9 best robot vacuum cleaners that will clean your floors and carpets effortlessly
It’s doubtful that there are many people who relish the endless job that is keeping floors clean. In most households, it seems to be the case that as soon as you’ve finished vacuuming, you need to start again. Well, robot vacuum cleaners are here to take care of the floors so you never have to think about them again. Some even mop for you too.Robot vacuums have come a long way since their inception, and are intelligent little fellows these days. Many map your home, dodge obstacles and can tell where stairs are – some even let you view your...
domino
Material’s Best-Selling Knife Set Now Matches the Most Popular Kitchen Cabinet Color
Quality and aesthetics don’t often mingle in the world of high-performance knives—which is exactly what makes Material Kitchen’s collaboration with stylist Beverly Nguyen so newsworthy. The thoughtfully designed kitchenware brand’s latest knife set is not only crafted with its best-selling Japanese high-carbon and stainless steel blades (described by Domino home editor Lydia Geisel as “razor sharp”), but its matte-composite handles now come clad in a covetable sage colorway. It’s a soothing hue that, fittingly, happens to be an all-time favorite paint choice for kitchen cabinetry.
domino
How a Mom Pulled Off a Superhero-Themed Bedroom Without a Cartoon in Sight
When Laura Reeves’s middle son, Reuben (8), asked for a Spider-Man-themed bedroom in the family’s new home on England’s Kent coast, she came up with a clever solution. Rather than giving into the theme literally—knowing that cartoon bedding and decor would inevitably outlast Reuben’s affection for said superhero—she appealed to his imagination through color. “My compromise was what I dubbed a ‘Spider-Man-red’ fireplace and green wardrobes reminiscent of the Incredible Hulk,” says Reeves, founder of hand-painted homewares brand All the Things.
domino
Our Place’s First-Ever Food Containers Are Impossible to Mismatch—or Topple Over
Even the most impassioned chefs can suffer feelings of leftover dread. Dishing out the remains of a home-cooked meal into plastic containers with mismatched (at best) or missing (at worst) lids that are then haphazardly stuffed inside the refrigerator is a sad scene we—and, apparently, Our Place—know all too well. The eco-friendly kitchenware brand behind the internet-famous Always Pan (and, most recently, Always Pan Mini) just released its Container Collection: a trio of securely stackable glass vessels.
