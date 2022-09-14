Read full article on original website
sonomamag.com
12 Favorite Mexican Restaurants in Sonoma County
Everyone has a favorite neighborhood taco shop, and arguing over who has the best burritos, tacos and salsa is a family tradition. We’ve collected some tried-and-true spots with the sonomamag.com seal of approval. Click through the above gallery for details. Looking for the best burrito in Sonoma County? Click here. And share your favorite Mexican restaurants in the comments below.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
New Cyrus restaurant in Geyserville tries new model to equalize worker pay
It’s almost unheard of: A restaurant prep chef earning at least $65,000. But that’s what Cyrus partners Douglas Keane, Nick Peyton and Drew Glassell are promising, with the recent opening of their new restaurant in Geyserville. And those prep chefs will be able to increase their salaries to...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County food hall Local Kitchens names 7 restaurants for September opening
A Sept. 23 opening is planned in Mill Valley for Local Kitchens, a micro food hall. As the North Bay Business Journal reported in May, the venue will host seven restaurants at a single location at 741 E. Blithedale Ave. Initial businesses there, according to the owners, are set to be Oren’s Hummus, The Melt, Sushirrito, Proposition Chicken, The Plant, Wise Sons and Fiorella.
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County birders: Come see the Vaux’s Swifts in Sebastopol
Linda Irving wasn’t expecting to see what she saw at Park Side Elementary Tuesday night. The principal for the Sebastopol elementary school and superintendent for the city’s small public school district reported she went to check on the school after Tuesday’s earthquake -- centered in Santa Rosa’s Larkfield neighborhood -- had caused the town of Sebastopol to shake, rattle and roll.
'Fill the well' Bay Area residents prepare for 1st storm of the season, possible flooding
It's still summer, but North Bay residents are getting storm ready for this weekend's rain which could bring flooding to some areas. Firefighters say the unusual weather event will temporarily ease fire danger.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Santa Rosa, CA — 15 Top Places!
If you haven’t decided where to go just yet for brunch, check out Santa Rosa in California. The city in Sonoma County is famous for its wineries and vineyards any food buff would love to visit. But that’s not all. Santa Rosa is also home to a wide...
New San Francisco burger joint will serve Michelin star-caliber 'Spruce' burger
"We've been making a special Louie sauce that's a replacement for tomatoes."
berkeleyside.org
Plant-packed cafe and a vast new beer garden open in the East Bay
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Mystery animal spotted in Petaluma River identified
Every once in a while, one goes up a river looking for fish. One was seen in Napa up the Napa River. I have never heard of one in the Petaluma River before. That's a first," Marine Mammal Center cetacean researcher Bill Keener told KRON4.
Grab A Beer At These Lively Oktoberfest Celebrations In The Bay Area
Oktoberfest 2022 starts this weekend and there are plenty of opportunities in the Bay Area to eat, drink, and party like a German. Oktoberfest started in Munich, Germany in 1810 to celebrate the wedding of the crown prince of Bavaria. Though Munich is still home to the most famous festival, Oktoberfest is celebrated across the globe and is synonymous with beer-fueled parties, traditional German garb, and general frivolity. Simply put, Oktoberfest is a very fun time. Whether or not you plan to don the traditional lederhosen or dirndl, there are plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations to enjoy in the Bay Area. Not to be outdone, Radhaus in SF’s Fort Mason is celebrating every single day of Oktoberfest with special events, gifts, and discounts.
NBC Bay Area
North Bay Residents Prepare for Upcoming Rain
Areas of the North Bay are bracing for some of the heaviest rain this weekend, including parts of Marin County. San Anselmo city officials told NBC Bay Area Saturday that flooding could occur later on when they get more big rain storms, but for now, the first big storm will probably just saturate the soils.
KTVU FOX 2
Possible to have rainiest September in Bay Area in more than 30 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - A rare September storm is slated to hit the Bay Area on summer during the last official week of summer. The National Weather Service predicts that more than an inch of rain could blanket San Francisco, Half Moon Bay, Novato and Santa Rosa from Saturday night through Monday.
wine-searcher.com
Price Hikes Turn Off Wine Country Visitors
If you think a California wine country visit is only for the well-off, you might be right. Tasting room visits to West Coast wineries, after rebounding in 2021, are way down this summer compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to a survey of 400 wineries released last week by a company called Community Benchmark. Also, according to Smith Travel Research, hotel bookings are down in Napa Valley, no wonder because the average daily room rate of $455 is 43 percent higher than in 2020.
diablomag.com
The Carquinez Strait’s Food Scene
Towns and cities along the Carquinez Strait have long occupied a tranquil, largely overlooked pocket of the East Bay, throwbacks to the region’s small-town roots—with a quiet dining scene to match. That’s changed in recent years, as places like Martinez, Crockett, and even tiny Port Costa have been bubbling up with exciting, hip dining and drinking destinations that wouldn’t look out of place in San Francisco or Oakland.
These SF Bay Area cities will see heaviest rain during upcoming storm
A cold front from the Gulf of Alaska is expected to sweep the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday through Tuesday, delivering a mix of soaking rains, powerful winds, cold air and possibly even some lightning at the tail end of summer.
The Daily 09-16-22 Projected Bay Area rainfall totals keep going up
A cold front diving down from the Gulf of Alaska toward California this weekend is forecast to deliver widespread rain to the San Francisco Bay Area over the weekend and into early next week, and projected rainfall totals keep going up. • Salesforce has unusual safety advice for Dreamforce attendees
sonomamag.com
Sonoma Winery Debuts Striking New Tasting Venue
The Donum Estate in Sonoma is one of the top destinations in the world for viewing contemporary sculptures outdoors. Here, among rolling hills and vineyards, you’ll find an ever-expanding sculpture collection that includes works by artists such as Ai Weiwei, Keith Haring, Jaume Plensa, Subodh Gupta and Tracey Emin.
berkeleyside.org
12-year-old Vietnamese standby shutters in the East Bay
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
How full are Bay Area reservoirs?
(KRON) – Rain may be returning to our forecast, but this storm won’t be enough to end the ongoing drought. California hasn’t seen significant rainfall and months. The hope is that the rain forecast for this weekend will help the dry conditions and put some more water into our reservoirs. The latest map from the […]
Superstar Bad Bunny and entourage surprise well-known San Rafael eatery
A Bay Area-famous San Rafael restaurant got a phone call with a request: “can you seat 80?” The owners were curious who was bringing such a large party to their tables until a man in Louis Vuitton walked through the doors.
