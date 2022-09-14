ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

2 South Carolina woman accused of stabbing man they were both dating

 3 days ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (TCD) -- Two women are accused of stabbing a man they were both reportedly dating at the same time.

Horry County court records show Amber Mullins, 22, was charged Monday, Sept. 12, with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, while Ashley Cline, 27, faces charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Cline posted $7,500 bond the next day, but Mullins remains in custody without bond.

Mullins was out on bond after she was arrested in June on a charge of assault/attempted murder.

According to the arrest warrant cited by WMBF-TV, on Thursday, Sept. 8, Mullins spoke to her live-in boyfriend about his alleged cheating with Cline. The three of them were all in a bedroom when Mullins allegedly went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife.

Mullins allegedly walked back into the bedroom and stabbed her boyfriend in the leg and neck while Cline reportedly held him down.

The extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediately clear.

