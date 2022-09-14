ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendswood, TX

Community Impact Houston

Harris County ESD No. 9 discusses preliminary budget plans for 2023

Harris County Emergency Services District No. 9 is a taxing district that supports emergency services offered by the Cy-Fair Fire Department. (Courtesy Daniel Arizpe/Cy-Fair Fire Department) Commissioners for the Harris County Emergency Services District No. 9, the taxing district that supports emergency services offered by the Cy-Fair Fire Department, approved...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Bellaire OKs new sidewalk addition along Paseo Park

Paseo Park will receive a connecting sidewalk to its southern border with Bellaire Boulevard. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper) Bellaire City Council on Sept. 12 approved plans for the addition of a sidewalk connecting Paseo Park’s southern end. Previously presented with two options during an Aug. 1 meeting, council settled...
BELLAIRE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Traffic switch, lane closures planned between Rice, W. Holcombe boulevards as work continues on Buffalo Speedway

Construction crews with the city of West University Place are planning to switch traffic patterns on Buffalo Speedway during the week of Sept. 19 as work continues on a project to make paving and drainage improvements along the roadway within city limits. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper) Construction crews with the...
WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Urban Bricks Kitchen opens its second Houston location in League City

The pizza, pasta and salad restaurant offers build-your-own pizzas with unlimited toppings. (Courtesy Urban Bricks Pizza) Urban Bricks Kitchen opened a store in League City at 2456 Marina Bay Drive. The pizza, pasta and salad restaurant offers build-your-own pizzas with unlimited toppings and dough made in-house. The new location is the second based in Houston, the first being in The Woodlands area. www.urbanbrickskitchen.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Temporary fix: Citing increased costs, low supply, city of Katy opts for surface repairs for sanitary sewer rehabilitation

With bids for construction much higher than the original budget for the sewer pipeline repair project, the Katy city engineer has urged a cost-effective but temporary solution. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) On Sept. 12, the city of Katy, at the urging of the city’s engineering officials, opted for a temporary, surface-level...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Humble ISD trustees approve name change for North Belt Elementary

North Bend Elementary, formerly known as North Belt Elementary, is scheduled to open in Humble ISD in 2023. (Courtesy Humble ISD) Humble ISD trustees approved changing the name of North Belt Elementary School to North Bend Elementary School at their Sept. 13 meeting. A rebuild of the school was included in the district’s $575 million bond referendum approved in 2018. The current campus, located at 8105 North Belt Drive, Humble, opened in 1968. Officials said the new campus, which is scheduled to open in 2023, will be located at the corner of Old Humble Road and Bender Road. Officials noted the new campus will feature a history wall to showcase the history of North Belt Elementary for future generations. 281-641-1000. www.humbleisd.net.
HUMBLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough to oversee animal shelter operations

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough will oversee animal shelter operations after residents complained about limited intake services. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough will oversee the operations of the Montgomery County Animal Shelter following a unanimous decision by county commissioners at a Sept. 13 meeting. Precinct 3...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fort Bend County looks to provide law enforcement with enhanced training, protective equipment

If approved, the state-sponsored grant would supply Fort Bend County police programs with active shooter training and bullet-resistant shields. (Courtesy Pexels) On Sept. 13, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office submitted a grant application to Gov. Greg Abbott’s Public Safety office for a portion of the $53 million the state has dedicated to law enforcement active shooter training and protective equipment.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Spring ISD trustees OK 4% tax rate drop for 2022-23

On Sept. 13, Spring ISD trustees approved the district's total tax rate of $1.2546 per $100 valuation for the fiscal year 2022-23. From left: Board Secretary Kelly P. Hodges, President Justine Durant and Superintendent Lupita Hinojosa were in attendance. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) On Sept. 13, Spring ISD trustees unanimously...
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

$7.5M frontage road project begins on I-45 northbound in Conroe area

The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to add a new northbound frontage road on I-45 just north of Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to add a new northbound frontage road on I-45 just north of Conroe. The frontage road will be for northbound drivers and will span three lanes between FM 830 and FM 1097 in Willis. According to a Sept. 1 update from TxDOT, the project was 1% complete and underway by James Construction Group. The frontage road is 90% funded by federal dollars.
CONROE, TX
Houston, TX
