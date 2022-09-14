ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

sonomamag.com

12 Favorite Mexican Restaurants in Sonoma County

Everyone has a favorite neighborhood taco shop, and arguing over who has the best burritos, tacos and salsa is a family tradition. We’ve collected some tried-and-true spots with the sonomamag.com seal of approval. Click through the above gallery for details. Looking for the best burrito in Sonoma County? Click here. And share your favorite Mexican restaurants in the comments below.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County food hall Local Kitchens names 7 restaurants for September opening

A Sept. 23 opening is planned in Mill Valley for Local Kitchens, a micro food hall. As the North Bay Business Journal reported in May, the venue will host seven restaurants at a single location at 741 E. Blithedale Ave. Initial businesses there, according to the owners, are set to be Oren’s Hummus, The Melt, Sushirrito, Proposition Chicken, The Plant, Wise Sons and Fiorella.
sonomacountygazette.com

Sonoma County birders: Come see the Vaux’s Swifts in Sebastopol

Linda Irving wasn’t expecting to see what she saw at Park Side Elementary Tuesday night. The principal for the Sebastopol elementary school and superintendent for the city’s small public school district reported she went to check on the school after Tuesday’s earthquake -- centered in Santa Rosa’s Larkfield neighborhood -- had caused the town of Sebastopol to shake, rattle and roll.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Santa Rosa, CA — 15 Top Places!

If you haven’t decided where to go just yet for brunch, check out Santa Rosa in California. The city in Sonoma County is famous for its wineries and vineyards any food buff would love to visit. But that’s not all. Santa Rosa is also home to a wide...
SANTA ROSA, CA
berkeleyside.org

Plant-packed cafe and a vast new beer garden open in the East Bay

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
Secret SF

Grab A Beer At These Lively Oktoberfest Celebrations In The Bay Area

Oktoberfest 2022 starts this weekend and there are plenty of opportunities in the Bay Area to eat, drink, and party like a German. Oktoberfest started in Munich, Germany in 1810 to celebrate the wedding of the crown prince of Bavaria. Though Munich is still home to the most famous festival, Oktoberfest is celebrated across the globe and is synonymous with beer-fueled parties, traditional German garb, and general frivolity. Simply put, Oktoberfest is a very fun time. Whether or not you plan to don the traditional lederhosen or dirndl, there are plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations to enjoy in the Bay Area. Not to be outdone, Radhaus in SF’s Fort Mason is celebrating every single day of Oktoberfest with special events, gifts, and discounts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

North Bay Residents Prepare for Upcoming Rain

Areas of the North Bay are bracing for some of the heaviest rain this weekend, including parts of Marin County. San Anselmo city officials told NBC Bay Area Saturday that flooding could occur later on when they get more big rain storms, but for now, the first big storm will probably just saturate the soils.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
wine-searcher.com

Price Hikes Turn Off Wine Country Visitors

If you think a California wine country visit is only for the well-off, you might be right. Tasting room visits to West Coast wineries, after rebounding in 2021, are way down this summer compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to a survey of 400 wineries released last week by a company called Community Benchmark. Also, according to Smith Travel Research, hotel bookings are down in Napa Valley, no wonder because the average daily room rate of $455 is 43 percent higher than in 2020.
YOUNTVILLE, CA
diablomag.com

The Carquinez Strait’s Food Scene

Towns and cities along the Carquinez Strait have long occupied a tranquil, largely overlooked pocket of the East Bay, throwbacks to the region’s small-town roots—with a quiet dining scene to match. That’s changed in recent years, as places like Martinez, Crockett, and even tiny Port Costa have been bubbling up with exciting, hip dining and drinking destinations that wouldn’t look out of place in San Francisco or Oakland.
MARTINEZ, CA
sonomamag.com

Sonoma Winery Debuts Striking New Tasting Venue

The Donum Estate in Sonoma is one of the top destinations in the world for viewing contemporary sculptures outdoors. Here, among rolling hills and vineyards, you’ll find an ever-expanding sculpture collection that includes works by artists such as Ai Weiwei, Keith Haring, Jaume Plensa, Subodh Gupta and Tracey Emin.
SONOMA, CA
berkeleyside.org

12-year-old Vietnamese standby shutters in the East Bay

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

How full are Bay Area reservoirs?

(KRON) – Rain may be returning to our forecast, but this storm won’t be enough to end the ongoing drought.  California hasn’t seen significant rainfall and months. The hope is that the rain forecast for this weekend will help the dry conditions and put some more water into our reservoirs. The latest map from the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

