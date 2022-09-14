ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just In: Vols Lose Star WR in Akron Game

Tennessee star wide receiver Cedric Tillman will not return for the Vols in their game against Akron, the ESPN+ broadcast confirms.  Tillman took a hard shot to the leg when getting tackled on an eight-yard reception midway through the second quarter.  The broadcast also stated Tillman ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brady Quinn names SEC team as College Football Playoff dark horse

Tennessee is in their 2nd season under Josh Heupel, with the No. 15 Volunteers welcoming Akron to Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Vols were once one of the top teams in college football. But the program has struggled to regain its footing since Phillip Fulmer stepped down in 2008 after 16 seasons; Heupel is the 5th coach it’s had since then. But is Tennessee possibly positioned for a College Football Playoff berth in 2022?
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Bold Predictions: No.15 Tennessee-Akron

No.15 Tennessee (2-0, 0-0) is set to host Akron (1-1,0-0) on Saturday night for its third non-conference game of the 2022 schedule. Tennessee opened as a fifty-point favorite against the Zips as the Vols will look to fine tune some things before embarking in conference play. Ahead of the contest, ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Breaking: Tennessee Gives Josh Heupel a Raise

Tennessee Football head coach Josh Heupel has received a $1 Million raise, increasing his annual salary to $5 Million, On3's VolQuest reports.  Heupel's contract runs through Jan. 31, 2028 with a guaranteed salary of $5 million annually, VolQuest stated.  Heupel's raise makes him ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Tennessee to Retire No. 5 Jersey

Tennessee Basketball announced Thursday evening that they are going to add a new jersey to the rafters in Thompson-Boling Arena: the No. 5 of VFL great Chris Lofton.  Lofton's reaction to the news can be seen below.  UT will officially retire the jersey on January 14, 2023 when the Vols ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron

Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bestofarkansassports.com

SEC Corrects Mistake, Reportedly Gives Fans What They Want + Other Takeaways from 2023 Baseball Schedule

The mistake didn’t even make it to the weekend, giving Arkansas — and Tennessee — baseball fans something to celebrate in the middle of football season. The SEC, just two days after revealing it, rescinded its 2023 conference slate because of “an error in the scheduling process,” the league announced Friday. Two matchups not scheduled to take place until 2024 somehow made their way into the schedule, so a “revised” version will come “in the near future.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
wvlt.tv

Downtown Maryville business leaders excited for new development

Jake Lyon of Fulton High School is voted homecoming king in emotional ceremony. The spokesperson said the company would be opening a second location in Sevierville in the spring of 2023. Poultry exhibit at Tennessee Valley Fair shut down after bird flu detected in state. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

Centro Hispano honors changemakers in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sept. 15, 2022, Centro Hispano of East Tennessee honored local changemakers across East Tennessee and the positive influence they have on serving and sharing Hispanic and Latinx culture in their communities. Each year, Centro Hispano's Latino Awards recognize individuals and groups in three categories: the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee lawmakers boost funding for mental health resources

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee lawmakers are increasing funding in the mental health field. Sen. Becky Duncan Massey (R-Knoxville) recently sponsored a budget amendment to give $500,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters organizations across the state. Massey explained one of the key ways to help children cope is through mentorship.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Service & Sacrifice: Original Golden Knight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Daredevils. Pioneers. Adrenaline junkies. All are fitting descriptions of a group of elite soldiers who helped develop the Army Golden Knights parachute unit. “You get out and get open and it’s the quietest thing you have ever heard in your life. You can hear people on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Second Chick-fil-A coming to Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson with Chick-Fil-A confirmed that a second location will open in Sevier County in the coming year. Currently, the only Chick-Fil-A in Sevier County is located on the Parkway in Sevierville right next door to Wal-Mart. This creates a lot of traffic in the area for customers trying to get to each store.
SEVIERVILLE, TN

