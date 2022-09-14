North Bend Elementary, formerly known as North Belt Elementary, is scheduled to open in Humble ISD in 2023. (Courtesy Humble ISD) Humble ISD trustees approved changing the name of North Belt Elementary School to North Bend Elementary School at their Sept. 13 meeting. A rebuild of the school was included in the district’s $575 million bond referendum approved in 2018. The current campus, located at 8105 North Belt Drive, Humble, opened in 1968. Officials said the new campus, which is scheduled to open in 2023, will be located at the corner of Old Humble Road and Bender Road. Officials noted the new campus will feature a history wall to showcase the history of North Belt Elementary for future generations. 281-641-1000. www.humbleisd.net.

HUMBLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO