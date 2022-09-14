Read full article on original website
Perry Township Schools host bus driver recruiting event
INDIANAPOLIS — Perry Township Schools is actively recruiting bus drivers to help get their students to school. This weekend they are hosting a special event to give people a chance to see what it’s like behind the wheel. Transportation Director Patrick Murphy says the bus driver is the...
IU Greek Life leaders making changes after 3 frats put on cease and desist
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Greek Life leaders at Indiana University are implementing new rules and regulations for social events after three fraternities were issued cease and desist letters in just over a week. The three fraternities in question are Sigma Alpha Mu, Sigma Phi Epsilon and Alpha Epsilon Pi. The...
IUPUI funding housing equity initiative to reduce infant mortality rate in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI recently received a five-year $2.4 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration to launch a housing equity initiative to reduce the infant mortality rate in Indianapolis. The initiative will address housing instability, a...
Students organize march on first day of Indiana’s near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — For Paris Mayes, who grew up in foster care, her message to lawmakers is personal. “There’s so many kids in the system that have nowhere to go, nowhere to call home,” she said. “They’re trying to save lives, but they’re not focusing on lives that are already here.”
Faith leaders call to ‘Stop The Violence’ during annual rally
INDIANAPOLIS — Songs of worship and prayers for healing were heard outside the Indiana State House on Friday afternoon. “We gather and we voice answers, we pray, and that’s what we do every year,” said Senior Pastor Fredrick Willis Boyd Jr., Zion Unity Baptist Church. Boyd helps...
Indy abortion doc moving practice out of state to keep providing abortions
INDIANAPOLIS — As Indiana’s near-total abortion ban takes effect, several abortion clinics across the state are getting ready to close down for good. However, Dr. Katie McHugh said her work providing abortions to women who want them will not come to an end, it’ll just be moving locations.
Who killed Ann? Distant relative still seeking justice 45 years later
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Family says Ann Harmeier was a beautiful, talented Indiana University co-ed who was just starting her junior year as a theater major. “I always tell people that Ann had a sparkle about her,” said Ann’s second cousin Scott Burnham. “A certain quality that you don’t find in too many people.”
Auto repairs delayed due to supply chain issues, how to save on rental costs
CARMEL, Ind. — Supply chain issues continue to impact multiple industries, but now it’s even putting some consumers on a tighter budget. Local auto repair shops said certain auto parts are taking weeks to come in – leaving drivers in a rental for longer. “Everybody’s trying hard...
Indiana drought conditions improve over last week
INDIANA — Every Thursday the Drought Monitor is updated and this week our drought conditions have improved! So far for the month of September, Indianapolis has picked up 1.13″ of rainfall, which is 0.35″ below where we should be so far. There are still no moderate drought...
High School Football: September 16
INDIANAPOLIS – Friday marks the official halfway point of the high school football regular season. East side meets west side as perennial Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference powerhouses Warren Central and Ben Davis both look to improve to 3-2 after slow starts. Class 6A No. 1 Brownsburg aims to stay perfect...
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at Smokin’ Barrel BBQ in Indianapolis.
Strong storms headed towards Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the day. Then Sunday evening into early Monday strong storms will be headed towards Indiana. Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the low 90s, a sharp drop in heat will follow. Storms late Sunday night.
Closest national parks to Indianapolis
Story name: Closest national parks to Indianapolis. Description: Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area. Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
Indiana man arrested after leading ISP on chase with semi-truck
Tippecanoe County, Ind. — An Indiana man is now facing charges after failing to stop for a traffic violation, then leading police on a pursuit while driving a semi-truck. Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, Indiana State Police troopers patrolling US 231 near County Road 600 North attempted to stop a truck being driven by 43-year-old Dimitri Robinson of Merrillville, Indiana.
IMPD: Person shot on east side in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 1:00 p.m. Saturday, IMPD was dispatched to the 3100 block of East Washington Street, on the city’s east side, on report of a person shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim is currently reported to be in critical condition.
Warren Central student accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend faces battery charges
INDIANAPOLIS — A Warren Central High School student accused of assaulting a fellow student is facing battery charges. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a student was assaulted Tuesday by her former boyfriend. She was provided with medical treatment. A police report shows that the suspect, a 17-year-old, was...
Greenfield police see ‘significant’ increase in arrests
GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department has arrested almost twice as many people in the first half of this year as they had in the same period last year. Overall, Greenfield Police Chief Brian Hartman said it’s an 87% increase in arrests when you compare January to July in 2022 to the same six months in 2021. That breaks down to 291 arrests before July 1 this year and 156 before July 1 last year.
IMPD: Person seriously injured in shooting on city’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously injured in a shooting Friday afternoon on the northeast side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. Just before 4 p.m., police were called to the 2800 block of Brookside Avenue — a couple blocks south of Massachusetts Avenue and Rural Street.
Columbus man dies after police find him injured in wood line
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police department is conducting a death investigation of a man who was found injured early Saturday morning. At approximately 1:40 a.m., CPD officers were dispatched to the area of Indianapolis Road and Tellman Road on report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they located...
Separate shootings leave 2 dead on violent Thursday in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Two investigations are underway by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives after two people were killed in separate shootings. On Thursday morning, just after 6 a.m., IMPD East District officers responded to the 7300 block of Taos Trail to check the welfare of a person. According to police, officers found a man unresponsive, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
