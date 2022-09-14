Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Towns with the Best Downtown Areas
Pennsylvania is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities that make up the Keystone State, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of PA.
Trail of Year honor for towpath cutting through Easton will build visitor momentum, group says
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources last week celebrated the Delaware Canal State Park Towpath’s recognition as Pennsylvania’s 2022 Trail of the Year. The 58.9-mile trail, a popular spot for walking, running and biking, passes through 18 municipalities between Northampton and Bucks counties, according to a release from the DCNR. The towpath section of the trail is a part of the D&L Trail — its northern terminus is located along Route 611 in Easton at the confluence of the Delaware and Lehigh rivers.
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. 88 K-POT: Bethlehem Square shopping center, 3926 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Township. All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue is on its way, with 88 K-Pot opening perhaps in December near...
Fire severely damages Pa. Burger King restaurant
A fire late Thursday extensively damaged the Burger King in the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township. No injuries were reported, authorities said. The two-alarm fire in the 3700 block off Easton-Nazareth Highway was reported at 10:19 p.m., according to a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor. It was out within an hour, Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Seip told lehighvalleylive.com on Friday morning.
Bethlehemites are ‘Starstruck’ by an art film about their own history
The 281-year-old story of Bethlehem has been condensed into a 19-minute art film and sculptural installation at Lehigh University. Called “Starstruck: An American Tale,” by artist Shimon Attie, the two-channel projection inside the university’s Art Gallery uses six local performers portraying different historical layers of their hometown: from its founding by Moravian Christians in the 18th century, to the dominance and deflation of the steel industry in the 19th and 20th centuries, to the rise of a gambling economy.
Allentown State Hospital may be sold to City Center Investment Corp. for $5.5M, under new bill proposal
The former Allentown State Hospital property may soon be sold off to a well-known area developer in a $5.5 million deal. Republican Sen. Pat Browne, representing the 16th District, which covers portions of Lehigh County, introduced the bill this past Tuesday in Harrisburg. It calls for selling the 195-acre property to City Center Investment Corp., which is led by developer J.B. Reilly. City Center Investment is responsible for multiple major redevelopment projects in Downtown Allentown.
Fetterman trolls Oz, Mastriano with ‘Jersey Boys’ meme following reports of voter registration in NJ
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman mocked Republican opponent Mehmet Oz and Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on Friday using a “Jersey Boys” meme following reports that the latter candidate was registered to vote in New Jersey until last year. Fetterman, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, responded to an article published by the New Jersey Globe that reported Mastriano was registered […]
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Jim Thorpe (PA)
An ideal vacation destination is Jim Thorpe, seated amid the Pocono Mountains. This town is the Carbon County seat, situated in eastern Pennsylvania, with a population of 4,648 as of 2020. The town was first known as Mauch Chunk. In 1953, the name was changed to Jim Thorpe in honor...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem rapper, poet, and writer: Alonzo Gross
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem's rapper, poet, and writer, Alonzo Gross, sits down with Karin Mallet and Bo Koltnow. Watch the video to learn about Alonzo's book and his insights into the creative journey.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Pa. store
With sales down 26% year over year for Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it had identified approximately 150 of its lower-producing stores that it plans to close. This week, the company released a list of 56 of those stores, which includes one location in the state. The...
wlvr.org
Lehigh Valley’s first Latino Restaurant Week to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
BETHLEHEM — A new and delicious way to celebrate national Hispanic Heritage Month is making its debut in the Lehigh Valley. The inaugural Latino Restaurant Week LV, highlighting Latino eateries and cuisine throughout the area, kicked off Thursday in Bethlehem. The event is dubbed as a week, but it...
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Recently, two cities in the great state of Pennsylvania have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
thebrownandwhite.com
Watch your water: Lehigh Valley put on drought watch
After a summer of little rain across northeastern Pennsylvania, 36 counties, including those that make up the Lehigh Valley, have been placed under drought watch by the state Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Commonwealth Drought Task Force. Ed Boscola, director of Bethlehem’s Department of Water and Sewer Resources, said...
WFMZ-TV Online
Expect lots of fun at the Latin Festival in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Saturday is the 7th annual Latin Festival in Pottstown in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. It's set from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Riverfront Park. Activities include mariachi music, authentic Latin American Food, Salsa dancing lessons. There will also be free canoeing, kayaking, biking, and...
Explosion at Quakertown home under investigation
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Officials are trying to figure out what caused an explosion at a home in Bucks County. Chopper 3 was over a home at Route 313 and Thatcher Road in Quakertown.CBS3 was told the home partially exploded around 1:30 p.m. Friday.It's unclear if there was anyone home at the time of the explosion or if anyone was injured.
Pa. man killed in chemical explosion: reports
A Pennsylvania man died following a workplace accident Tuesday morning, according to reports from WNEP and Fox 56. Citing the Lehigh County Coroner’s report, Fox 56 said Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, of Sayre, was working at a water treatment facility on Route 6 in Wysox when a chemical explosion occurred.
AWSOM Pet of the Week - Gwen
Meet Gwen, our pet of the week. Gwen is a 1-year and 9-month-old adult female Domestic Shorthair. She has been at the shelter for about a week. She is described as very friendly and calm, known for being very social and getting along well with humans, however, she is not good with dogs. Gwen has no bite history, has been spayed, and is up to date with her shots. She is currently available for adoption at Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM)
Times News
Eckley Miners’ Village holds history event
The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, the commonwealth’s official history agency, invites the public to explore Eckley Miners’ Village and other state-owned historic sites along the Pennsylvania Trails of History for free on Sept. 24. Eckley will host author Mitch Troutman, who will read from his new book,...
Lehigh County farm attraction goes on the sale block for near $11M
A popular Lehigh County orchard and farm is being listed for sale at nearly $11 million. Grim’s Orchard & Family Farm, 9875 Schantz Road, in Upper Macungie went on the sale block in August, according to online real estate records. Owner Joshua Grim told lehighvalleylive.com Friday he and wife, Josie Grim, plan to retire, which is why they hope to sell the farm.
