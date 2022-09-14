Read full article on original website
Houston to provide updates on Stella Link Road affordable housing project at Sept. 19 meeting
Affordable single-family homes will be developed along Stella Link Road. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) As planning work continues on a project to bring new affordable housing to Stella Link Road, the city of Houston will host virtual meeting Sept. 19 to provide a recap of efforts so far. As previously...
Tomball Tollway, Grand Parkway closures scheduled Sept. 15-22
Portions of the Tollball Tollway and the Grand Parkway will be closed nightly Sept. 15-22. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) The main lanes of Tomball Tollway and the eastbound lanes of the Grand Parkway will be closed nightly from Sept. 15-22, according to the Harris County Toll Roll Authority. The closures...
Harris County sets community engagement meetings for $1.2B bond referendum
Sixteen in-person and eight virtual meetings will be held across Harris County to gather input on potential projects that could be funded if a $1.2 billion bond is approved by voters in November. (Courtesy Pexels) Harris County will host 24 community engagement meetings between Sept.19-Oct. 20 to inform voters and...
The Woodlands Township eyes parks and recreation needs through 2036
More than $100 million in potential needs were identified in a parks and recreation needs assessment conducted by The Woodlands Township beginning in February with a new park along Gosling Road and upgrades to two Alden Bridge park facilities topping the list of recommended projects. The scope of the projects...
Harris County ESD No. 9 discusses preliminary budget plans for 2023
Harris County Emergency Services District No. 9 is a taxing district that supports emergency services offered by the Cy-Fair Fire Department. (Courtesy Daniel Arizpe/Cy-Fair Fire Department) Commissioners for the Harris County Emergency Services District No. 9, the taxing district that supports emergency services offered by the Cy-Fair Fire Department, approved...
Tomball ISD approves property tax rate decrease for FY 2022-23
The Tomball ISD board of trustees unanimously approved a $1.23 property tax rate during its Sept. 13 meeting. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) The Tomball ISD board of trustees unanimously approved a property tax rate of $1.23 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23 during its Sept. 13 meeting. This rate...
Proposed changes to Hwy. 242 raise resident concerns in The Woodlands
Many residents near Hwy. 242 and FM 1488 have voiced opposition to a proposal to widen a portion of the state highway. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Residents and officials in The Woodlands area are voicing concerns regarding a proposed $40 million expansion of Hwy. 242 and what it could mean for the neighborhoods it would pass through.
Bellaire OKs new sidewalk addition along Paseo Park
Paseo Park will receive a connecting sidewalk to its southern border with Bellaire Boulevard. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper) Bellaire City Council on Sept. 12 approved plans for the addition of a sidewalk connecting Paseo Park’s southern end. Previously presented with two options during an Aug. 1 meeting, council settled...
Traffic switch, lane closures planned between Rice, W. Holcombe boulevards as work continues on Buffalo Speedway
Construction crews with the city of West University Place are planning to switch traffic patterns on Buffalo Speedway during the week of Sept. 19 as work continues on a project to make paving and drainage improvements along the roadway within city limits. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper) Construction crews with the...
Riverstone Pharmacy & Wellness to soon bring services to Sugar Land, Missouri City
A new pharmacy bringing a wide range of services to Riverstone, Sienna and surrounding Sugar Land and Missouri City communities, will soon open. (Courtesy Riverstone Pharmacy & Wellness) A new pharmacy will soon bring a wide variety of services to Sugar Land and Missouri City. Locally owned community pharmacy Riverstone...
Toll Brothers announces 60-foot homesites coming to Conroe
Teaswood Avenue is now on the market in Conroe. (Rendering courtesy Toll Brothers) Luxury homebuilding company Toll Brothers announced in a Sept. 14 release its Teaswood Avenue community, the company’s newest community of luxury single-family homes in Montgomery County, is now open for sales in Conroe off Encino Boulevard.
Urban Bricks Kitchen opens its second Houston location in League City
The pizza, pasta and salad restaurant offers build-your-own pizzas with unlimited toppings. (Courtesy Urban Bricks Pizza) Urban Bricks Kitchen opened a store in League City at 2456 Marina Bay Drive. The pizza, pasta and salad restaurant offers build-your-own pizzas with unlimited toppings and dough made in-house. The new location is the second based in Houston, the first being in The Woodlands area. www.urbanbrickskitchen.com.
Temporary fix: Citing increased costs, low supply, city of Katy opts for surface repairs for sanitary sewer rehabilitation
With bids for construction much higher than the original budget for the sewer pipeline repair project, the Katy city engineer has urged a cost-effective but temporary solution. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) On Sept. 12, the city of Katy, at the urging of the city’s engineering officials, opted for a temporary, surface-level...
Humble ISD trustees approve name change for North Belt Elementary
North Bend Elementary, formerly known as North Belt Elementary, is scheduled to open in Humble ISD in 2023. (Courtesy Humble ISD) Humble ISD trustees approved changing the name of North Belt Elementary School to North Bend Elementary School at their Sept. 13 meeting. A rebuild of the school was included in the district’s $575 million bond referendum approved in 2018. The current campus, located at 8105 North Belt Drive, Humble, opened in 1968. Officials said the new campus, which is scheduled to open in 2023, will be located at the corner of Old Humble Road and Bender Road. Officials noted the new campus will feature a history wall to showcase the history of North Belt Elementary for future generations. 281-641-1000. www.humbleisd.net.
Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough to oversee animal shelter operations
Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough will oversee animal shelter operations after residents complained about limited intake services. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough will oversee the operations of the Montgomery County Animal Shelter following a unanimous decision by county commissioners at a Sept. 13 meeting. Precinct 3...
Fort Bend County looks to provide law enforcement with enhanced training, protective equipment
If approved, the state-sponsored grant would supply Fort Bend County police programs with active shooter training and bullet-resistant shields. (Courtesy Pexels) On Sept. 13, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office submitted a grant application to Gov. Greg Abbott’s Public Safety office for a portion of the $53 million the state has dedicated to law enforcement active shooter training and protective equipment.
Klein ISD trustees lower property tax rate for fourth consecutive year
For the fourth consecutive year, the Klein ISD board of trustees voted to lower the district's property tax rate during its Sept. 12 board meeting. (Courtesy Fotolia) For the fourth consecutive year, the Klein ISD board of trustees voted to lower the district's property tax rate during its Sept. 12 board meeting.
Spring ISD trustees OK 4% tax rate drop for 2022-23
On Sept. 13, Spring ISD trustees approved the district's total tax rate of $1.2546 per $100 valuation for the fiscal year 2022-23. From left: Board Secretary Kelly P. Hodges, President Justine Durant and Superintendent Lupita Hinojosa were in attendance. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) On Sept. 13, Spring ISD trustees unanimously...
$7.5M frontage road project begins on I-45 northbound in Conroe area
The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to add a new northbound frontage road on I-45 just north of Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to add a new northbound frontage road on I-45 just north of Conroe. The frontage road will be for northbound drivers and will span three lanes between FM 830 and FM 1097 in Willis. According to a Sept. 1 update from TxDOT, the project was 1% complete and underway by James Construction Group. The frontage road is 90% funded by federal dollars.
Future of Halloween Safe Streets discussed in Shenandoah
Shenandoah City Council opted to form a committee for future Halloween events during a Sept. 14 meeting. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Shenandoah is creating a committee to determine the future of its official Halloween event in future years following discussion during a Sept. 14 meeting. The discussion...
