Meet Gwen, our pet of the week. Gwen is a 1-year and 9-month-old adult female Domestic Shorthair. She has been at the shelter for about a week. She is described as very friendly and calm, known for being very social and getting along well with humans, however, she is not good with dogs. Gwen has no bite history, has been spayed, and is up to date with her shots. She is currently available for adoption at Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM)

STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO