announcement that the game is sold out on Wednesday evening. On Thursday, Vols head coach Josh Heupel met with the media to discuss Tennessee’s game against Akron this...
Tennessee to Retire No. 5 Jersey
Tennessee Basketball announced Thursday evening that they are going to add a new jersey to the rafters in Thompson-Boling Arena: the No. 5 of VFL great Chris Lofton. Lofton's reaction to the news can be seen below. UT will officially retire the jersey on January 14, 2023 when the Vols ...
How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron
Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bestofarkansassports.com
SEC Corrects Mistake, Reportedly Gives Fans What They Want + Other Takeaways from 2023 Baseball Schedule
The mistake didn’t even make it to the weekend, giving Arkansas — and Tennessee — baseball fans something to celebrate in the middle of football season. The SEC, just two days after revealing it, rescinded its 2023 conference slate because of “an error in the scheduling process,” the league announced Friday. Two matchups not scheduled to take place until 2024 somehow made their way into the schedule, so a “revised” version will come “in the near future.”
WBIR
A look at the games Tennessee has been favored to win by 40 or more points
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football is favored to win by 47.5 points against Akron on Saturday. It's not often the Vols have been that much of a favorite against opposing teams. Since the 2006-2007 season, they have been favored by 40 points or more just four times. The most...
SEC Coach Reportedly Receives Significant Raise After 2-0 Start
A 2-0 start for the Tennessee Volunteers has landed head coach Josh Heupel a significant raise. The pay-bump is worth $1 million, bringing his guaranteed annual salary to $5 million per year. The amended contract runs through Jan. 31, 2028, per Brent Hubbs of VolQuest. Heupel's buyout is $8 million...
UT Football player no longer on team after domestic assault arrest
A University of Tennessee Football player is no longer on the team after a domestic assault arrest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBIR
Vols head coach Josh Heupel receives $1 million raise
Vols head coach Josh Heupel received a big raise after his first season on Rocky Top. So a $1 million raise and now his contract goes through 2028.
wvlt.tv
Downtown Maryville business leaders excited for new development
Jake Lyon of Fulton High School is voted homecoming king in emotional ceremony. The spokesperson said the company would be opening a second location in Sevierville in the spring of 2023. Poultry exhibit at Tennessee Valley Fair shut down after bird flu detected in state. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
WBIR
Centro Hispano honors changemakers in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sept. 15, 2022, Centro Hispano of East Tennessee honored local changemakers across East Tennessee and the positive influence they have on serving and sharing Hispanic and Latinx culture in their communities. Each year, Centro Hispano's Latino Awards recognize individuals and groups in three categories: the...
Tennessee lawmakers boost funding for mental health resources
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee lawmakers are increasing funding in the mental health field. Sen. Becky Duncan Massey (R-Knoxville) recently sponsored a budget amendment to give $500,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters organizations across the state. Massey explained one of the key ways to help children cope is through mentorship.
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
While four East Tennessee school districts ranked low in state report, two others achieved success
TENNESSEE, USA — Newly released state performance data showed multiple East Tennessee school systems found themselves among the lowest-performing districts in the state in the last academic year. However, two school districts were considered "exemplary" in the report. They were Newport City Schools and the Tennessee Schools for the...
Service & Sacrifice: Original Golden Knight
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Daredevils. Pioneers. Adrenaline junkies. All are fitting descriptions of a group of elite soldiers who helped develop the Army Golden Knights parachute unit. “You get out and get open and it’s the quietest thing you have ever heard in your life. You can hear people on...
wvlt.tv
Second Chick-fil-A coming to Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson with Chick-Fil-A confirmed that a second location will open in Sevier County in the coming year. Currently, the only Chick-Fil-A in Sevier County is located on the Parkway in Sevierville right next door to Wal-Mart. This creates a lot of traffic in the area for customers trying to get to each store.
Comments / 0